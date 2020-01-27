Sporting CP v Marítimo

Sporting CP v MarítimoPortuguese Primeira Liga at Estádio José Alvalade
27-01-2020KO:21:00ATT: 12,798REF: R Costa
Sporting CP
Cristian Borja 76'
1 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Marítimo
- Match ends, Sporting CP 1, Marítimo 0.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Sporting CP 1, Marítimo 0.
- 90+5'Attempt missed. Jovane Cabral (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
- 90+4'Edgar Costa (Marítimo) is shown the yellow card.
- 90+4'Cristian Borja (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+4'Foul by Edgar Costa (Marítimo).
- 90+1'Attempt missed. Jovane Cabral (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andraz Sporar.
- 90'Substitution, Marítimo. Andre Mesquita replaces Nanu.
- 90'René (Marítimo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 89'Andraz Sporar (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Foul by René (Marítimo).
- 82'Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) is shown the yellow card.
- 82'Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP).
- 82'Josip Vukovic (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 81'Foul by Jorge Correa (Marítimo).
- 81'Jovane Cabral (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 81'Luís Neto (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 81'Foul by Nanu (Marítimo).
- 80'Corner, Marítimo. Conceded by Gonzalo Plata.
- 79'Substitution, Marítimo. Getterson replaces Diego Moreno.
- 78'Offside, Sporting CP. Rafael Camacho tries a through ball, but Andraz Sporar is caught offside.
- 76'Goal! Sporting CP 1, Marítimo 0. Cristian Borja (Sporting CP) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jovane Cabral with a cross.
- 75'Wendel (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Foul by Edgar Costa (Marítimo).
- 74'Foul by Jovane Cabral (Sporting CP).
- 74'Rúben Ferreira (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73'Foul by Gonzalo Plata (Sporting CP).
- 73'Edgar Costa (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 72'Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Rúben Ferreira.
- 72'Attempt missed. Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
- 72'Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Zainadine Júnior.
- 71'Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71'Foul by Josip Vukovic (Marítimo).
- 71'Substitution, Sporting CP. Jovane Cabral replaces Idrissa Doumbia.
- 71'Offside, Marítimo. Edgar Costa tries a through ball, but Nanu is caught offside.
- 70'Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Gonzalo Plata.
- 68'Foul by Gonzalo Plata (Sporting CP).
- 68'René (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Amir Abedzadeh.
- 66'Attempt saved. Gonzalo Plata (Sporting CP) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a through ball.
- 64'Attempt blocked. Andraz Sporar (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 62'Substitution, Marítimo. Edgar Costa replaces Joel.
- 62'Substitution, Sporting CP. Gonzalo Plata replaces Jesé.
- 60'Foul by Wendel (Sporting CP).
- 60'Jorge Correa (Marítimo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 59'Attempt blocked. Andraz Sporar (Sporting CP) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 58'Foul by Idrissa Doumbia (Sporting CP).
- 58'Joel (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 55'VAR Decision: No Goal Sporting CP 0-0 Marítimo.
- 53'GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Rafael Camacho (Sporting CP) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
- 53'Foul by Andraz Sporar (Sporting CP).
- 53'René (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Wendel (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 53'Foul by Rodrigo Pinho (Marítimo).
- 52'Wendel (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 52'Foul by Rodrigo Pinho (Marítimo).
- 52'Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) right footed shot from long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
- 51'Bebeto (Marítimo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 51'Cristian Borja (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 51'Foul by Bebeto (Marítimo).
- 47'Foul by Andraz Sporar (Sporting CP).
- 47'Zainadine Júnior (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Second Half begins Sporting CP 0, Marítimo 0.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Sporting CP 0, Marítimo 0.
- 45+2'Attempt saved. Rafael Camacho (Sporting CP) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Idrissa Doumbia.
- 45'Attempt missed. Rodrigo Pinho (Marítimo) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nanu.
- 44'Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by René.
- 42'Foul by Bebeto (Marítimo).
- 42'Wendel (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Luís Neto (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Foul by Diego Moreno (Marítimo).
- 38'Corner, Marítimo. Conceded by Luís Maximiano.
- 38'Attempt saved. Rodrigo Pinho (Marítimo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nanu.
- 35'Corner, Marítimo. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.
- 33'Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Zainadine Júnior.
- 33'Attempt blocked. Wendel (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesé.
- 33'Attempt missed. Cristian Borja (Sporting CP) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
- 32'Foul by Jorge Correa (Marítimo).
- 32'Idrissa Doumbia (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 31'Zainadine Júnior (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Foul by Andraz Sporar (Sporting CP).
- 31'Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jesé.
- 30'Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Zainadine Júnior.
- 29'Foul by Nanu (Marítimo).
- 29'Stefan Ristovski (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Luís Neto (Sporting CP) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 28'Jorge Correa (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 28'Foul by Luís Neto (Sporting CP).
- 27'Attempt missed. Luís Neto (Sporting CP) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
- 27'Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Rodrigo Pinho.
- 26'Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Amir Abedzadeh.
- 26'Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
- 25'Foul by Diego Moreno (Marítimo).
- 25'Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 23'Foul by Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP).
- 23'René (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Zainadine Júnior.
- 23'Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristian Borja.
- 18'Offside, Sporting CP. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Sebastián Coates is caught offside.
- 18'Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Amir Abedzadeh.
- 17'Attempt saved. Andraz Sporar (Sporting CP) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
- 17'Jorge Correa (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP).
- 15'Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Bebeto.
- 15'Substitution, Sporting CP. Andraz Sporar replaces Luiz Phellype because of an injury.
- 13'Josip Vukovic (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 13'Foul by Jesé (Sporting CP).
- 12'Attempt missed. Stefan Ristovski (Sporting CP) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes following a corner.
- 12'Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Diego Moreno.
- 11'Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Zainadine Júnior.
- 10'Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 7'Attempt missed. Diego Moreno (Marítimo) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rodrigo Pinho.
- 5'Attempt saved. Joel (Marítimo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josip Vukovic.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.