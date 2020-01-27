Sporting CP v Marítimo

Portuguese Primeira Liga at Estádio José Alvalade
27-01-2020KO:21:00ATT: 12,798REF: R Costa

Sporting CP

Cristian Borja  76'
1 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Marítimo

  • FT
    Match ends, Sporting CP 1, Marítimo 0.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Sporting CP 1, Marítimo 0.
  • 90+5'
    Attempt missed. Jovane Cabral (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
  • 90+4'
    Yellow Card
    Edgar Costa (Marítimo) is shown the yellow card.
  • 90+4'
    Cristian Borja (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Edgar Costa (Marítimo).
  • 90+1'
    Attempt missed. Jovane Cabral (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andraz Sporar.
  • 90'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Marítimo. Andre Mesquita replaces Nanu.
  • 90'
    Yellow Card
    René (Marítimo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 89'
    Andraz Sporar (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 89'
    Foul by René (Marítimo).
  • 82'
    Yellow Card
    Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) is shown the yellow card.
  • 82'
    Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP).
  • 82'
    Josip Vukovic (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 81'
    Foul by Jorge Correa (Marítimo).
  • 81'
    Jovane Cabral (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 81'
    Luís Neto (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 81'
    Foul by Nanu (Marítimo).
  • 80'
    Corner, Marítimo. Conceded by Gonzalo Plata.
  • 79'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Marítimo. Getterson replaces Diego Moreno.
  • 78'
    Offside, Sporting CP. Rafael Camacho tries a through ball, but Andraz Sporar is caught offside.
  • 76'
    Goal
    Goal! Sporting CP 1, Marítimo 0. Cristian Borja (Sporting CP) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jovane Cabral with a cross.
  • 75'
    Wendel (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Foul by Edgar Costa (Marítimo).
  • 74'
    Foul by Jovane Cabral (Sporting CP).
  • 74'
    Rúben Ferreira (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 73'
    Foul by Gonzalo Plata (Sporting CP).
  • 73'
    Edgar Costa (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 72'
    Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Rúben Ferreira.
  • 72'
    Attempt missed. Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
  • 72'
    Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Zainadine Júnior.
  • 71'
    Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 71'
    Foul by Josip Vukovic (Marítimo).
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sporting CP. Jovane Cabral replaces Idrissa Doumbia.
  • 71'
    Offside, Marítimo. Edgar Costa tries a through ball, but Nanu is caught offside.
  • 70'
    Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Gonzalo Plata.
  • 68'
    Foul by Gonzalo Plata (Sporting CP).
  • 68'
    René (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 66'
    Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Amir Abedzadeh.
  • 66'
    Attempt saved. Gonzalo Plata (Sporting CP) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a through ball.
  • 64'
    Attempt blocked. Andraz Sporar (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 62'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Marítimo. Edgar Costa replaces Joel.
  • 62'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sporting CP. Gonzalo Plata replaces Jesé.
  • 60'
    Foul by Wendel (Sporting CP).
  • 60'
    Jorge Correa (Marítimo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 59'
    Attempt blocked. Andraz Sporar (Sporting CP) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 58'
    Foul by Idrissa Doumbia (Sporting CP).
  • 58'
    Joel (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 55'
    VAR Decision: No Goal Sporting CP 0-0 Marítimo.
  • 53'
    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Rafael Camacho (Sporting CP) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
  • 53'
    Foul by Andraz Sporar (Sporting CP).
  • 53'
    René (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Wendel (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Rodrigo Pinho (Marítimo).
  • 52'
    Wendel (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 52'
    Foul by Rodrigo Pinho (Marítimo).
  • 52'
    Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) right footed shot from long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
  • 51'
    Yellow Card
    Bebeto (Marítimo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 51'
    Cristian Borja (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 51'
    Foul by Bebeto (Marítimo).
  • 47'
    Foul by Andraz Sporar (Sporting CP).
  • 47'
    Zainadine Júnior (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Sporting CP 0, Marítimo 0.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Sporting CP 0, Marítimo 0.
  • 45+2'
    Attempt saved. Rafael Camacho (Sporting CP) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Idrissa Doumbia.
  • 45'
    Attempt missed. Rodrigo Pinho (Marítimo) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nanu.
  • 44'
    Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by René.
  • 42'
    Foul by Bebeto (Marítimo).
  • 42'
    Wendel (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 38'
    Luís Neto (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 38'
    Foul by Diego Moreno (Marítimo).
  • 38'
    Corner, Marítimo. Conceded by Luís Maximiano.
  • 38'
    Attempt saved. Rodrigo Pinho (Marítimo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nanu.
  • 35'
    Corner, Marítimo. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.
  • 33'
    Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Zainadine Júnior.
  • 33'
    Attempt blocked. Wendel (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesé.
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. Cristian Borja (Sporting CP) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
  • 32'
    Foul by Jorge Correa (Marítimo).
  • 32'
    Idrissa Doumbia (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 31'
    Zainadine Júnior (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Foul by Andraz Sporar (Sporting CP).
  • 31'
    Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jesé.
  • 30'
    Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Zainadine Júnior.
  • 29'
    Foul by Nanu (Marítimo).
  • 29'
    Stefan Ristovski (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Yellow Card
    Luís Neto (Sporting CP) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 28'
    Jorge Correa (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 28'
    Foul by Luís Neto (Sporting CP).
  • 27'
    Attempt missed. Luís Neto (Sporting CP) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
  • 27'
    Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Rodrigo Pinho.
  • 26'
    Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Amir Abedzadeh.
  • 26'
    Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
  • 25'
    Foul by Diego Moreno (Marítimo).
  • 25'
    Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 23'
    Foul by Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP).
  • 23'
    René (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 23'
    Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Zainadine Júnior.
  • 23'
    Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristian Borja.
  • 18'
    Offside, Sporting CP. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Sebastián Coates is caught offside.
  • 18'
    Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Amir Abedzadeh.
  • 17'
    Attempt saved. Andraz Sporar (Sporting CP) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
  • 17'
    Jorge Correa (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP).
  • 15'
    Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Bebeto.
  • 15'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sporting CP. Andraz Sporar replaces Luiz Phellype because of an injury.
  • 13'
    Josip Vukovic (Marítimo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 13'
    Foul by Jesé (Sporting CP).
  • 12'
    Attempt missed. Stefan Ristovski (Sporting CP) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes following a corner.
  • 12'
    Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Diego Moreno.
  • 11'
    Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Zainadine Júnior.
  • 10'
    Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 7'
    Attempt missed. Diego Moreno (Marítimo) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rodrigo Pinho.
  • 5'
    Attempt saved. Joel (Marítimo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josip Vukovic.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.