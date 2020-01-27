Vitória Guimarães v Rio Ave

Vitória Guimarães v Rio AvePortuguese Primeira Liga at Estádio D. Afonso Henriques
27-01-2020KO:18:45ATT: 9,845REF: H Malheiro
Vitória Guimarães
João Pedro Sousa Silva 75'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-2
Rio Ave
Diego Lopes 38'
Matheus Reis 40'
- Match ends, Vitória Guimarães 1, Rio Ave 2.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Vitória Guimarães 1, Rio Ave 2.
- 90+4'Víctor García (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90+4'Foul by Filipe Augusto (Rio Ave).
- 90+3'Attempt saved. João Pedro (Vitória Guimarães) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Víctor García with a cross.
- 90+2'Foul by Bruno Moreira (Rio Ave).
- 90+2'Pepe (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+2'Substitution, Rio Ave. Bruno Moreira replaces Mehdi Taremi.
- 90+1'Offside, Vitória Guimarães. Edmond Tapsoba tries a through ball, but João Teixeira is caught offside.
- 89'Pepe (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 89'Foul by Gelson Dala (Rio Ave).
- 85'João Pedro (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Foul by Filipe Augusto (Rio Ave).
- 83'Offside, Vitória Guimarães. João Pedro tries a through ball, but João Teixeira is caught offside.
- 82'Davidson (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 82'Foul by Gelson Dala (Rio Ave).
- 82'Attempt missed. Edmond Tapsoba (Vitória Guimarães) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
- 82'Attempt blocked. Pedro Henrique (Vitória Guimarães) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 81'Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Gelson Dala.
- 80'Substitution, Rio Ave. Gelson Dala replaces Lucas Piazon.
- 79'Offside, Vitória Guimarães. Rafa Soares tries a through ball, but Pedro Henrique is caught offside.
- 78'Tarantini (Rio Ave) is shown the yellow card.
- 78'Rochinha (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 78'Foul by Filipe Augusto (Rio Ave).
- 77'Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Matheus Reis.
- 76'Filipe Augusto (Rio Ave) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 76'João Teixeira (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 76'Foul by Filipe Augusto (Rio Ave).
- 75'Goal! Vitória Guimarães 1, Rio Ave 2. João Pedro (Vitória Guimarães) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edmond Tapsoba following a set piece situation.
- 75'Attempt missed. Edmond Tapsoba (Vitória Guimarães) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Davidson with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 75'Substitution, Vitória Guimarães. Rochinha replaces Marcus Edwards.
- 74'Pepe (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 74'Foul by Diego Lopes (Rio Ave).
- 73'Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Toni Borevkovic.
- 73'Attempt blocked. Davidson (Vitória Guimarães) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafa Soares.
- 73'Pepe (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73'Foul by Mehdi Taremi (Rio Ave).
- 72'Foul by João Teixeira (Vitória Guimarães).
- 72'Filipe Augusto (Rio Ave) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 70'Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Matheus Reis.
- 68'Attempt missed. João Teixeira (Vitória Guimarães) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 67'Attempt saved. Pepe (Vitória Guimarães) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 66'Víctor García (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 66'Foul by Diego Lopes (Rio Ave).
- 65'Attempt missed. Mehdi Taremi (Rio Ave) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Diego Lopes following a fast break.
- 64'Attempt blocked. Pepe (Vitória Guimarães) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 64'Attempt blocked. Léo Bonatini (Vitória Guimarães) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Edwards with a cross.
- 64'Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Pawel Kieszek.
- 63'Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Toni Borevkovic.
- 63'Attempt blocked. Pedro Henrique (Vitória Guimarães) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pepe with a cross.
- 63'Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Aderllan Santos.
- 61'Substitution, Rio Ave. Carlos Mané replaces Nuno Santos.
- 61'Attempt missed. Léo Bonatini (Vitória Guimarães) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Rafa Soares with a cross following a corner.
- 60'Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Mehdi Taremi.
- 59'Diego Lopes (Rio Ave) is shown the yellow card.
- 59'Matheus Reis (Rio Ave) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 59'Marcus Edwards (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 59'Foul by Matheus Reis (Rio Ave).
- 57'Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Diego Lopes.
- 54'Attempt missed. Léo Bonatini (Vitória Guimarães) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Edmond Tapsoba.
- 52'Attempt missed. Mehdi Taremi (Rio Ave) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nuno Santos with a cross.
- 51'Attempt missed. Pepe (Vitória Guimarães) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 49'Foul by João Teixeira (Vitória Guimarães).
- 49'Mehdi Taremi (Rio Ave) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 47'Offside, Rio Ave. Toni Borevkovic tries a through ball, but Mehdi Taremi is caught offside.
- 45'Substitution, Vitória Guimarães. João Teixeira replaces Lucas Evangelista.
- 45'Substitution, Vitória Guimarães. João Pedro replaces André André.
- 45'Second Half begins Vitória Guimarães 0, Rio Ave 2.
- 45+8'First Half ends, Vitória Guimarães 0, Rio Ave 2.
- 45+7'Foul by André André (Vitória Guimarães).
- 45+7'Diego Lopes (Rio Ave) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45+6'Foul by Matheus Reis (Rio Ave).
- 45+6'André André (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 45+3'Diego Lopes (Rio Ave) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45+3'Foul by Lucas Evangelista (Vitória Guimarães).
- 45+2'Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Matheus Reis.
- 45+1'Foul by Víctor García (Vitória Guimarães).
- 45+1'Diego Lopes (Rio Ave) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 45'Foul by Víctor García (Vitória Guimarães).
- 45'Diego Lopes (Rio Ave) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 44'Víctor García (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 44'Foul by Matheus Reis (Rio Ave).
- 44'Foul by Víctor García (Vitória Guimarães).
- 44'Diego Lopes (Rio Ave) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 43'Attempt missed. Léo Bonatini (Vitória Guimarães) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by André André with a cross.
- 41'Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Pawel Kieszek.
- 41'Attempt saved. Léo Bonatini (Vitória Guimarães) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rafa Soares with a cross.
- 40'Goal! Vitória Guimarães 0, Rio Ave 2. Matheus Reis (Rio Ave) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Diego Lopes.
- 38'Goal! Vitória Guimarães 0, Rio Ave 1. Diego Lopes (Rio Ave) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diogo Figueiras.
- 37'Foul by Toni Borevkovic (Rio Ave).
- 37'Davidson (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 37'Marcus Edwards (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 37'Foul by Filipe Augusto (Rio Ave).
- 35'Foul by Lucas Evangelista (Vitória Guimarães).
- 35'Diogo Figueiras (Rio Ave) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Foul by Rafa Soares (Vitória Guimarães).
- 33'Nuno Santos (Rio Ave) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 31'VAR Decision: No Penalty Vitória Guimarães.
- 25'Penalty conceded by Matheus Reis (Rio Ave) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 24'Offside, Vitória Guimarães. Rafa Soares tries a through ball, but Edmond Tapsoba is caught offside.
- 24'Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Toni Borevkovic.
- 23'Attempt saved. Aderllan Santos (Rio Ave) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 23'Corner, Rio Ave. Conceded by Pedro Henrique.
- 22'Foul by André André (Vitória Guimarães).
- 22'Diego Lopes (Rio Ave) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Attempt blocked. Lucas Evangelista (Vitória Guimarães) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 20'Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Filipe Augusto.
- 19'Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Diogo Figueiras.
- 18'Davidson (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Foul by Toni Borevkovic (Rio Ave).
- 16'Foul by Davidson (Vitória Guimarães).
- 16'Diego Lopes (Rio Ave) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 15'Foul by André André (Vitória Guimarães).
- 15'Lucas Piazon (Rio Ave) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 14'Offside, Vitória Guimarães. Pepe tries a through ball, but Rafa Soares is caught offside.
- 12'Foul by Lucas Evangelista (Vitória Guimarães).
- 12'Lucas Piazon (Rio Ave) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Attempt missed. Lucas Evangelista (Vitória Guimarães) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
- 6'Offside, Vitória Guimarães. Marcus Edwards tries a through ball, but André André is caught offside.
- 6'Attempt saved. Marcus Edwards (Vitória Guimarães) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Davidson.
- 5'Foul by Diogo Figueiras (Rio Ave).
- 5'Davidson (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 5'Attempt blocked. Nuno Santos (Rio Ave) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mehdi Taremi.
- 3'Diego Lopes (Rio Ave) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 3'Foul by Víctor García (Vitória Guimarães).
- 3'Foul by Filipe Augusto (Rio Ave).
- 3'André André (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.