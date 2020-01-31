Benfica v Belenenses

Portuguese Primeira Liga at Estádio da Luz
31-01-2020KO:19:00REF: N Almeida

Benfica

Carlos Vinicius  31'
Adel Taarabt  38'
2 - 0
52'

Belenenses

1/25033/1100/1
  • 51'
    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Tiago Esgaio.
  • 50'
    Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 50'
    Foul by Show (Belenenses).
  • 49'
    Julian Weigl (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 49'
    Foul by Show (Belenenses).
  • 47'
    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by André Santos.
  • 47'
    Attempt blocked. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by André Almeida.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Benfica 2, Belenenses 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Benfica 2, Belenenses 0.
  • 45'
    Julian Weigl (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Foul by Silvestre Varela (Belenenses).
  • 44'
    Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Nuno Coelho (Belenenses).
  • 43'
    Attempt missed. Pizzi (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a through ball.
  • 42'
    Yellow Card
    Tiago Esgaio (Belenenses) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 42'
    Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 42'
    Foul by Tiago Esgaio (Belenenses).
  • 42'
    Attempt blocked. Licá (Belenenses) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonçalo Silva with a through ball.
  • 42'
    Attempt saved. Mateo Casierra (Belenenses) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nilton with a cross.
  • 41'
    Corner, Belenenses. Conceded by Rúben Dias.
  • 38'
    Goal
    Goal! Benfica 2, Belenenses 0. Adel Taarabt (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by André Almeida with a headed pass following a corner.
  • 38'
    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Tiago Esgaio.
  • 37'
    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Nilton.
  • 37'
    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by André Moreira.
  • 37'
    Attempt saved. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.
  • 36'
    Foul by Ferro (Benfica).
  • 36'
    Mateo Casierra (Belenenses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 35'
    Offside, Benfica. Rafa tries a through ball, but Carlos Vinicius is caught offside.
  • 33'
    Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 33'
    Foul by Mateo Casierra (Belenenses).
  • 31'
    Goal
    Goal! Benfica 1, Belenenses 0. Carlos Vinicius (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
  • 31'
    Carlos Vinicius (Benfica) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Franco Cervi with a cross.
  • 29'
    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Gonçalo Silva.
  • 27'
    Foul by Chima Akas (Belenenses).
  • 27'
    Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 24'
    Attempt missed. André Almeida (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
  • 24'
    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Nuno Coelho.
  • 23'
    Attempt blocked. Adel Taarabt (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross.
  • 22'
    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Gonçalo Silva.
  • 21'
    Foul by Licá (Belenenses).
  • 21'
    Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 21'
    Attempt missed. Nilton (Belenenses) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
  • 20'
    Corner, Belenenses. Conceded by Odisseas Vlachodimos.
  • 20'
    Attempt saved. Silvestre Varela (Belenenses) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 19'
    Yellow Card
    Pizzi (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 19'
    Mateo Casierra (Belenenses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 19'
    Foul by Pizzi (Benfica).
  • 17'
    Gonçalo Silva (Belenenses) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 17'
    Foul by Carlos Vinicius (Benfica).
  • 15'
    Offside, Belenenses. Silvestre Varela tries a through ball, but André Santos is caught offside.
  • 14'
    Corner, Belenenses. Conceded by Ferro.
  • 13'
    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Nilton.
  • 12'
    Attempt missed. Ferro (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross following a corner.
  • 12'
    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by André Moreira.
  • 12'
    Attempt saved. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 11'
    Yellow Card
    Nilton (Belenenses) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 11'
    Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 11'
    Foul by Nilton (Belenenses).
  • 7'
    Attempt missed. Nilton (Belenenses) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
  • 6'
    Corner, Belenenses. Conceded by Alejandro Grimaldo.
  • 4'
    Offside, Belenenses. Show tries a through ball, but Silvestre Varela is caught offside.
  • 4'
    Offside, Belenenses. André Moreira tries a through ball, but Silvestre Varela is caught offside.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.