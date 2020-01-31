Benfica v Belenenses

- 51'Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Tiago Esgaio.
- 50'Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 50'Foul by Show (Belenenses).
- 49'Julian Weigl (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 49'Foul by Show (Belenenses).
- 47'Corner, Benfica. Conceded by André Santos.
- 47'Attempt blocked. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by André Almeida.
- 45'Second Half begins Benfica 2, Belenenses 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Benfica 2, Belenenses 0.
- 45'Julian Weigl (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Foul by Silvestre Varela (Belenenses).
- 44'Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 44'Foul by Nuno Coelho (Belenenses).
- 43'Attempt missed. Pizzi (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a through ball.
- 42'Tiago Esgaio (Belenenses) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 42'Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 42'Foul by Tiago Esgaio (Belenenses).
- 42'Attempt blocked. Licá (Belenenses) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonçalo Silva with a through ball.
- 42'Attempt saved. Mateo Casierra (Belenenses) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nilton with a cross.
- 41'Corner, Belenenses. Conceded by Rúben Dias.
- 38'Goal! Benfica 2, Belenenses 0. Adel Taarabt (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by André Almeida with a headed pass following a corner.
- 38'Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Tiago Esgaio.
- 37'Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Nilton.
- 37'Corner, Benfica. Conceded by André Moreira.
- 37'Attempt saved. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.
- 36'Foul by Ferro (Benfica).
- 36'Mateo Casierra (Belenenses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 35'Offside, Benfica. Rafa tries a through ball, but Carlos Vinicius is caught offside.
- 33'Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Foul by Mateo Casierra (Belenenses).
- 31'Goal! Benfica 1, Belenenses 0. Carlos Vinicius (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
- 31'Carlos Vinicius (Benfica) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Franco Cervi with a cross.
- 29'Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Gonçalo Silva.
- 27'Foul by Chima Akas (Belenenses).
- 27'Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 24'Attempt missed. André Almeida (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
- 24'Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Nuno Coelho.
- 23'Attempt blocked. Adel Taarabt (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross.
- 22'Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Gonçalo Silva.
- 21'Foul by Licá (Belenenses).
- 21'Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Attempt missed. Nilton (Belenenses) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
- 20'Corner, Belenenses. Conceded by Odisseas Vlachodimos.
- 20'Attempt saved. Silvestre Varela (Belenenses) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 19'Pizzi (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 19'Mateo Casierra (Belenenses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 19'Foul by Pizzi (Benfica).
- 17'Gonçalo Silva (Belenenses) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 17'Foul by Carlos Vinicius (Benfica).
- 15'Offside, Belenenses. Silvestre Varela tries a through ball, but André Santos is caught offside.
- 14'Corner, Belenenses. Conceded by Ferro.
- 13'Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Nilton.
- 12'Attempt missed. Ferro (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross following a corner.
- 12'Corner, Benfica. Conceded by André Moreira.
- 12'Attempt saved. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 11'Nilton (Belenenses) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 11'Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 11'Foul by Nilton (Belenenses).
- 7'Attempt missed. Nilton (Belenenses) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
- 6'Corner, Belenenses. Conceded by Alejandro Grimaldo.
- 4'Offside, Belenenses. Show tries a through ball, but Silvestre Varela is caught offside.
- 4'Offside, Belenenses. André Moreira tries a through ball, but Silvestre Varela is caught offside.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.