Real Valladolid v Real Madrid

Spanish La Liga at José Zorrilla
26-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 23,417REF: R de Burgos Bengoetxea

Real Valladolid

0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0

Real Madrid

Jose Ignacio Fernandez Iglesias  78'
  • FT
    Match ends, Real Valladolid 0, Real Madrid 1.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Real Valladolid 0, Real Madrid 1.
  • 90+3'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Jovic replaces Rodrygo.
  • 90'
    Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
  • 88'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Luka Modric.
  • 87'
    Offside, Real Valladolid. Mohammed Salisu tries a through ball, but Sergi Guardiola is caught offside.
  • 87'
    Attempt blocked. Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 86'
    Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Nacho.
  • 86'
    Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
  • 86'
    Toni Villa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 85'
    Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
  • 85'
    Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 84'
    Attempt missed. Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Raúl García.
  • 83'
    Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
  • 82'
    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mohammed Salisu.
  • 81'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Real Valladolid. Miguel De la Fuente replaces Fede San Emeterio.
  • 81'
    Attempt blocked. Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar Plano with a through ball.
  • 79'
    Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
  • 79'
    Kiko Olivas (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 78'
    Goal
    Goal! Real Valladolid 0, Real Madrid 1. Nacho (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
  • 78'
    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raúl García.
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Real Valladolid. Óscar Plano replaces Enes Ünal.
  • 76'
    Yellow Card
    Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 76'
    Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
  • 76'
    Toni Villa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 74'
    Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).
  • 74'
    Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Isco.
  • 67'
    Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrygo with a cross.
  • 66'
    Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 66'
    Foul by Antoñito (Real Valladolid).
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
  • 61'
    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 61'
    Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid).
  • 58'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Real Valladolid. Toni Villa replaces Míchel.
  • 57'
    Yellow Card
    Luka Modric (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
  • 54'
    Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ferland Mendy following a corner.
  • 53'
    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rubén Alcaraz.
  • 53'
    Attempt blocked. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
  • 53'
    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mohammed Salisu.
  • 53'
    Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 51'
    Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 51'
    Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Isco.
  • 50'
    Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 50'
    Foul by Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid).
  • 48'
    Offside, Real Valladolid. Raúl García tries a through ball, but Sergi Guardiola is caught offside.
  • 47'
    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raúl García.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Real Valladolid 0, Real Madrid 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Real Valladolid 0, Real Madrid 0.
  • 44'
    Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.
  • 42'
    Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
  • 41'
    Foul by Míchel (Real Valladolid).
  • 41'
    Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 39'
    Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric.
  • 36'
    Yellow Card
    Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 36'
    Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).
  • 28'
    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 28'
    Foul by Fede San Emeterio (Real Valladolid).
  • 26'
    Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
  • 26'
    Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 21'
    Kiko Olivas (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 21'
    Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
  • 21'
    Hand ball by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
  • 20'
    Offside, Real Valladolid. Kiko Olivas tries a through ball, but Enes Ünal is caught offside.
  • 15'
    Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
  • 15'
    Antoñito (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 15'
    Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
  • 14'
    Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 14'
    Foul by Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid).
  • 13'
    VAR Decision: No Goal Real Valladolid 0-0 Real Madrid.
  • 12'
    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Casemiro (Real Madrid) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
  • 12'
    Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Casemiro is caught offside.
  • 10'
    Yellow Card
    Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 10'
    Foul by Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid).
  • 10'
    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 5'
    Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
  • 5'
    Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 5'
    Attempt blocked. Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Enes Ünal.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.