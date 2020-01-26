Real Valladolid v Real Madrid

Real Valladolid v Real MadridSpanish La Liga at José Zorrilla
26-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 23,417REF: R de Burgos Bengoetxea
Real Valladolid
0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0
Real Madrid
Jose Ignacio Fernandez Iglesias 78'
- Match ends, Real Valladolid 0, Real Madrid 1.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Real Valladolid 0, Real Madrid 1.
- 90+3'Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Jovic replaces Rodrygo.
- 90'Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
- 88'Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Luka Modric.
- 87'Offside, Real Valladolid. Mohammed Salisu tries a through ball, but Sergi Guardiola is caught offside.
- 87'Attempt blocked. Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 86'Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Nacho.
- 86'Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
- 86'Toni Villa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
- 85'Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 84'Attempt missed. Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Raúl García.
- 83'Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
- 82'Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mohammed Salisu.
- 81'Substitution, Real Valladolid. Miguel De la Fuente replaces Fede San Emeterio.
- 81'Attempt blocked. Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar Plano with a through ball.
- 79'Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
- 79'Kiko Olivas (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 78'Goal! Real Valladolid 0, Real Madrid 1. Nacho (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
- 78'Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raúl García.
- 76'Substitution, Real Valladolid. Óscar Plano replaces Enes Ünal.
- 76'Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 76'Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
- 76'Toni Villa (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 74'Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).
- 74'Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 73'Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Isco.
- 67'Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrygo with a cross.
- 66'Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Foul by Antoñito (Real Valladolid).
- 62'Attempt missed. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
- 61'Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 61'Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid).
- 58'Substitution, Real Valladolid. Toni Villa replaces Míchel.
- 57'Luka Modric (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
- 54'Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ferland Mendy following a corner.
- 53'Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rubén Alcaraz.
- 53'Attempt blocked. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
- 53'Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mohammed Salisu.
- 53'Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 51'Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 51'Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Isco.
- 50'Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 50'Foul by Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid).
- 48'Offside, Real Valladolid. Raúl García tries a through ball, but Sergi Guardiola is caught offside.
- 47'Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raúl García.
- 45'Second Half begins Real Valladolid 0, Real Madrid 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Real Valladolid 0, Real Madrid 0.
- 44'Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.
- 42'Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
- 41'Foul by Míchel (Real Valladolid).
- 41'Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 39'Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric.
- 36'Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 36'Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).
- 28'Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 28'Foul by Fede San Emeterio (Real Valladolid).
- 26'Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
- 26'Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 21'Kiko Olivas (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
- 21'Hand ball by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
- 20'Offside, Real Valladolid. Kiko Olivas tries a through ball, but Enes Ünal is caught offside.
- 15'Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
- 15'Antoñito (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 15'Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
- 14'Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14'Foul by Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid).
- 13'VAR Decision: No Goal Real Valladolid 0-0 Real Madrid.
- 12'GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Casemiro (Real Madrid) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
- 12'Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Casemiro is caught offside.
- 10'Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 10'Foul by Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid).
- 10'Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 5'Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
- 5'Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 5'Attempt blocked. Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Enes Ünal.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.