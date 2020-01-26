Real Sociedad v Mallorca

Spanish La Liga at Reale Arena
26-01-2020KO:17:30ATT: 29,785REF: S Jaime Latre

Real Sociedad

Alexander Isak  46'
Ander Barrenetxea  58'
Portu  81'
3 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Mallorca

  • FT
    Match ends, Real Sociedad 3, Mallorca 0.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 3, Mallorca 0.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt saved. Portu (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj with a cross.
  • 90+3'
    Yellow Card
    Lumor Agbenyenu (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card.
  • 90+3'
    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Lumor Agbenyenu.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt missed. Portu (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj with a cross following a corner.
  • 90+2'
    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Fran Gámez.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt blocked. Portu (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj.
  • 88'
    Hand ball by Joseba Zaldua (Real Sociedad).
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ander Guevara.
  • 85'
    Attempt saved. Abdón Prats (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dani Rodríguez with a cross.
  • 84'
    Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).
  • 84'
    Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Mallorca. Abdón Prats replaces Ante Budimir.
  • 81'
    Goal
    Goal! Real Sociedad 3, Mallorca 0. Portu (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
  • 81'
    Attempt saved. Martin Ødegaard (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ander Barrenetxea.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Adnan Januzaj replaces Alexander Isak.
  • 79'
    Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).
  • 79'
    Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 79'
    Foul by Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad).
  • 79'
    Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 78'
    Joseba Zaldua (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 78'
    Foul by Ante Budimir (Mallorca).
  • 77'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Ander Guevara replaces Mikel Merino.
  • 75'
    Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).
  • 75'
    Juan Hernández (Mallorca) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 73'
    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Martin Valjent.
  • 71'
    Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Mallorca. Takefusa Kubo replaces Lago Junior.
  • 69'
    Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
  • 69'
    Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 68'
    Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 68'
    Foul by Fran Gámez (Mallorca).
  • 65'
    Attempt blocked. Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ander Barrenetxea.
  • 64'
    Yellow Card
    Martin Valjent (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 64'
    Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 64'
    Foul by Martin Valjent (Mallorca).
  • 63'
    Attempt missed. Portu (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ander Barrenetxea.
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 61'
    Foul by Joseba Zaldua (Real Sociedad).
  • 61'
    Lago Junior (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Mallorca. Alejandro Pozo replaces Aleix Febas.
  • 58'
    Attempt missed. Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Portu.
  • 58'
    Goal
    Goal! Real Sociedad 2, Mallorca 0. Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Portu.
  • 57'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Ander Barrenetxea replaces Mikel Oyarzabal.
  • 55'
    Foul by Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad).
  • 55'
    Juan Hernández (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
  • 53'
    Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 52'
    Hand ball by Fran Gámez (Mallorca).
  • 51'
    Attempt saved. Juan Hernández (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dani Rodríguez.
  • 46'
    Goal
    Goal! Real Sociedad 1, Mallorca 0. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Portu.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Real Sociedad 0, Mallorca 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Real Sociedad 0, Mallorca 0.
  • 45'
    Foul by Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).
  • 45'
    Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 44'
    Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Juan Hernández (Mallorca).
  • 41'
    Attempt saved. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mikel Merino with a cross.
  • 37'
    Martin Ødegaard (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 37'
    Foul by Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca).
  • 36'
    Hand ball by Joseba Zaldua (Real Sociedad).
  • 36'
    Lumor Agbenyenu (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Martin Valjent.
  • 35'
    Attempt blocked. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 35'
    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Martin Valjent.
  • 31'
    Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).
  • 31'
    Juan Hernández (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 27'
    Attempt missed. Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dani Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
  • 27'
    Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Robin Le Normand.
  • 25'
    Attempt missed. Lumor Agbenyenu (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lago Junior.
  • 24'
    Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
  • 24'
    Lago Junior (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Attempt saved. Portu (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal with a cross.
  • 21'
    Attempt saved. Lago Junior (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Rodríguez with a cross.
  • 20'
    Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Joseba Zaldua.
  • 19'
    Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 19'
    Foul by Ante Budimir (Mallorca).
  • 18'
    Attempt blocked. Juan Hernández (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lago Junior.
  • 16'
    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Lumor Agbenyenu.
  • 14'
    Offside, Mallorca. Martin Valjent tries a through ball, but Ante Budimir is caught offside.
  • 13'
    Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).
  • 13'
    Aleix Febas (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Martin Valjent.
  • 9'
    Attempt missed. Ante Budimir (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
  • 9'
    Attempt saved. Lumor Agbenyenu (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lago Junior.
  • 8'
    Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Diego Llorente.
  • 6'
    Hand ball by Portu (Real Sociedad).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.