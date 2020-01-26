Real Sociedad v Mallorca

Real Sociedad v MallorcaSpanish La Liga at Reale Arena
26-01-2020KO:17:30ATT: 29,785REF: S Jaime Latre
Real Sociedad
Alexander Isak 46'
Ander Barrenetxea 58'
Portu 81'
3 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Mallorca
- Match ends, Real Sociedad 3, Mallorca 0.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 3, Mallorca 0.
- 90+4'Attempt saved. Portu (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj with a cross.
- 90+3'Lumor Agbenyenu (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card.
- 90+3'Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Lumor Agbenyenu.
- 90+2'Attempt missed. Portu (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj with a cross following a corner.
- 90+2'Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Fran Gámez.
- 90+2'Attempt blocked. Portu (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj.
- 88'Hand ball by Joseba Zaldua (Real Sociedad).
- 88'Attempt missed. Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ander Guevara.
- 85'Attempt saved. Abdón Prats (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dani Rodríguez with a cross.
- 84'Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).
- 84'Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 83'Substitution, Mallorca. Abdón Prats replaces Ante Budimir.
- 81'Goal! Real Sociedad 3, Mallorca 0. Portu (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
- 81'Attempt saved. Martin Ødegaard (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ander Barrenetxea.
- 80'Substitution, Real Sociedad. Adnan Januzaj replaces Alexander Isak.
- 79'Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).
- 79'Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 79'Foul by Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad).
- 79'Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 78'Joseba Zaldua (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 78'Foul by Ante Budimir (Mallorca).
- 77'Substitution, Real Sociedad. Ander Guevara replaces Mikel Merino.
- 75'Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).
- 75'Juan Hernández (Mallorca) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 73'Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Martin Valjent.
- 71'Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
- 71'Substitution, Mallorca. Takefusa Kubo replaces Lago Junior.
- 69'Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
- 69'Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 68'Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 68'Foul by Fran Gámez (Mallorca).
- 65'Attempt blocked. Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ander Barrenetxea.
- 64'Martin Valjent (Mallorca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 64'Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 64'Foul by Martin Valjent (Mallorca).
- 63'Attempt missed. Portu (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ander Barrenetxea.
- 62'Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 61'Foul by Joseba Zaldua (Real Sociedad).
- 61'Lago Junior (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Substitution, Mallorca. Alejandro Pozo replaces Aleix Febas.
- 58'Attempt missed. Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Portu.
- 58'Goal! Real Sociedad 2, Mallorca 0. Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Portu.
- 57'Substitution, Real Sociedad. Ander Barrenetxea replaces Mikel Oyarzabal.
- 55'Foul by Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad).
- 55'Juan Hernández (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
- 53'Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 52'Hand ball by Fran Gámez (Mallorca).
- 51'Attempt saved. Juan Hernández (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dani Rodríguez.
- 46'Goal! Real Sociedad 1, Mallorca 0. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Portu.
- 45'Second Half begins Real Sociedad 0, Mallorca 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Real Sociedad 0, Mallorca 0.
- 45'Foul by Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).
- 45'Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 44'Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 44'Foul by Juan Hernández (Mallorca).
- 41'Attempt saved. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mikel Merino with a cross.
- 37'Martin Ødegaard (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Foul by Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca).
- 36'Hand ball by Joseba Zaldua (Real Sociedad).
- 36'Lumor Agbenyenu (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Martin Valjent.
- 35'Attempt blocked. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 35'Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Martin Valjent.
- 31'Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).
- 31'Juan Hernández (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 27'Attempt missed. Antonio Raíllo (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dani Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
- 27'Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Robin Le Normand.
- 25'Attempt missed. Lumor Agbenyenu (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lago Junior.
- 24'Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
- 24'Lago Junior (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Attempt saved. Portu (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal with a cross.
- 21'Attempt saved. Lago Junior (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Rodríguez with a cross.
- 20'Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Joseba Zaldua.
- 19'Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Foul by Ante Budimir (Mallorca).
- 18'Attempt blocked. Juan Hernández (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lago Junior.
- 16'Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Lumor Agbenyenu.
- 14'Offside, Mallorca. Martin Valjent tries a through ball, but Ante Budimir is caught offside.
- 13'Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).
- 13'Aleix Febas (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Martin Valjent.
- 9'Attempt missed. Ante Budimir (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
- 9'Attempt saved. Lumor Agbenyenu (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lago Junior.
- 8'Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Diego Llorente.
- 6'Hand ball by Portu (Real Sociedad).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.