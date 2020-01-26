Atlético de Madrid v Leganés

Atlético de Madrid v LeganésSpanish La Liga at Wanda Metropolitano
26-01-2020KO:11:00ATT: 52,334REF: A Mateu Lahoz
Atlético de Madrid
0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Leganés
Iván Cuéllar s/o 90+3'
- Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 0, Leganés 0.
- 90+9'Roque Mesa (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90+9'Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 0, Leganés 0.
- 90+9'Foul by Felipe (Atlético de Madrid).
- 90+6'Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
- 90+3'Second yellow card to Iván Cuéllar (Leganés).
- 90+3'Attempt missed. Ivan Saponjic (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Héctor Herrera with a headed pass.
- 90+2'Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Roberto Rosales.
- 90+2'Recio (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+2'Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+2'Foul by Recio (Leganés).
- 90+1'Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Foul by Aitor Ruibal (Leganés).
- 90+1'Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Renan Lodi with a cross.
- 90'Substitution, Leganés. Óscar Rodríguez replaces Martin Braithwaite.
- 89'Roque Mesa (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 89'Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Foul by Roque Mesa (Leganés).
- 88'Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ivan Saponjic replaces Sime Vrsaljko.
- 88'Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Chidozie Awaziem.
- 88'Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Partey.
- 87'Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 87'Foul by Kenneth Omeruo (Leganés).
- 86'Attempt saved. Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Partey.
- 86'Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Héctor Herrera with a cross.
- 85'Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Martin Braithwaite.
- 85'Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jonathan Silva.
- 83'Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 83'Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).
- 83'Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 80'Attempt missed. Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Héctor Herrera with a cross following a corner.
- 80'Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Kenneth Omeruo.
- 79'Foul by Guido Carrillo (Leganés).
- 79'Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Leganés).
- 78'Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Héctor Herrera following a set piece situation.
- 78'Substitution, Leganés. Guido Carrillo replaces Kévin Rodrigues.
- 77'Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 77'Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés).
- 76'Iván Cuéllar (Leganés) is shown the yellow card.
- 76'Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Recio.
- 75'Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Roberto Rosales.
- 74'Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 73'Attempt blocked. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 71'Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 71'Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés).
- 70'Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).
- 70'Kenneth Omeruo (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 68'Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Felipe.
- 67'Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Felipe.
- 67'Attempt blocked. Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 66'Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Stefan Savic.
- 66'Attempt blocked. Recio (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 65'Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).
- 65'Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 65'Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
- 65'Recio (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 63'Attempt saved. Jonathan Silva (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Recio.
- 62'Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Héctor Herrera replaces Ángel Correa.
- 61'Substitution, Leganés. Aitor Ruibal replaces Javier Eraso.
- 59'Recio (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Foul by João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).
- 59'Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Renan Lodi.
- 58'Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Félix.
- 57'Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Leganés).
- 56'Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Foul by Recio (Leganés).
- 54'Javier Eraso (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 54'Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Foul by Javier Eraso (Leganés).
- 53'Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Foul by Roque Mesa (Leganés).
- 51'Offside, Leganés. Kenneth Omeruo tries a through ball, but Jonathan Silva is caught offside.
- 51'Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Stefan Savic.
- 45'Second Half begins Atlético de Madrid 0, Leganés 0.
- 45'Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo replaces Marcos Llorente.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 0, Leganés 0.
- 45+1'Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.
- 44'Foul by João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).
- 44'Recio (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 42'Foul by João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).
- 42'Unai Bustinza (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 38'Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).
- 38'Attempt saved. Recio (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 37'Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Correa with a cross.
- 33'Attempt missed. Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
- 31'Javier Eraso (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 31'Foul by Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid).
- 26'Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
- 26'Roque Mesa (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 25'Attempt blocked. Jonathan Silva (Leganés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 24'Foul by João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).
- 24'Javier Eraso (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 24'Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
- 22'Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez.
- 22'Attempt blocked. Roque Mesa (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Silva.
- 20'Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Renan Lodi.
- 17'Offside, Atlético de Madrid. João Félix tries a through ball, but Ángel Correa is caught offside.
- 15'Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Leganés).
- 13'Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kévin Rodrigues with a through ball.
- 11'Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 11'João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 11'Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés).
- 11'Attempt saved. Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonathan Silva.
- 8'Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Kenneth Omeruo.
- 6'Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).
- 6'João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 6'Foul by Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés).
- 6'Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 2'Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).
- 2'Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 1'Foul by Unai Bustinza (Leganés).
- 1'Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 1'Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Felipe.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.