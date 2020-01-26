Atlético de Madrid v Leganés

Spanish La Liga at Wanda Metropolitano
26-01-2020KO:11:00ATT: 52,334REF: A Mateu Lahoz

Atlético de Madrid

0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Leganés

Iván Cuéllar s/o 90+3'
  • FT
    Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 0, Leganés 0.
  • 90+9'
    Roque Mesa (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 90+9'
    Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 0, Leganés 0.
  • 90+9'
    Foul by Felipe (Atlético de Madrid).
  • 90+6'
    Yellow Card
    Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
  • 90+3'
    2nd Yellow Card
    Second yellow card to Iván Cuéllar (Leganés).
  • 90+3'
    Attempt missed. Ivan Saponjic (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Héctor Herrera with a headed pass.
  • 90+2'
    Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Roberto Rosales.
  • 90+2'
    Yellow Card
    Recio (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+2'
    Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Recio (Leganés).
  • 90+1'
    Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Aitor Ruibal (Leganés).
  • 90+1'
    Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Renan Lodi with a cross.
  • 90'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Leganés. Óscar Rodríguez replaces Martin Braithwaite.
  • 89'
    Yellow Card
    Roque Mesa (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 89'
    Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 89'
    Foul by Roque Mesa (Leganés).
  • 88'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ivan Saponjic replaces Sime Vrsaljko.
  • 88'
    Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Chidozie Awaziem.
  • 88'
    Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Partey.
  • 87'
    Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 87'
    Foul by Kenneth Omeruo (Leganés).
  • 86'
    Attempt saved. Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Partey.
  • 86'
    Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Héctor Herrera with a cross.
  • 85'
    Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Martin Braithwaite.
  • 85'
    Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jonathan Silva.
  • 83'
    Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 83'
    Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).
  • 83'
    Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 80'
    Attempt missed. Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Héctor Herrera with a cross following a corner.
  • 80'
    Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Kenneth Omeruo.
  • 79'
    Foul by Guido Carrillo (Leganés).
  • 79'
    Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 79'
    Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 79'
    Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Leganés).
  • 78'
    Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Héctor Herrera following a set piece situation.
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Leganés. Guido Carrillo replaces Kévin Rodrigues.
  • 77'
    Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 77'
    Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés).
  • 76'
    Yellow Card
    Iván Cuéllar (Leganés) is shown the yellow card.
  • 76'
    Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Recio.
  • 75'
    Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Roberto Rosales.
  • 74'
    Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 73'
    Attempt blocked. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 71'
    Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 71'
    Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés).
  • 70'
    Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).
  • 70'
    Kenneth Omeruo (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 68'
    Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Felipe.
  • 67'
    Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Felipe.
  • 67'
    Attempt blocked. Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 66'
    Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Stefan Savic.
  • 66'
    Attempt blocked. Recio (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 65'
    Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).
  • 65'
    Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 65'
    Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
  • 65'
    Recio (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 63'
    Attempt saved. Jonathan Silva (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Recio.
  • 62'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Héctor Herrera replaces Ángel Correa.
  • 61'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Leganés. Aitor Ruibal replaces Javier Eraso.
  • 59'
    Recio (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Foul by João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).
  • 59'
    Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Renan Lodi.
  • 58'
    Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Félix.
  • 57'
    Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Leganés).
  • 56'
    Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Foul by Recio (Leganés).
  • 54'
    Yellow Card
    Javier Eraso (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 54'
    Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Foul by Javier Eraso (Leganés).
  • 53'
    Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Roque Mesa (Leganés).
  • 51'
    Offside, Leganés. Kenneth Omeruo tries a through ball, but Jonathan Silva is caught offside.
  • 51'
    Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Stefan Savic.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Atlético de Madrid 0, Leganés 0.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo replaces Marcos Llorente.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 0, Leganés 0.
  • 45+1'
    Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.
  • 44'
    Foul by João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).
  • 44'
    Recio (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 42'
    Foul by João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).
  • 42'
    Unai Bustinza (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 38'
    Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 38'
    Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).
  • 38'
    Attempt saved. Recio (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 37'
    Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Correa with a cross.
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
  • 31'
    Javier Eraso (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 31'
    Foul by Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid).
  • 26'
    Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
  • 26'
    Roque Mesa (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 25'
    Attempt blocked. Jonathan Silva (Leganés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 24'
    Foul by João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).
  • 24'
    Javier Eraso (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 24'
    Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
  • 22'
    Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez.
  • 22'
    Attempt blocked. Roque Mesa (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Silva.
  • 20'
    Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Renan Lodi.
  • 17'
    Offside, Atlético de Madrid. João Félix tries a through ball, but Ángel Correa is caught offside.
  • 15'
    Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 15'
    Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Leganés).
  • 13'
    Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kévin Rodrigues with a through ball.
  • 11'
    Yellow Card
    Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 11'
    João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 11'
    Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés).
  • 11'
    Attempt saved. Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonathan Silva.
  • 8'
    Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Kenneth Omeruo.
  • 6'
    Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).
  • 6'
    João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 6'
    Foul by Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés).
  • 6'
    Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 2'
    Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).
  • 2'
    Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 1'
    Foul by Unai Bustinza (Leganés).
  • 1'
    Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 1'
    Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Felipe.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.