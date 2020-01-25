Espanyol v Athletic Club

Spanish La Liga at RCDE Stadium
25-01-2020KO:12:00ATT: 26,759REF: J Sánchez Martínez

Espanyol

Raúl de Tomás  63'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1

Athletic Club

Asier Villalibre Molina  12'
  • FT
    Match ends, Espanyol 1, Athletic Club 1.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Espanyol 1, Athletic Club 1.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
  • 90+1'
    Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by David López (Espanyol).
  • 89'
    Attempt missed. Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses the top right corner.
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Adrián Embarba.
  • 85'
    Attempt missed. Wu Lei (Espanyol) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bernardo Espinosa with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
  • 84'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Athletic Club. Kenan Kodro replaces Asier Villalibre.
  • 84'
    Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
  • 84'
    Dídac Vilá (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Espanyol. Wu Lei replaces Jonathan Calleri.
  • 82'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Athletic Club. Beñat Etxebarria replaces Iker Muniain.
  • 80'
    Yuri (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 80'
    Foul by Adrián Embarba (Espanyol).
  • 80'
    Offside, Athletic Club. Íñigo Martínez tries a through ball, but Ander Capa is caught offside.
  • 78'
    Foul by Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club).
  • 78'
    Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 77'
    Hand ball by Unai Núñez (Athletic Club).
  • 71'
    Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Iker Muniain with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 70'
    Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 70'
    Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol).
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Athletic Club. Raúl García replaces Iñaki Williams.
  • 69'
    Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Diego López.
  • 69'
    Attempt saved. Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iñaki Williams.
  • 65'
    Attempt missed. Adrián Embarba (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 63'
    Goal
    Goal! Espanyol 1, Athletic Club 1. Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adrián Embarba.
  • 63'
    Attempt missed. Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Iker Muniain following a fast break.
  • 62'
    Unai Núñez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 62'
    Foul by Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol).
  • 61'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Espanyol. Lluís López replaces Víctor Sánchez.
  • 59'
    Yellow Card
    Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 59'
    Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 59'
    Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol).
  • 57'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Espanyol. Adrián Embarba replaces Óscar Melendo.
  • 56'
    Yellow Card
    Marc Roca (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 56'
    Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Foul by Marc Roca (Espanyol).
  • 56'
    Hand ball by Iker Muniain (Athletic Club).
  • 54'
    Offside, Athletic Club. Dani García tries a through ball, but Yuri is caught offside.
  • 53'
    Yuri (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 53'
    Foul by Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol).
  • 53'
    Attempt saved. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ander Capa.
  • 49'
    Foul by Yuri (Athletic Club).
  • 49'
    Óscar Melendo (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 48'
    Attempt missed. Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 47'
    Foul by Iker Muniain (Athletic Club).
  • 47'
    David López (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Espanyol 0, Athletic Club 1.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Espanyol 0, Athletic Club 1.
  • 45'
    Attempt missed. Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
  • 44'
    Foul by Unai Núñez (Athletic Club).
  • 44'
    Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 41'
    Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 41'
    Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol).
  • 39'
    Foul by Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club).
  • 39'
    Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 37'
    Attempt missed. Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yuri.
  • 37'
    Attempt missed. Yuri (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 35'
    Unai Núñez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol).
  • 34'
    Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Leandro Cabrera.
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Yuri.
  • 28'
    Attempt blocked. Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 26'
    Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 26'
    Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol).
  • 24'
    Dídac Vilá (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 24'
    Foul by Ander Capa (Athletic Club).
  • 22'
    Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Íñigo Martínez.
  • 21'
    Attempt blocked. Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Darder.
  • 20'
    Hand ball by Iker Muniain (Athletic Club).
  • 19'
    Offside, Espanyol. Jonathan Calleri tries a through ball, but Raúl de Tomás is caught offside.
  • 19'
    Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).
  • 19'
    Marc Roca (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    Foul by Unai Núñez (Athletic Club).
  • 18'
    Marc Roca (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Yellow Card
    Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 17'
    Foul by Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol).
  • 17'
    Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 15'
    Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Dani García.
  • 12'
    Goal
    Goal! Espanyol 0, Athletic Club 1. Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iker Muniain following a corner.
  • 11'
    Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.
  • 10'
    Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Foul by Marc Roca (Espanyol).
  • 10'
    Attempt saved. Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leandro Cabrera.
  • 9'
    Yellow Card
    Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 8'
    Foul by Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club).
  • 8'
    Óscar Melendo (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 7'
    Attempt saved. Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dídac Vilá with a cross.
  • 6'
    Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 6'
    Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol).
  • 5'
    Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).
  • 5'
    Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 5'
    Offside, Athletic Club. Iñaki Williams tries a through ball, but Ander Capa is caught offside.
  • 4'
    Foul by Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol).
  • 4'
    Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.