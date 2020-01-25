Espanyol v Athletic Club

Espanyol v Athletic ClubSpanish La Liga at RCDE Stadium
25-01-2020KO:12:00ATT: 26,759REF: J Sánchez Martínez
Espanyol
Raúl de Tomás 63'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1
Athletic Club
Asier Villalibre Molina 12'
- Match ends, Espanyol 1, Athletic Club 1.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Espanyol 1, Athletic Club 1.
- 90+1'Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
- 90+1'Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+1'Foul by David López (Espanyol).
- 89'Attempt missed. Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses the top right corner.
- 88'Attempt missed. Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Adrián Embarba.
- 85'Attempt missed. Wu Lei (Espanyol) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bernardo Espinosa with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
- 84'Substitution, Athletic Club. Kenan Kodro replaces Asier Villalibre.
- 84'Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
- 84'Dídac Vilá (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 83'Substitution, Espanyol. Wu Lei replaces Jonathan Calleri.
- 82'Substitution, Athletic Club. Beñat Etxebarria replaces Iker Muniain.
- 80'Yuri (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Foul by Adrián Embarba (Espanyol).
- 80'Offside, Athletic Club. Íñigo Martínez tries a through ball, but Ander Capa is caught offside.
- 78'Foul by Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club).
- 78'Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 77'Hand ball by Unai Núñez (Athletic Club).
- 71'Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Iker Muniain with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 70'Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 70'Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol).
- 69'Substitution, Athletic Club. Raúl García replaces Iñaki Williams.
- 69'Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Diego López.
- 69'Attempt saved. Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iñaki Williams.
- 65'Attempt missed. Adrián Embarba (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 63'Goal! Espanyol 1, Athletic Club 1. Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adrián Embarba.
- 63'Attempt missed. Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Iker Muniain following a fast break.
- 62'Unai Núñez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Foul by Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol).
- 61'Substitution, Espanyol. Lluís López replaces Víctor Sánchez.
- 59'Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 59'Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 59'Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol).
- 57'Substitution, Espanyol. Adrián Embarba replaces Óscar Melendo.
- 56'Marc Roca (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 56'Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Foul by Marc Roca (Espanyol).
- 56'Hand ball by Iker Muniain (Athletic Club).
- 54'Offside, Athletic Club. Dani García tries a through ball, but Yuri is caught offside.
- 53'Yuri (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 53'Foul by Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol).
- 53'Attempt saved. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ander Capa.
- 49'Foul by Yuri (Athletic Club).
- 49'Óscar Melendo (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 48'Attempt missed. Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 47'Foul by Iker Muniain (Athletic Club).
- 47'David López (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Second Half begins Espanyol 0, Athletic Club 1.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Espanyol 0, Athletic Club 1.
- 45'Attempt missed. Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
- 44'Foul by Unai Núñez (Athletic Club).
- 44'Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 41'Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 41'Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol).
- 39'Foul by Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club).
- 39'Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Attempt missed. Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yuri.
- 37'Attempt missed. Yuri (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 35'Unai Núñez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol).
- 34'Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Leandro Cabrera.
- 33'Attempt missed. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Yuri.
- 28'Attempt blocked. Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 26'Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 26'Foul by Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol).
- 24'Dídac Vilá (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 24'Foul by Ander Capa (Athletic Club).
- 22'Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Íñigo Martínez.
- 21'Attempt blocked. Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Darder.
- 20'Hand ball by Iker Muniain (Athletic Club).
- 19'Offside, Espanyol. Jonathan Calleri tries a through ball, but Raúl de Tomás is caught offside.
- 19'Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).
- 19'Marc Roca (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Foul by Unai Núñez (Athletic Club).
- 18'Marc Roca (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 17'Foul by Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol).
- 17'Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 15'Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Dani García.
- 12'Goal! Espanyol 0, Athletic Club 1. Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iker Muniain following a corner.
- 11'Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.
- 10'Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Foul by Marc Roca (Espanyol).
- 10'Attempt saved. Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leandro Cabrera.
- 9'Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 8'Foul by Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club).
- 8'Óscar Melendo (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 7'Attempt saved. Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dídac Vilá with a cross.
- 6'Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 6'Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol).
- 5'Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).
- 5'Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 5'Offside, Athletic Club. Iñaki Williams tries a through ball, but Ander Capa is caught offside.
- 4'Foul by Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol).
- 4'Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.