Getafe v Real Betis

Spanish La Liga at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
26-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 10,056REF: E Prieto Iglesias

Getafe

Ángel  89' pen
1 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Real Betis

Zouhair Feddal s/o 90'
  • FT
    Match ends, Getafe 1, Real Betis 0.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Getafe 1, Real Betis 0.
  • 90+5'
    Foul by Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe).
  • 90+5'
    Sergio Canales (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+5'
    Foul by Aissa Mandi (Real Betis).
  • 90+5'
    Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+4'
    Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Edgar González.
  • 90+3'
    Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Álex Moreno.
  • 90'
    Red Card
    Zouhair Feddal (Real Betis) is shown the red card.
  • 89'
    Yellow Card
    Carles Aleñá (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
  • 89'
    PEN
    Goal! Getafe 1, Real Betis 0. Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 88'
    Yellow Card
    Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
  • 86'
    VAR Decision: Penalty Getafe.
  • 85'
    Mathías Olivera (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 85'
    Foul by Edgar González (Real Betis).
  • 85'
    Penalty conceded by Álex Moreno (Real Betis) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Getafe. Oghenekaro Etebo replaces Allan-Roméo Nyom.
  • 84'
    Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Antonio Barragán.
  • 84'
    Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Marc Bartra.
  • 84'
    Attempt blocked. Deyverson (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Cucurella.
  • 82'
    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.
  • 82'
    Offside, Getafe. Djené Dakonam tries a through ball, but Ángel Rodríguez is caught offside.
  • 81'
    Offside, Getafe. David Soria tries a through ball, but Ángel Rodríguez is caught offside.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Real Betis. Borja Iglesias replaces Loren Morón.
  • 79'
    Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 79'
    Foul by Marc Cucurella (Getafe).
  • 77'
    Attempt blocked. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edgar González with a headed pass.
  • 76'
    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.
  • 76'
    Attempt blocked. Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joaquín.
  • 76'
    Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).
  • 76'
    Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Getafe. Ángel Rodríguez replaces Jaime Mata.
  • 74'
    Yellow Card
    Xabier Etxeita (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 74'
    Carles Aleñá (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 74'
    Foul by Xabier Etxeita (Getafe).
  • 73'
    Yellow Card
    Joel Robles (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Nabil Fekir.
  • 71'
    Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 71'
    Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).
  • 69'
    Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Joel Robles.
  • 66'
    Hand ball by Joaquín (Real Betis).
  • 65'
    Attempt missed. Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Getafe. Deyverson replaces Jorge Molina.
  • 63'
    Yellow Card
    Marc Bartra (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 63'
    Foul by Marc Bartra (Real Betis).
  • 63'
    Jorge Molina (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 62'
    Offside, Real Betis. Marc Bartra tries a through ball, but Loren Morón is caught offside.
  • 62'
    Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).
  • 62'
    Carles Aleñá (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Offside, Getafe. Allan-Roméo Nyom tries a through ball, but Jorge Molina is caught offside.
  • 58'
    Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).
  • 58'
    Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 58'
    Álex Moreno (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 58'
    Foul by Jorge Molina (Getafe).
  • 57'
    Attempt blocked. Jaime Mata (Getafe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Cucurella.
  • 56'
    Yellow Card
    Sergio Canales (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 56'
    Foul by Sergio Canales (Real Betis).
  • 56'
    Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 55'
    Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 55'
    Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).
  • 53'
    Álex Moreno (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).
  • 52'
    Offside, Real Betis. Antonio Barragán tries a through ball, but Loren Morón is caught offside.
  • 51'
    Dangerous play by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).
  • 51'
    Mathías Olivera (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 48'
    Yellow Card
    Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 48'
    Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 48'
    Foul by Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe).
  • 47'
    Attempt missed. Loren Morón (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Antonio Barragán.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Getafe 0, Real Betis 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Getafe 0, Real Betis 0.
  • 44'
    Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Antonio Barragán.
  • 44'
    Attempt saved. Damián Suárez (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 43'
    Foul by Aissa Mandi (Real Betis).
  • 43'
    Jorge Molina (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 39'
    Álex Moreno (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 39'
    Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).
  • 38'
    Foul by Marc Bartra (Real Betis).
  • 38'
    Jorge Molina (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 37'
    Dangerous play by Edgar González (Real Betis).
  • 37'
    Offside, Getafe. David Soria tries a through ball, but Jaime Mata is caught offside.
  • 37'
    Joaquín (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 37'
    Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).
  • 36'
    Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Foul by Mathías Olivera (Getafe).
  • 35'
    Attempt missed. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
  • 34'
    Marc Bartra (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 34'
    Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
  • 34'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Real Betis. Carles Aleñá replaces Andrés Guardado because of an injury.
  • 31'
    Attempt missed. Loren Morón (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrés Guardado with a cross.
  • 28'
    Foul by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).
  • 28'
    Mathías Olivera (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 28'
    Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Aissa Mandi.
  • 27'
    Attempt blocked. Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 26'
    Foul by Antonio Barragán (Real Betis).
  • 26'
    Jaime Mata (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 25'
    Edgar González (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 25'
    Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
  • 23'
    Offside, Getafe. Damián Suárez tries a through ball, but Jaime Mata is caught offside.
  • 23'
    Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 23'
    Foul by Mathías Olivera (Getafe).
  • 21'
    Offside, Getafe. Damián Suárez tries a through ball, but Jaime Mata is caught offside.
  • 20'
    Foul by Andrés Guardado (Real Betis).
  • 20'
    Djené Dakonam (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 20'
    Attempt missed. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross following a corner.
  • 19'
    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Mauro Arambarri.
  • 19'
    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Mauro Arambarri.
  • 19'
    Edgar González (Real Betis) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Marc Bartra with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
  • 17'
    Foul by Mathías Olivera (Getafe).
  • 17'
    Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 16'
    Attempt saved. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Loren Morón.
  • 15'
    Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Álex Moreno.
  • 14'
    Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Joel Robles.
  • 14'
    Attempt saved. Allan-Roméo Nyom (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jaime Mata.
  • 10'
    Offside, Getafe. Damián Suárez tries a through ball, but Allan-Roméo Nyom is caught offside.
  • 9'
    Foul by Sergio Canales (Real Betis).
  • 9'
    Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 8'
    Attempt missed. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joaquín.
  • 5'
    Offside, Real Betis. Aissa Mandi tries a through ball, but Loren Morón is caught offside.
  • 2'
    Offside, Getafe. David Soria tries a through ball, but Jaime Mata is caught offside.
  • 1'
    Joaquín (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 1'
    Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.