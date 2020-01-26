Getafe v Real Betis

Getafe v Real BetisSpanish La Liga at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
26-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 10,056REF: E Prieto Iglesias
Getafe
Ángel 89' pen
1 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Real Betis
Zouhair Feddal s/o 90'
- Match ends, Getafe 1, Real Betis 0.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Getafe 1, Real Betis 0.
- 90+5'Foul by Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe).
- 90+5'Sergio Canales (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+5'Foul by Aissa Mandi (Real Betis).
- 90+5'Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+4'Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Edgar González.
- 90+3'Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Álex Moreno.
- 90'Zouhair Feddal (Real Betis) is shown the red card.
- 89'Carles Aleñá (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
- 89'Goal! Getafe 1, Real Betis 0. Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 88'Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
- 86'VAR Decision: Penalty Getafe.
- 85'Mathías Olivera (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 85'Foul by Edgar González (Real Betis).
- 85'Penalty conceded by Álex Moreno (Real Betis) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
- 85'Substitution, Getafe. Oghenekaro Etebo replaces Allan-Roméo Nyom.
- 84'Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Antonio Barragán.
- 84'Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Marc Bartra.
- 84'Attempt blocked. Deyverson (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Cucurella.
- 82'Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.
- 82'Offside, Getafe. Djené Dakonam tries a through ball, but Ángel Rodríguez is caught offside.
- 81'Offside, Getafe. David Soria tries a through ball, but Ángel Rodríguez is caught offside.
- 80'Substitution, Real Betis. Borja Iglesias replaces Loren Morón.
- 79'Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Foul by Marc Cucurella (Getafe).
- 77'Attempt blocked. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edgar González with a headed pass.
- 76'Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.
- 76'Attempt blocked. Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joaquín.
- 76'Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).
- 76'Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Substitution, Getafe. Ángel Rodríguez replaces Jaime Mata.
- 74'Xabier Etxeita (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 74'Carles Aleñá (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 74'Foul by Xabier Etxeita (Getafe).
- 73'Joel Robles (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
- 72'Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Nabil Fekir.
- 71'Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71'Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).
- 69'Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Joel Robles.
- 66'Hand ball by Joaquín (Real Betis).
- 65'Attempt missed. Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
- 65'Substitution, Getafe. Deyverson replaces Jorge Molina.
- 63'Marc Bartra (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 63'Foul by Marc Bartra (Real Betis).
- 63'Jorge Molina (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Offside, Real Betis. Marc Bartra tries a through ball, but Loren Morón is caught offside.
- 62'Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).
- 62'Carles Aleñá (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Offside, Getafe. Allan-Roméo Nyom tries a through ball, but Jorge Molina is caught offside.
- 58'Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).
- 58'Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 58'Álex Moreno (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 58'Foul by Jorge Molina (Getafe).
- 57'Attempt blocked. Jaime Mata (Getafe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Cucurella.
- 56'Sergio Canales (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 56'Foul by Sergio Canales (Real Betis).
- 56'Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 55'Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 55'Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).
- 53'Álex Moreno (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).
- 52'Offside, Real Betis. Antonio Barragán tries a through ball, but Loren Morón is caught offside.
- 51'Dangerous play by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).
- 51'Mathías Olivera (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 48'Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 48'Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 48'Foul by Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe).
- 47'Attempt missed. Loren Morón (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Antonio Barragán.
- 45'Second Half begins Getafe 0, Real Betis 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Getafe 0, Real Betis 0.
- 44'Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Antonio Barragán.
- 44'Attempt saved. Damián Suárez (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 43'Foul by Aissa Mandi (Real Betis).
- 43'Jorge Molina (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 39'Álex Moreno (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39'Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).
- 38'Foul by Marc Bartra (Real Betis).
- 38'Jorge Molina (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 37'Dangerous play by Edgar González (Real Betis).
- 37'Offside, Getafe. David Soria tries a through ball, but Jaime Mata is caught offside.
- 37'Joaquín (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).
- 36'Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Foul by Mathías Olivera (Getafe).
- 35'Attempt missed. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
- 34'Marc Bartra (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 34'Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
- 34'Substitution, Real Betis. Carles Aleñá replaces Andrés Guardado because of an injury.
- 31'Attempt missed. Loren Morón (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrés Guardado with a cross.
- 28'Foul by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).
- 28'Mathías Olivera (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 28'Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Aissa Mandi.
- 27'Attempt blocked. Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 26'Foul by Antonio Barragán (Real Betis).
- 26'Jaime Mata (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 25'Edgar González (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 25'Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
- 23'Offside, Getafe. Damián Suárez tries a through ball, but Jaime Mata is caught offside.
- 23'Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 23'Foul by Mathías Olivera (Getafe).
- 21'Offside, Getafe. Damián Suárez tries a through ball, but Jaime Mata is caught offside.
- 20'Foul by Andrés Guardado (Real Betis).
- 20'Djené Dakonam (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Attempt missed. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross following a corner.
- 19'Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Mauro Arambarri.
- 19'Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Mauro Arambarri.
- 19'Edgar González (Real Betis) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Marc Bartra with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
- 17'Foul by Mathías Olivera (Getafe).
- 17'Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 16'Attempt saved. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Loren Morón.
- 15'Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Álex Moreno.
- 14'Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Joel Robles.
- 14'Attempt saved. Allan-Roméo Nyom (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jaime Mata.
- 10'Offside, Getafe. Damián Suárez tries a through ball, but Allan-Roméo Nyom is caught offside.
- 9'Foul by Sergio Canales (Real Betis).
- 9'Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 8'Attempt missed. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joaquín.
- 5'Offside, Real Betis. Aissa Mandi tries a through ball, but Loren Morón is caught offside.
- 2'Offside, Getafe. David Soria tries a through ball, but Jaime Mata is caught offside.
- 1'Joaquín (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 1'Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.