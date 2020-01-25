Sevilla v Granada CF

Sevilla v Granada CFSpanish La Liga at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
25-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 33,688REF: A Hernández Hernández
Sevilla
Luuk de Jong 11'
Nolito 34'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 2-0
Granada CF
- Match ends, Sevilla 2, Granada CF 0.
- 90+2'Second Half ends, Sevilla 2, Granada CF 0.
- 90+2'Óliver Torres (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90+2'Foul by Víctor Díaz (Granada CF).
- 90+1'Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Maxime Gonalons.
- 89'Offside, Sevilla. Tomás Vaclik tries a through ball, but Youssef En-Nesyri is caught offside.
- 88'Attempt blocked. Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Neva with a cross.
- 87'Offside, Sevilla. Tomás Vaclik tries a through ball, but Luuk de Jong is caught offside.
- 87'Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 87'Foul by Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF).
- 85'Substitution, Sevilla. Youssef En-Nesyri replaces Lucas Ocampos.
- 85'Substitution, Granada CF. Jesús Vallejo replaces Domingos Duarte because of an injury.
- 85'Tomás Vaclik (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Foul by Yangel Herrera (Granada CF).
- 84'Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
- 84'Attempt blocked. Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.
- 83'Foul by Fernando (Sevilla).
- 83'Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 82'Sergi Gómez (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 82'Foul by Sergi Gómez (Sevilla).
- 82'Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 80'Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón with a cross.
- 80'Attempt saved. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
- 79'Offside, Granada CF. Antonio Puertas tries a through ball, but Álvaro Vadillo is caught offside.
- 79'Foul by Luuk de Jong (Sevilla).
- 79'Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 78'Substitution, Granada CF. Álvaro Vadillo replaces Darwin Machís.
- 77'Foul by Jesús Navas (Sevilla).
- 77'Carlos Neva (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 76'Attempt saved. Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 75'Foul by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).
- 75'Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 74'Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Foul by Yangel Herrera (Granada CF).
- 73'Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 73'Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF).
- 73'Hand ball by Antonio Puertas (Granada CF).
- 71'Hand ball by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).
- 71'Substitution, Sevilla. Jules Koundé replaces Nolito.
- 67'Attempt saved. Óliver Torres (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.
- 66'Attempt blocked. Darwin Machís (Granada CF) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Foulquier.
- 66'Attempt blocked. Nolito (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fernando with a cross.
- 62'Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF).
- 62'Diego Carlos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 61'Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Sergio Reguilón.
- 60'Foul by Diego Carlos (Sevilla).
- 60'Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 59'Attempt missed. José Antonio Martínez (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Víctor Díaz with a cross following a corner.
- 59'Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Fernando.
- 58'Attempt blocked. Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 58'Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Nemanja Gudelj.
- 56'Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 56'Foul by Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF).
- 55'Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 55'Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF).
- 53'Offside, Sevilla. Nolito tries a through ball, but Lucas Ocampos is caught offside.
- 49'Attempt blocked. Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Darwin Machís with a cross.
- 49'Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Nemanja Gudelj.
- 48'Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Darwin Machís with a cross following a corner.
- 47'Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
- 47'Attempt blocked. Darwin Machís (Granada CF) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Gonalons.
- 45'Second Half begins Sevilla 2, Granada CF 0.
- 45'Substitution, Sevilla. Nemanja Gudelj replaces Franco Vázquez.
- 45'Substitution, Granada CF. Dimitri Foulquier replaces Yan Eteki.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Sevilla 2, Granada CF 0.
- 45'Jesús Navas (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Foul by Roberto Soldado (Granada CF).
- 42'Attempt missed. Nolito (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
- 36'Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 36'Foul by Yangel Herrera (Granada CF).
- 35'Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla).
- 35'Domingos Duarte (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 34'Goal! Sevilla 2, Granada CF 0. Nolito (Sevilla) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón following a fast break.
- 31'Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 31'Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Foul by Antonio Puertas (Granada CF).
- 26'Foul by Luuk de Jong (Sevilla).
- 26'Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 26'Attempt blocked. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón with a cross.
- 26'Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Víctor Díaz.
- 25'Fernando (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 25'Foul by Fernando (Sevilla).
- 25'Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 25'Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
- 23'Nolito (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'Foul by Yangel Herrera (Granada CF).
- 19'Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by José Antonio Martínez.
- 19'Óliver Torres (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).
- 15'VAR Decision: No Penalty Granada CF.
- 14'Diego Carlos (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 14'Penalty conceded by Diego Carlos (Sevilla) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 13'Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 13'Foul by Franco Vázquez (Sevilla).
- 13'Darwin Machís (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 11'Goal! Sevilla 1, Granada CF 0. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
- 10'Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 10'Foul by Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF).
- 9'Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 9'Foul by Antonio Puertas (Granada CF).
- 8'Foul by Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF).
- 8'Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 6'Attempt blocked. Nolito (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Óliver Torres.
- 6'Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Carlos Neva.
- 5'Foul by Franco Vázquez (Sevilla).
- 5'Yan Eteki (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 4'Foul by Diego Carlos (Sevilla).
- 4'Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 4'Attempt missed. Fernando (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
- 3'Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
- 3'Foul by Darwin Machís (Granada CF).
- 3'Jesús Navas (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.