Sevilla v Granada CF

Spanish La Liga at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
25-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 33,688REF: A Hernández Hernández

Sevilla

Luuk de Jong  11'
Nolito  34'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 2-0

Granada CF

  • FT
    Match ends, Sevilla 2, Granada CF 0.
  • 90+2'
    Second Half ends, Sevilla 2, Granada CF 0.
  • 90+2'
    Óliver Torres (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Víctor Díaz (Granada CF).
  • 90+1'
    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Maxime Gonalons.
  • 89'
    Offside, Sevilla. Tomás Vaclik tries a through ball, but Youssef En-Nesyri is caught offside.
  • 88'
    Attempt blocked. Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Neva with a cross.
  • 87'
    Offside, Sevilla. Tomás Vaclik tries a through ball, but Luuk de Jong is caught offside.
  • 87'
    Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 87'
    Foul by Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF).
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sevilla. Youssef En-Nesyri replaces Lucas Ocampos.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Granada CF. Jesús Vallejo replaces Domingos Duarte because of an injury.
  • 85'
    Tomás Vaclik (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 85'
    Foul by Yangel Herrera (Granada CF).
  • 84'
    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
  • 84'
    Attempt blocked. Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.
  • 83'
    Foul by Fernando (Sevilla).
  • 83'
    Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 82'
    Yellow Card
    Sergi Gómez (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 82'
    Foul by Sergi Gómez (Sevilla).
  • 82'
    Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 80'
    Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón with a cross.
  • 80'
    Attempt saved. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
  • 79'
    Offside, Granada CF. Antonio Puertas tries a through ball, but Álvaro Vadillo is caught offside.
  • 79'
    Foul by Luuk de Jong (Sevilla).
  • 79'
    Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Granada CF. Álvaro Vadillo replaces Darwin Machís.
  • 77'
    Foul by Jesús Navas (Sevilla).
  • 77'
    Carlos Neva (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 76'
    Attempt saved. Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 75'
    Foul by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).
  • 75'
    Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 74'
    Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Foul by Yangel Herrera (Granada CF).
  • 73'
    Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 73'
    Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF).
  • 73'
    Hand ball by Antonio Puertas (Granada CF).
  • 71'
    Hand ball by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sevilla. Jules Koundé replaces Nolito.
  • 67'
    Attempt saved. Óliver Torres (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.
  • 66'
    Attempt blocked. Darwin Machís (Granada CF) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Foulquier.
  • 66'
    Attempt blocked. Nolito (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fernando with a cross.
  • 62'
    Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF).
  • 62'
    Diego Carlos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 61'
    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Sergio Reguilón.
  • 60'
    Foul by Diego Carlos (Sevilla).
  • 60'
    Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 59'
    Attempt missed. José Antonio Martínez (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Víctor Díaz with a cross following a corner.
  • 59'
    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Fernando.
  • 58'
    Attempt blocked. Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 58'
    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Nemanja Gudelj.
  • 56'
    Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 56'
    Foul by Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF).
  • 55'
    Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 55'
    Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF).
  • 53'
    Offside, Sevilla. Nolito tries a through ball, but Lucas Ocampos is caught offside.
  • 49'
    Attempt blocked. Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Darwin Machís with a cross.
  • 49'
    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Nemanja Gudelj.
  • 48'
    Attempt missed. Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Darwin Machís with a cross following a corner.
  • 47'
    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
  • 47'
    Attempt blocked. Darwin Machís (Granada CF) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Gonalons.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Sevilla 2, Granada CF 0.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sevilla. Nemanja Gudelj replaces Franco Vázquez.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Granada CF. Dimitri Foulquier replaces Yan Eteki.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Sevilla 2, Granada CF 0.
  • 45'
    Jesús Navas (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Foul by Roberto Soldado (Granada CF).
  • 42'
    Attempt missed. Nolito (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
  • 36'
    Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 36'
    Foul by Yangel Herrera (Granada CF).
  • 35'
    Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla).
  • 35'
    Domingos Duarte (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 34'
    Goal
    Goal! Sevilla 2, Granada CF 0. Nolito (Sevilla) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón following a fast break.
  • 31'
    Yellow Card
    Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 31'
    Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Foul by Antonio Puertas (Granada CF).
  • 26'
    Foul by Luuk de Jong (Sevilla).
  • 26'
    Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 26'
    Attempt blocked. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón with a cross.
  • 26'
    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Víctor Díaz.
  • 25'
    Yellow Card
    Fernando (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 25'
    Foul by Fernando (Sevilla).
  • 25'
    Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 25'
    Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
  • 23'
    Nolito (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 23'
    Foul by Yangel Herrera (Granada CF).
  • 19'
    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by José Antonio Martínez.
  • 19'
    Óliver Torres (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 19'
    Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).
  • 15'
    VAR Decision: No Penalty Granada CF.
  • 14'
    Yellow Card
    Diego Carlos (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 14'
    Penalty conceded by Diego Carlos (Sevilla) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 13'
    Yellow Card
    Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 13'
    Foul by Franco Vázquez (Sevilla).
  • 13'
    Darwin Machís (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 11'
    Goal
    Goal! Sevilla 1, Granada CF 0. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
  • 10'
    Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 10'
    Foul by Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF).
  • 9'
    Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 9'
    Foul by Antonio Puertas (Granada CF).
  • 8'
    Foul by Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF).
  • 8'
    Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 6'
    Attempt blocked. Nolito (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Óliver Torres.
  • 6'
    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Carlos Neva.
  • 5'
    Foul by Franco Vázquez (Sevilla).
  • 5'
    Yan Eteki (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 4'
    Foul by Diego Carlos (Sevilla).
  • 4'
    Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 4'
    Attempt missed. Fernando (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
  • 3'
    Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
  • 3'
    Foul by Darwin Machís (Granada CF).
  • 3'
    Jesús Navas (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.