Valencia CF v Barcelona

Spanish La Liga at Mestalla
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 45,961REF: J Gil Manzano

Valencia CF

Maximiliano Gómez  48',  77'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Barcelona

  • FT
    Match ends, Valencia 2, Barcelona 0.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Valencia 2, Barcelona 0.
  • 90+4'
    Offside, Barcelona. Samuel Umtiti tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).
  • 90+1'
    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90'
    Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
  • 90'
    Rubén Sobrino (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 90'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Valencia. Rubén Sobrino replaces Carlos Soler.
  • 89'
    Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 89'
    Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
  • 87'
    Attempt blocked. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 86'
    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Barcelona. Álex Collado replaces Ansu Fati.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Frenkie de Jong.
  • 81'
    Foul by Gabriel Paulista (Valencia).
  • 81'
    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 81'
    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.
  • 80'
    Offside, Valencia. Jaume Costa tries a through ball, but Ferrán Torres is caught offside.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Valencia. Jaume Costa replaces Maxi Gómez.
  • 79'
    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
  • 79'
    Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 77'
    Goal
    Goal! Valencia 2, Barcelona 0. Maxi Gómez (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ferrán Torres.
  • 76'
    Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
  • 76'
    José Gayá (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 76'
    Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 76'
    Foul by Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia).
  • 73'
    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 72'
    Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 72'
    Foul by Ezequiel Garay (Valencia).
  • 71'
    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 71'
    Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross.
  • 68'
    Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
  • 68'
    Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 68'
    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
  • 63'
    Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
  • 63'
    Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
  • 60'
    Francis Coquelin (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Valencia. Rodrigo Moreno replaces Kevin Gameiro.
  • 59'
    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
  • 57'
    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
  • 56'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Barcelona. Arturo Vidal replaces Arthur.
  • 54'
    Yellow Card
    Francis Coquelin (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 54'
    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 54'
    Foul by Francis Coquelin (Valencia).
  • 52'
    Yellow Card
    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 52'
    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
  • 52'
    Ferrán Torres (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 50'
    Attempt saved. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 49'
    Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 49'
    Foul by José Gayá (Valencia).
  • 49'
    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 49'
    Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).
  • 48'
    Goal
    Goal! Valencia 1, Barcelona 0. Maxi Gómez (Valencia) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner.
  • 47'
    Attempt missed. Maxi Gómez (Valencia) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Gameiro.
  • 47'
    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
  • 47'
    Francis Coquelin (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 46'
    Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 46'
    Foul by Ezequiel Garay (Valencia).
  • 46'
    Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Valencia 0, Barcelona 0.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Valencia 0, Barcelona 0.
  • 45'
    Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).
  • 43'
    Yellow Card
    Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 43'
    Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
  • 43'
    Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 41'
    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
  • 41'
    Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
  • 36'
    José Gayá (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 35'
    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 35'
    Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
  • 31'
    Attempt saved. Francis Coquelin (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 30'
    Attempt missed. Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carlos Soler with a cross following a corner.
  • 29'
    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
  • 29'
    Attempt saved. Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carlos Soler with a headed pass.
  • 29'
    Attempt saved. Maxi Gómez (Valencia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Carlos Soler.
  • 28'
    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
  • 27'
    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 27'
    Foul by Kevin Gameiro (Valencia).
  • 24'
    Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
  • 24'
    Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 23'
    Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).
  • 23'
    Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 20'
    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 20'
    Foul by Francis Coquelin (Valencia).
  • 16'
    Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
  • 16'
    Ferrán Torres (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 13'
    Offside, Valencia. Daniel Wass tries a through ball, but Ferrán Torres is caught offside.
  • 12'
    Penalty saved! Maxi Gómez (Valencia) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 10'
    Yellow Card
    Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 10'
    Penalty conceded by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 10'
    Penalty Valencia. José Gayá draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 9'
    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
  • 9'
    Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 4'
    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
  • 2'
    Offside, Valencia. Daniel Wass tries a through ball, but Ferrán Torres is caught offside.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.