Valencia CF v Barcelona

Valencia CF v BarcelonaSpanish La Liga at Mestalla
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 45,961REF: J Gil Manzano
Valencia CF
Maximiliano Gómez 48', 77'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Barcelona
- Match ends, Valencia 2, Barcelona 0.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Valencia 2, Barcelona 0.
- 90+4'Offside, Barcelona. Samuel Umtiti tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
- 90+3'Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
- 90+2'Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
- 90+1'Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).
- 90+1'Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90'Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
- 90'Rubén Sobrino (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90'Substitution, Valencia. Rubén Sobrino replaces Carlos Soler.
- 89'Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
- 87'Attempt blocked. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 86'Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.
- 85'Substitution, Barcelona. Álex Collado replaces Ansu Fati.
- 85'Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Frenkie de Jong.
- 81'Foul by Gabriel Paulista (Valencia).
- 81'Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 81'Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.
- 80'Offside, Valencia. Jaume Costa tries a through ball, but Ferrán Torres is caught offside.
- 80'Substitution, Valencia. Jaume Costa replaces Maxi Gómez.
- 79'Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
- 79'Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 77'Goal! Valencia 2, Barcelona 0. Maxi Gómez (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ferrán Torres.
- 76'Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
- 76'José Gayá (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 76'Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 76'Foul by Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia).
- 73'Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 72'Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 72'Foul by Ezequiel Garay (Valencia).
- 71'Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71'Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).
- 70'Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross.
- 68'Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
- 68'Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 68'Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
- 63'Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
- 63'Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
- 60'Francis Coquelin (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Substitution, Valencia. Rodrigo Moreno replaces Kevin Gameiro.
- 59'Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
- 57'Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
- 56'Substitution, Barcelona. Arturo Vidal replaces Arthur.
- 54'Francis Coquelin (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 54'Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 54'Foul by Francis Coquelin (Valencia).
- 52'Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 52'Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
- 52'Ferrán Torres (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 50'Attempt saved. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 49'Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 49'Foul by José Gayá (Valencia).
- 49'Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 49'Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).
- 48'Goal! Valencia 1, Barcelona 0. Maxi Gómez (Valencia) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner.
- 47'Attempt missed. Maxi Gómez (Valencia) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Gameiro.
- 47'Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
- 47'Francis Coquelin (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 46'Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 46'Foul by Ezequiel Garay (Valencia).
- 46'Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
- 45'Second Half begins Valencia 0, Barcelona 0.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Valencia 0, Barcelona 0.
- 45'Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).
- 43'Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 43'Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
- 43'Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 41'Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
- 41'Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
- 36'José Gayá (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 35'Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 35'Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
- 31'Attempt saved. Francis Coquelin (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 30'Attempt missed. Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carlos Soler with a cross following a corner.
- 29'Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
- 29'Attempt saved. Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carlos Soler with a headed pass.
- 29'Attempt saved. Maxi Gómez (Valencia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Carlos Soler.
- 28'Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
- 27'Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 27'Foul by Kevin Gameiro (Valencia).
- 24'Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
- 24'Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 23'Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).
- 23'Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 20'Foul by Francis Coquelin (Valencia).
- 16'Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
- 16'Ferrán Torres (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 13'Offside, Valencia. Daniel Wass tries a through ball, but Ferrán Torres is caught offside.
- 12'Penalty saved! Maxi Gómez (Valencia) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
- 10'Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 10'Penalty conceded by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 10'Penalty Valencia. José Gayá draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 9'Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
- 9'Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 4'Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
- 2'Offside, Valencia. Daniel Wass tries a through ball, but Ferrán Torres is caught offside.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.