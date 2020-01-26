Xanthi v OFI

Greek Super League at Skoda Xanthi Arena
26-01-2020KO:13:00REF: I Papadopoulos

Xanthi

Jordan Faucher  84',  90+1'
2 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1

OFI

João Figueiredo  38' pen,  87'
No match commentary available.