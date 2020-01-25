Sporting Life
Larissa v Panathinaikos
Greek Super League at AEL Arena
25-01-2020
KO:
17:30
REF:
G Vreskas
Larissa
0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1
Panathinaikos
Anastasios Chatzigiovanis
25'
pen
Giannis Bouzoukis
90+1'
pen
No match commentary available.