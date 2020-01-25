Larissa v Panathinaikos

Greek Super League at AEL Arena
25-01-2020KO:17:30REF: G Vreskas

Larissa

0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1

Panathinaikos

Anastasios Chatzigiovanis  25' pen
Giannis Bouzoukis  90+1' pen
No match commentary available.