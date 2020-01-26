Cercle Brugge v RSC Anderlecht

Belgian Jupiler Pro League at Jan Breydelstadion
26-01-2020KO:13:30REF: A Boucaut

Cercle Brugge

Kevin Hoggas  33'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 1-0

RSC Anderlecht

Francis Amuzu  87'
Michel Vlap  90+4'
No match commentary available.