Sporting Life
My Account
Log in / Register
Menu
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
My Account
Log in
Live Scores
Live Centre
Vidiprinter
More
Live Centre
Vidiprinter
Football Home
Sporting Life Home
Cercle Brugge v RSC Anderlecht
Belgian Jupiler Pro League at Jan Breydelstadion
26-01-2020
KO:
13:30
REF:
A Boucaut
Cercle Brugge
Kevin Hoggas
33'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 1-0
RSC Anderlecht
Francis Amuzu
87'
Michel Vlap
90+4'
Preview
Commentary
Stats
Teams
Form
Table
Report
Reaction
No match commentary available.