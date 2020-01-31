Sporting Life
My Account
Log in / Register
Menu
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
My Account
Log in
Live Scores
Live Centre
Vidiprinter
More
Live Centre
Vidiprinter
Football Home
Sporting Life Home
KV Kortrijk v Standard Liège
Belgian Jupiler Pro League at Guldensporen Stadion
31-01-2020
KO:
19:30
REF:
L D'Hondt
KV Kortrijk
0 - 0
36'
Standard Liège
9/4
15/8
5/4
Preview
Commentary
Stats
Teams
Form
Table
No match commentary available.