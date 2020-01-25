Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Leipzig

Eintracht Frankfurt v RB LeipzigGerman Bundesliga at Commerzbank-Arena
25-01-2020KO:14:30ATT: 50,300REF: D Siebert
Eintracht Frankfurt
Almamy Touré 48'
Filip Kostic 90+4'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
RB Leipzig
- Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, RB Leipzig 0.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, RB Leipzig 0.
- 90+4'Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 2, RB Leipzig 0. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonçalo Paciência.
- 90+3'Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Ademola Lookman.
- 90+2'Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Dominik Kohr replaces Mijat Gacinovic.
- 90+1'Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a cross following a corner.
- 90+1'Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
- 90'Attempt blocked. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 89'Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.
- 88'Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Danny da Costa replaces Timothy Chandler.
- 88'Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 88'Foul by Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig).
- 88'Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
- 85'Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 85'Foul by Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
- 82'Foul by Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig).
- 82'Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Substitution, RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg replaces Amadou Haidara.
- 77'Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Gonçalo Paciência replaces Bas Dost.
- 77'Foul by Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig).
- 77'Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 76'Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ademola Lookman.
- 76'Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
- 74'Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Foul by Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt).
- 73'Attempt missed. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg with a cross following a corner.
- 73'Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Martin Hinteregger.
- 71'Substitution, RB Leipzig. Ademola Lookman replaces Tyler Adams.
- 69'Attempt blocked. Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Filip Kostic.
- 68'Offside, RB Leipzig. Marcel Halstenberg tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
- 66'Substitution, RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen replaces Konrad Laimer.
- 66'Attempt blocked. Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
- 63'Attempt blocked. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg.
- 60'Attempt saved. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mijat Gacinovic.
- 60'Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Adams.
- 57'Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by David Abraham.
- 57'Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 57'Foul by Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt).
- 56'Attempt saved. Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg with a cross.
- 53'Attempt missed. Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Timothy Chandler with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 52'Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 52'Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).
- 52'Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 51'Attempt saved. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 48'Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 1, RB Leipzig 0. Almamy Touré (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
- 47'Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Nordi Mukiele.
- 45'Second Half begins Eintracht Frankfurt 0, RB Leipzig 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 0, RB Leipzig 0.
- 44'Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 44'Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 44'Foul by Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt).
- 43'Foul by Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig).
- 43'Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 43'Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
- 43'Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 42'Attempt missed. Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.
- 38'Attempt saved. David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.
- 37'Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Nordi Mukiele.
- 35'Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).
- 35'Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Attempt missed. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
- 32'Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrik Schick.
- 31'Foul by Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig).
- 31'Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Attempt blocked. Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dayot Upamecano.
- 30'Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Sebastian Rode.
- 28'Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
- 27'Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 27'Foul by Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
- 25'Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
- 25'Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 24'Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Foul by Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt).
- 22'Foul by Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig).
- 22'Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 18'Attempt missed. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a cross following a corner.
- 18'Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
- 18'Attempt saved. Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg with a headed pass.
- 18'Attempt blocked. Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 18'Attempt saved. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
- 14'Attempt missed. Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nordi Mukiele with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 12'Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 12'Foul by Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt).
- 8'Attempt saved. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.
- 7'Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a cross following a corner.
- 6'Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Martin Hinteregger.
- 6'Attempt missed. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.