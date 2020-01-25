Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Leipzig

German Bundesliga at Commerzbank-Arena
25-01-2020KO:14:30ATT: 50,300REF: D Siebert

Eintracht Frankfurt

Almamy Touré  48'
Filip Kostic  90+4'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

RB Leipzig

  • FT
    Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, RB Leipzig 0.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, RB Leipzig 0.
  • 90+4'
    Goal
    Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 2, RB Leipzig 0. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonçalo Paciência.
  • 90+3'
    Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Ademola Lookman.
  • 90+2'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Dominik Kohr replaces Mijat Gacinovic.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a cross following a corner.
  • 90+1'
    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
  • 90'
    Attempt blocked. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 89'
    Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.
  • 88'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Danny da Costa replaces Timothy Chandler.
  • 88'
    Yellow Card
    Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 88'
    Foul by Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig).
  • 88'
    Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 86'
    Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
  • 85'
    Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 85'
    Foul by Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
  • 82'
    Foul by Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig).
  • 82'
    Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg replaces Amadou Haidara.
  • 77'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Gonçalo Paciência replaces Bas Dost.
  • 77'
    Foul by Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig).
  • 77'
    Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 76'
    Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ademola Lookman.
  • 76'
    Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
  • 74'
    Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Foul by Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt).
  • 73'
    Attempt missed. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg with a cross following a corner.
  • 73'
    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Martin Hinteregger.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Ademola Lookman replaces Tyler Adams.
  • 69'
    Attempt blocked. Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Filip Kostic.
  • 68'
    Offside, RB Leipzig. Marcel Halstenberg tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
  • 66'
    Sub On
    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen replaces Konrad Laimer.
  • 66'
    Attempt blocked. Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
  • 63'
    Attempt blocked. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg.
  • 60'
    Attempt saved. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mijat Gacinovic.
  • 60'
    Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Adams.
  • 57'
    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by David Abraham.
  • 57'
    Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 57'
    Foul by Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt).
  • 56'
    Attempt saved. Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg with a cross.
  • 53'
    Attempt missed. Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Timothy Chandler with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 52'
    Yellow Card
    Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 52'
    Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).
  • 52'
    Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 51'
    Attempt saved. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 48'
    Goal
    Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 1, RB Leipzig 0. Almamy Touré (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
  • 47'
    Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Nordi Mukiele.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Eintracht Frankfurt 0, RB Leipzig 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 0, RB Leipzig 0.
  • 44'
    Yellow Card
    Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 44'
    Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt).
  • 43'
    Foul by Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig).
  • 43'
    Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 43'
    Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
  • 43'
    Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 42'
    Attempt missed. Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.
  • 38'
    Attempt saved. David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.
  • 37'
    Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Nordi Mukiele.
  • 35'
    Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).
  • 35'
    Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
  • 32'
    Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrik Schick.
  • 31'
    Foul by Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig).
  • 31'
    Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Attempt blocked. Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dayot Upamecano.
  • 30'
    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Sebastian Rode.
  • 28'
    Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
  • 27'
    Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 27'
    Foul by Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
  • 25'
    Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
  • 25'
    Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 24'
    Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Foul by Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt).
  • 22'
    Foul by Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig).
  • 22'
    Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 18'
    Attempt missed. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a cross following a corner.
  • 18'
    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
  • 18'
    Attempt saved. Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg with a headed pass.
  • 18'
    Attempt blocked. Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 18'
    Attempt saved. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
  • 14'
    Attempt missed. Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nordi Mukiele with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 12'
    Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 12'
    Foul by Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt).
  • 8'
    Attempt saved. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.
  • 7'
    Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a cross following a corner.
  • 6'
    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Martin Hinteregger.
  • 6'
    Attempt missed. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.