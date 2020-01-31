Hertha BSC v FC Schalke 04

German Bundesliga at Olympiastadion
31-01-2020KO:19:30REF: S Stegemann

Hertha BSC

0 - 0
35'

FC Schalke 04

15/813/86/4
  • 32'
    Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).
  • 32'
    Santiago Ascacibar (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Attempt missed. Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
  • 30'
    Foul by Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04).
  • 30'
    Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 29'
    Foul by Per Skjelbred (Hertha Berlin).
  • 29'
    Omar Mascarell (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Attempt missed. Marius Wolf (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
  • 21'
    Foul by Ozan Kabak (FC Schalke 04).
  • 21'
    Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 21'
    Offside, FC Schalke 04. Daniel Caligiuri tries a through ball, but Benito Raman is caught offside.
  • 20'
    Attempt saved. Michael Gregoritsch (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amine Harit.
  • 19'
    Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 19'
    Foul by Santiago Ascacibar (Hertha Berlin).
  • 18'
    Attempt missed. Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
  • 12'
    Offside, FC Schalke 04. Omar Mascarell tries a through ball, but Bastian Oczipka is caught offside.
  • 11'
    Attempt blocked. Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amine Harit.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.