Hertha BSC v FC Schalke 04

- 32'Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).
- 32'Santiago Ascacibar (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Attempt missed. Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
- 30'Foul by Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04).
- 30'Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 29'Foul by Per Skjelbred (Hertha Berlin).
- 29'Omar Mascarell (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Attempt missed. Marius Wolf (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
- 21'Foul by Ozan Kabak (FC Schalke 04).
- 21'Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 21'Offside, FC Schalke 04. Daniel Caligiuri tries a through ball, but Benito Raman is caught offside.
- 20'Attempt saved. Michael Gregoritsch (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amine Harit.
- 19'Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 19'Foul by Santiago Ascacibar (Hertha Berlin).
- 18'Attempt missed. Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
- 12'Offside, FC Schalke 04. Omar Mascarell tries a through ball, but Bastian Oczipka is caught offside.
- 11'Attempt blocked. Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amine Harit.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.