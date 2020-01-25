1. FC Union Berlin v FC AugsburgGerman Bundesliga at An der Alten Försterei
25-01-2020KO:14:30ATT: 22,012REF: B Steinhaus
1. FC Union Berlin
Neven Subotic 47'
Marcus Ingvartsen 61'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
FC Augsburg
- Match ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, FC Augsburg 0.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, FC Augsburg 0.
- 90+5'Offside, FC Augsburg. Daniel Baier tries a through ball, but Florian Niederlechner is caught offside.
- 90+4'Attempt saved. Eduard Löwen (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 90+3'Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+3'Foul by Felix Kroos (1. FC Union Berlin).
- 90+2'Offside, FC Augsburg. Tomás Koubek tries a through ball, but Florian Niederlechner is caught offside.
- 90+2'Attempt saved. Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 90+2'Eduard Löwen (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+2'Foul by Felix Kroos (1. FC Union Berlin).
- 90+1'Attempt blocked. Sebastian Andersson (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marius Bülter.
- 89'Attempt missed. Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
- 89'Attempt missed. Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eduard Löwen with a cross following a corner.
- 89'Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Rafal Gikiewicz.
- 89'Attempt saved. Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfred Finnbogason.
- 88'Attempt missed. Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eduard Löwen with a cross following a corner.
- 88'Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Felix Kroos.
- 87'Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Julian Ryerson replaces Marcus Ingvartsen.
- 86'Attempt blocked. André Hahn (FC Augsburg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philipp Max with a cross.
- 84'Attempt missed. Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by André Hahn.
- 84'Attempt missed. Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Baier.
- 84'Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 84'Foul by Felix Kroos (1. FC Union Berlin).
- 79'Attempt missed. Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
- 79'Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Felix Kroos replaces Robert Andrich because of an injury.
- 77'Substitution, FC Augsburg. Alfred Finnbogason replaces Ruben Vargas.
- 75'Foul by Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin).
- 75'Eduard Löwen (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Keven Schlotterbeck (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Foul by André Hahn (FC Augsburg).
- 74'Robert Andrich (1. FC Union Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 73'Foul by Robert Andrich (1. FC Union Berlin).
- 73'Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 73'Attempt blocked. Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 73'Attempt saved. Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Florian Niederlechner.
- 72'Attempt missed. Robert Andrich (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sebastian Andersson.
- 72'Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Marius Bülter replaces Anthony Ujah.
- 70'Christian Gentner (1. FC Union Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 70'Foul by Christian Gentner (1. FC Union Berlin).
- 70'Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 70'Substitution, FC Augsburg. Eduard Löwen replaces Rani Khedira.
- 69'Attempt saved. Philipp Max (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 68'Neven Subotic (1. FC Union Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 68'Foul by Neven Subotic (1. FC Union Berlin).
- 68'André Hahn (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 67'Attempt missed. Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Philipp Max with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 66'Keven Schlotterbeck (1. FC Union Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 66'Foul by Keven Schlotterbeck (1. FC Union Berlin).
- 66'Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 66'Neven Subotic (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Foul by Marco Richter (FC Augsburg).
- 65'Foul by André Hahn (FC Augsburg).
- 65'Rafal Gikiewicz (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64'Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Christopher Trimmel.
- 61'Goal! 1. FC Union Berlin 2, FC Augsburg 0. Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Andrich.
- 60'Attempt missed. André Hahn (FC Augsburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Richter with a cross.
- 55'Robert Andrich (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 55'Foul by Marco Richter (FC Augsburg).
- 54'Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Neven Subotic.
- 51'Christian Gentner (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 51'Foul by Rani Khedira (FC Augsburg).
- 50'Attempt blocked. Robert Andrich (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christopher Lenz.
- 48'Attempt missed. Anthony Ujah (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Gentner.
- 48'Attempt blocked. Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Philipp Max.
- 47'Goal! 1. FC Union Berlin 1, FC Augsburg 0. Neven Subotic (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
- 46'Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Marco Richter.
- 45'Second Half begins 1. FC Union Berlin 0, FC Augsburg 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 0, FC Augsburg 0.
- 45+1'Jeffrey Gouweleeuw (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 45+1'Christopher Lenz (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 45+1'Foul by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw (FC Augsburg).
- 43'Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. Christian Gentner tries a through ball, but Sebastian Andersson is caught offside.
- 42'André Hahn (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 42'Foul by Keven Schlotterbeck (1. FC Union Berlin).
- 39'Foul by Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FC Union Berlin).
- 39'Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Attempt missed. Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by André Hahn following a corner.
- 37'Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Rafal Gikiewicz.
- 37'Attempt missed. Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Philipp Max.
- 36'Attempt blocked. Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tin Jedvaj.
- 36'Foul by Marvin Friedrich (1. FC Union Berlin).
- 36'Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 34'Foul by Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FC Union Berlin).
- 34'Felix Uduokhai (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Foul by Christopher Trimmel (1. FC Union Berlin).
- 33'Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 32'Offside, FC Augsburg. André Hahn tries a through ball, but Florian Niederlechner is caught offside.
- 32'Attempt blocked. Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 31'Attempt missed. Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by André Hahn.
- 25'Attempt saved. Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by André Hahn with a cross.
- 24'Foul by Robert Andrich (1. FC Union Berlin).
- 24'Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'Foul by Robert Andrich (1. FC Union Berlin).
- 23'Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Attempt missed. Christopher Lenz (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 20'Attempt blocked. Robert Andrich (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 20'Attempt blocked. Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Gentner.
- 19'Attempt blocked. Christian Gentner (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 18'Attempt missed. Marvin Friedrich (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Neven Subotic following a corner.
- 17'Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.
- 16'Foul by Sebastian Andersson (1. FC Union Berlin).
- 16'Felix Uduokhai (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Attempt saved. André Hahn (FC Augsburg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philipp Max.
- 14'Foul by Christopher Lenz (1. FC Union Berlin).
- 14'Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 13'Attempt missed. Philipp Max (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
- 12'Foul by Robert Andrich (1. FC Union Berlin).
- 12'Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 10'Sebastian Andersson (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 10'Foul by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw (FC Augsburg).
- 9'Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Felix Uduokhai.
- 7'Keven Schlotterbeck (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Foul by Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg).
- 5'Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Tomás Koubek.
- 5'Attempt saved. Christopher Lenz (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Andrich.
- 3'Foul by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw (FC Augsburg).
- 3'Anthony Ujah (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 3'Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. Christian Gentner tries a through ball, but Sebastian Andersson is caught offside.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.