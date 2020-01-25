Borussia Mönchengladbach v 1. FSV Mainz 05German Bundesliga at BORUSSIA-PARK
25-01-2020KO:14:30ATT: 49,175REF: F Zwayer
Borussia Mönchengladbach
Alassane Pléa 24', 76'
Florian Neuhaus 88'
3 - 1
FT
HT: 1-1
1. FSV Mainz 05
Robin Quaison 11'
- Match ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1.
- 90+3'Second Half ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1.
- 90+2'Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Moussa Niakhaté tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
- 90+1'Foul by Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05).
- 90+1'Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90'Foul by Leandro Barreiro Martins (1. FSV Mainz 05).
- 90'Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 89'Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Foul by Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05).
- 88'Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the top left corner.
- 87'Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Jonas Hofmann replaces Fabian Johnson.
- 86'Ridle Baku (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 86'Foul by Ridle Baku (1. FSV Mainz 05).
- 86'Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Attempt saved. Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Brosinski with a cross.
- 85'Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card.
- 85'Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Matthias Ginter tries a through ball, but Breel Embolo is caught offside.
- 84'Attempt saved. Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ridle Baku with a cross.
- 83'Attempt missed. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fabian Johnson.
- 82'Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Daniel Brosinski.
- 81'Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Levin Öztunali replaces Alexander Hack.
- 80'Daniel Brosinski (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 80'Fabian Johnson (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Foul by Daniel Brosinski (1. FSV Mainz 05).
- 80'Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Matthias Ginter with a through ball.
- 77'Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Denis Zakaria tries a through ball, but Breel Embolo is caught offside.
- 76'Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick Herrmann with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 75'Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 75'Foul by Alexander Hack (1. FSV Mainz 05).
- 74'Attempt missed. Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
- 74'Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.
- 73'Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Breel Embolo replaces Marcus Thuram.
- 73'Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Florian Neuhaus replaces Lars Stindl.
- 72'Foul by Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
- 72'Alexander Hack (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71'Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Robin Zentner.
- 71'Attempt saved. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Thuram.
- 70'Attempt missed. Leandro Barreiro Martins (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ridle Baku with a cross.
- 67'Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Leandro Barreiro Martins replaces Ronaël Pierre-Gabriel because of an injury.
- 66'Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Paul Boëtius.
- 66'Attempt missed. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christoph Kramer with a cross.
- 65'Attempt saved. Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alassane Pléa with a through ball.
- 62'Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Jeremiah St. Juste.
- 62'Attempt blocked. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Herrmann.
- 62'Attempt saved. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 61'Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Yann Sommer.
- 61'Attempt saved. Daniel Brosinski (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 59'Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Yann Sommer tries a through ball, but Marcus Thuram is caught offside.
- 58'Attempt blocked. Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lars Stindl.
- 56'Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Ridle Baku.
- 53'Attempt blocked. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 53'Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 53'Foul by Ridle Baku (1. FSV Mainz 05).
- 52'Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Ronaël Pierre-Gabriel.
- 51'Foul by Oscar Wendt (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
- 51'Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 48'Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Christoph Kramer tries a through ball, but Patrick Herrmann is caught offside.
- 45'Second Half begins Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1.
- 45'Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Daniel Brosinski replaces Aarón Martín.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1.
- 45+2'Attempt missed. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Matthias Ginter with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
- 45+1'Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45+1'Foul by Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05).
- 45+1'Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Moussa Niakhaté tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
- 45'Attempt blocked. Oscar Wendt (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 43'Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 43'Foul by Moussa Niakhaté (1. FSV Mainz 05).
- 41'Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 39'Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Alexander Hack tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
- 38'Attempt saved. Ridle Baku (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeremiah St. Juste.
- 37'Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Moussa Niakhaté.
- 36'Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Aarón Martín tries a through ball, but Robin Quaison is caught offside.
- 35'Foul by Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
- 35'Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 32'Foul by Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
- 32'Moussa Niakhaté (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Alassane Pléa with a cross.
- 28'Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (1. FSV Mainz 05).
- 26'Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Fabian Johnson tries a through ball, but Patrick Herrmann is caught offside.
- 25'Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 25'Foul by Moussa Niakhaté (1. FSV Mainz 05).
- 24'Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oscar Wendt with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 23'Foul by Jeremiah St. Juste (1. FSV Mainz 05).
- 23'Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 20'Foul by Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
- 20'Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 20'Attempt blocked. Ridle Baku (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 19'Attempt saved. Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Onisiwo.
- 19'Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Yann Sommer.
- 17'Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Foul by Jeremiah St. Juste (1. FSV Mainz 05).
- 16'Attempt missed. Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick Herrmann.
- 11'Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 0, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moussa Niakhaté with a through ball.
- 10'Ronaël Pierre-Gabriel (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 10'Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 10'Foul by Ronaël Pierre-Gabriel (1. FSV Mainz 05).
- 9'Attempt saved. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aarón Martín with a cross.
- 8'Foul by Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
- 8'Ronaël Pierre-Gabriel (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 7'Foul by Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
- 7'Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.