VfL Wolfsburg v Hertha BSC

VfL Wolfsburg v Hertha BSCGerman Bundesliga at Volkswagen Arena
25-01-2020KO:14:30ATT: 24,894REF: M Schmidt
VfL Wolfsburg
Admir Mehmedi 68'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-0
Hertha BSC
Jordan Torunarigha 74'
Dodi Lukebakio 90'
- Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 1, Hertha Berlin 2.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 1, Hertha Berlin 2.
- 90+3'Attempt missed. Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wout Weghorst with a headed pass.
- 90+2'Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Davie Selke replaces Dodi Lukébakio.
- 90'Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 1, Hertha Berlin 2. Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lukas Klünter with a headed pass.
- 89'Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Daniel Ginczek replaces Maximilian Arnold.
- 88'Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Josuha Guilavogui tries a through ball, but Admir Mehmedi is caught offside.
- 87'Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Dodi Lukébakio.
- 87'Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Koen Casteels.
- 87'Attempt saved. Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Esswein.
- 84'Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 84'Foul by Lukas Klünter (Hertha Berlin).
- 82'Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Joao Victor replaces Renato Steffen.
- 82'Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Niklas Stark.
- 81'Attempt saved. Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Admir Mehmedi with a cross.
- 81'Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Per Skjelbred.
- 78'Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Rune Jarstein.
- 78'Attempt saved. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Xaver Schlager.
- 76'Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Alexander Esswein replaces Javairô Dilrosun.
- 74'Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 1, Hertha Berlin 1. Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Maximilian Mittelstädt with a cross following a corner.
- 73'Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Robin Knoche.
- 73'Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Jordan Torunarigha.
- 73'Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Marcel Tisserand tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside.
- 70'Attempt missed. Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
- 68'Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 1, Hertha Berlin 0. Admir Mehmedi (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from long range on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcel Tisserand.
- 66'Attempt missed. Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
- 66'Attempt blocked. Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Admir Mehmedi with a cross.
- 65'Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Jordan Torunarigha.
- 64'Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64'Foul by Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin).
- 63'Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Admir Mehmedi replaces Josip Brekalo.
- 62'Foul by Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg).
- 62'Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Foul by Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg).
- 60'Maximilian Mittelstädt (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 57'Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Lukas Klünter.
- 56'Foul by Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg).
- 56'Santiago Ascacibar (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Lukas Klünter.
- 53'Attempt missed. Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Maximilian Mittelstädt.
- 52'Attempt saved. Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josuha Guilavogui with a through ball.
- 51'Attempt saved. Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Maximilian Mittelstädt with a cross.
- 51'Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg).
- 51'Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 50'Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 50'Foul by Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin).
- 49'Attempt blocked. Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 49'Attempt blocked. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 47'Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 47'Foul by Santiago Ascacibar (Hertha Berlin).
- 46'Attempt missed. Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marko Grujic following a fast break.
- 45'Second Half begins VfL Wolfsburg 0, Hertha Berlin 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 0, Hertha Berlin 0.
- 44'Offside, Hertha Berlin. Maximilian Mittelstädt tries a through ball, but Dodi Lukébakio is caught offside.
- 43'Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 43'Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 43'Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg).
- 41'Attempt missed. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josuha Guilavogui.
- 38'Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Rune Jarstein.
- 38'Attempt saved. Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 37'Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 36'Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 36'Foul by Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin).
- 36'Foul by Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg).
- 36'Marius Wolf (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Attempt missed. Robin Knoche (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold with a cross following a corner.
- 35'Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Lukas Klünter.
- 35'Attempt blocked. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jérôme Roussillon.
- 30'Attempt missed. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Renato Steffen.
- 27'Attempt missed. Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
- 27'Foul by Robin Knoche (VfL Wolfsburg).
- 27'Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 26'Attempt saved. Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 25'Marcel Tisserand (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 25'Foul by Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin).
- 24'Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg).
- 24'Maximilian Mittelstädt (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 22'Attempt missed. Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Xaver Schlager.
- 20'Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Renato Steffen.
- 20'Attempt blocked. Maximilian Mittelstädt (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Santiago Ascacibar.
- 17'Foul by Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg).
- 17'Per Skjelbred (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14'Marcel Tisserand (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14'Foul by Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin).
- 14'Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Josuha Guilavogui.
- 13'Attempt missed. Marius Wolf (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Dodi Lukébakio with a cross.
- 12'Attempt saved. Jérôme Roussillon (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold.
- 9'Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Mbabu with a cross.
- 8'Offside, Hertha Berlin. Niklas Stark tries a through ball, but Dodi Lukébakio is caught offside.
- 7'Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Xaver Schlager tries a through ball, but Josuha Guilavogui is caught offside.
- 6'Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Maximilian Mittelstädt.
- 4'Attempt blocked. Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 1'Foul by Per Skjelbred (Hertha Berlin).
- 1'Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.