VfL Wolfsburg v Hertha BSC

German Bundesliga at Volkswagen Arena
25-01-2020KO:14:30ATT: 24,894REF: M Schmidt

VfL Wolfsburg

Admir Mehmedi  68'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-0

Hertha BSC

Jordan Torunarigha  74'
Dodi Lukebakio  90'
  • FT
    Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 1, Hertha Berlin 2.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 1, Hertha Berlin 2.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt missed. Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wout Weghorst with a headed pass.
  • 90+2'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Davie Selke replaces Dodi Lukébakio.
  • 90'
    Goal
    Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 1, Hertha Berlin 2. Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lukas Klünter with a headed pass.
  • 89'
    Sub On
    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Daniel Ginczek replaces Maximilian Arnold.
  • 88'
    Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Josuha Guilavogui tries a through ball, but Admir Mehmedi is caught offside.
  • 87'
    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Dodi Lukébakio.
  • 87'
    Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Koen Casteels.
  • 87'
    Attempt saved. Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Esswein.
  • 84'
    Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 84'
    Foul by Lukas Klünter (Hertha Berlin).
  • 82'
    Sub On
    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Joao Victor replaces Renato Steffen.
  • 82'
    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Niklas Stark.
  • 81'
    Attempt saved. Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Admir Mehmedi with a cross.
  • 81'
    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Per Skjelbred.
  • 78'
    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Rune Jarstein.
  • 78'
    Attempt saved. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Xaver Schlager.
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Alexander Esswein replaces Javairô Dilrosun.
  • 74'
    Goal
    Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 1, Hertha Berlin 1. Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Maximilian Mittelstädt with a cross following a corner.
  • 73'
    Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Robin Knoche.
  • 73'
    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Jordan Torunarigha.
  • 73'
    Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Marcel Tisserand tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside.
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
  • 68'
    Goal
    Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 1, Hertha Berlin 0. Admir Mehmedi (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from long range on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcel Tisserand.
  • 66'
    Attempt missed. Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
  • 66'
    Attempt blocked. Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Admir Mehmedi with a cross.
  • 65'
    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Jordan Torunarigha.
  • 64'
    Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 64'
    Foul by Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin).
  • 63'
    Sub On
    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Admir Mehmedi replaces Josip Brekalo.
  • 62'
    Foul by Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg).
  • 62'
    Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Foul by Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg).
  • 60'
    Maximilian Mittelstädt (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 57'
    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Lukas Klünter.
  • 56'
    Foul by Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg).
  • 56'
    Santiago Ascacibar (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Lukas Klünter.
  • 53'
    Attempt missed. Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Maximilian Mittelstädt.
  • 52'
    Attempt saved. Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josuha Guilavogui with a through ball.
  • 51'
    Attempt saved. Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Maximilian Mittelstädt with a cross.
  • 51'
    Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg).
  • 51'
    Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 50'
    Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 50'
    Foul by Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin).
  • 49'
    Attempt blocked. Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 49'
    Attempt blocked. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 47'
    Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 47'
    Foul by Santiago Ascacibar (Hertha Berlin).
  • 46'
    Attempt missed. Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marko Grujic following a fast break.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins VfL Wolfsburg 0, Hertha Berlin 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 0, Hertha Berlin 0.
  • 44'
    Offside, Hertha Berlin. Maximilian Mittelstädt tries a through ball, but Dodi Lukébakio is caught offside.
  • 43'
    Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 43'
    Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 43'
    Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg).
  • 41'
    Attempt missed. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josuha Guilavogui.
  • 38'
    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Rune Jarstein.
  • 38'
    Attempt saved. Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 37'
    Yellow Card
    Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 36'
    Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 36'
    Foul by Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin).
  • 36'
    Foul by Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg).
  • 36'
    Marius Wolf (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Attempt missed. Robin Knoche (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold with a cross following a corner.
  • 35'
    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Lukas Klünter.
  • 35'
    Attempt blocked. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jérôme Roussillon.
  • 30'
    Attempt missed. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Renato Steffen.
  • 27'
    Attempt missed. Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 27'
    Foul by Robin Knoche (VfL Wolfsburg).
  • 27'
    Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 26'
    Attempt saved. Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 25'
    Marcel Tisserand (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 25'
    Foul by Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin).
  • 24'
    Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg).
  • 24'
    Maximilian Mittelstädt (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 22'
    Attempt missed. Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Xaver Schlager.
  • 20'
    Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Renato Steffen.
  • 20'
    Attempt blocked. Maximilian Mittelstädt (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Santiago Ascacibar.
  • 17'
    Foul by Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg).
  • 17'
    Per Skjelbred (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 14'
    Marcel Tisserand (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 14'
    Foul by Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin).
  • 14'
    Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Josuha Guilavogui.
  • 13'
    Attempt missed. Marius Wolf (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Dodi Lukébakio with a cross.
  • 12'
    Attempt saved. Jérôme Roussillon (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold.
  • 9'
    Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Mbabu with a cross.
  • 8'
    Offside, Hertha Berlin. Niklas Stark tries a through ball, but Dodi Lukébakio is caught offside.
  • 7'
    Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Xaver Schlager tries a through ball, but Josuha Guilavogui is caught offside.
  • 6'
    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Maximilian Mittelstädt.
  • 4'
    Attempt blocked. Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 1'
    Foul by Per Skjelbred (Hertha Berlin).
  • 1'
    Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.