Borussia Dortmund v 1. FC KölnGerman Bundesliga at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK
24-01-2020KO:19:30ATT: 81,365REF: H Osmers
Borussia Dortmund
Raphael Guerreiro 1'
Marco Reus 29'
Jadon Sancho 48'
Erling Braut Håland 77', 87'
5 - 1
FT
HT: 2-0
1. FC Köln
Mark Uth 64'
- Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, 1. FC Köln 1.
- 90+1'Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, 1. FC Köln 1.
- 90+1'Attempt missed. Anthony Modeste (1. FC Köln) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Florian Kainz with a cross following a corner.
- 90'Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Mats Hummels.
- 90'Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Roman Bürki.
- 90'Attempt saved. Elvis Rexhbecaj (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jhon Córdoba.
- 89'Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna replaces Jadon Sancho.
- 87'Goal! Borussia Dortmund 5, 1. FC Köln 1. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud following a fast break.
- 86'Elvis Rexhbecaj (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 86'Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
- 85'Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
- 82'Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 82'Foul by Anthony Modeste (1. FC Köln).
- 81'Attempt missed. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi following a fast break.
- 80'Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Marco Reus.
- 80'Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Elvis Rexhbecaj replaces Mark Uth.
- 79'Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Foul by Sebastiaan Bornauw (1. FC Köln).
- 77'Goal! Borussia Dortmund 4, 1. FC Köln 1. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
- 77'Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
- 76'Offside, 1. FC Köln. Florian Kainz tries a through ball, but Jhon Córdoba is caught offside.
- 75'Offside, 1. FC Köln. Sebastiaan Bornauw tries a through ball, but Anthony Modeste is caught offside.
- 74'Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Anthony Modeste replaces Kingsley Ehizibue.
- 74'Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 74'Foul by Noah Katterbach (1. FC Köln).
- 71'Offside, 1. FC Köln. Timo Horn tries a through ball, but Jhon Córdoba is caught offside.
- 71'Foul by Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund).
- 71'Noah Katterbach (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 70'Attempt missed. Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kingsley Ehizibue with a cross.
- 67'Attempt missed. Ellyes Skhiri (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jhon Córdoba.
- 66'Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
- 65'Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Erling Haaland replaces Thorgan Hazard.
- 64'Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, 1. FC Köln 1. Mark Uth (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Ehizibue following a corner.
- 64'Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.
- 62'Roman Bürki (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Foul by Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln).
- 60'Attempt saved. Mark Uth (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Noah Katterbach.
- 54'Foul by Mark Uth (1. FC Köln).
- 54'Roman Bürki (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Attempt saved. Mark Uth (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Ehizibue.
- 54'Attempt missed. Kingsley Ehizibue (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 53'Attempt missed. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a cross.
- 51'Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
- 48'Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, 1. FC Köln 0. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marco Reus.
- 46'Offside, 1. FC Köln. Sebastiaan Bornauw tries a through ball, but Jhon Córdoba is caught offside.
- 45'Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Florian Kainz replaces Jan Thielmann.
- 45'Second Half begins Borussia Dortmund 2, 1. FC Köln 0.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, 1. FC Köln 0.
- 45+1'Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).
- 45+1'Jan Thielmann (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 40'Attempt saved. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
- 38'Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 38'Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
- 38'Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 38'Attempt saved. Ellyes Skhiri (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Uth with a through ball.
- 32'Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 32'Foul by Kingsley Ehizibue (1. FC Köln).
- 31'Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
- 31'Ellyes Skhiri (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'VAR Decision: Goal Borussia Dortmund 2-0 1. FC Köln (Mats Hummels).
- 29'Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, 1. FC Köln 0. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mats Hummels with a through ball.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
- 29'Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Mats Hummels tries a through ball, but Marco Reus is caught offside.
- 28'Attempt blocked. Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Ismail Jakobs with a cross.
- 24'Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).
- 24'Noah Katterbach (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho tries a through ball, but Thorgan Hazard is caught offside.
- 14'Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a cross following a corner.
- 14'Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Timo Horn.
- 14'Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
- 13'Sebastiaan Bornauw (1. FC Köln) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 13'VAR Decision: No Penalty Borussia Dortmund.
- 11'Penalty conceded by Sebastiaan Bornauw (1. FC Köln) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 11'Foul by Sebastiaan Bornauw (1. FC Köln).
- 11'Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 5'Offside, 1. FC Köln. Sebastiaan Bornauw tries a through ball, but Ismail Jakobs is caught offside.
- 3'Attempt missed. Jan Thielmann (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonas Hector.
- 1'Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, 1. FC Köln 0. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.