Borussia Dortmund v 1. FC Köln

German Bundesliga at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK
24-01-2020KO:19:30ATT: 81,365REF: H Osmers

Borussia Dortmund

Raphael Guerreiro  1'
Marco Reus  29'
Jadon Sancho  48'
Erling Braut Håland  77',  87'
5 - 1
FT
HT: 2-0

1. FC Köln

Mark Uth  64'
  • FT
    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, 1. FC Köln 1.
  • 90+1'
    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, 1. FC Köln 1.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt missed. Anthony Modeste (1. FC Köln) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Florian Kainz with a cross following a corner.
  • 90'
    Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Mats Hummels.
  • 90'
    Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Roman Bürki.
  • 90'
    Attempt saved. Elvis Rexhbecaj (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jhon Córdoba.
  • 89'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna replaces Jadon Sancho.
  • 87'
    Goal
    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 5, 1. FC Köln 1. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud following a fast break.
  • 86'
    Elvis Rexhbecaj (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 86'
    Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
  • 85'
    Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
  • 82'
    Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 82'
    Foul by Anthony Modeste (1. FC Köln).
  • 81'
    Attempt missed. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi following a fast break.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Marco Reus.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Elvis Rexhbecaj replaces Mark Uth.
  • 79'
    Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 79'
    Foul by Sebastiaan Bornauw (1. FC Köln).
  • 77'
    Goal
    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 4, 1. FC Köln 1. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
  • 77'
    Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
  • 76'
    Offside, 1. FC Köln. Florian Kainz tries a through ball, but Jhon Córdoba is caught offside.
  • 75'
    Offside, 1. FC Köln. Sebastiaan Bornauw tries a through ball, but Anthony Modeste is caught offside.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Anthony Modeste replaces Kingsley Ehizibue.
  • 74'
    Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 74'
    Foul by Noah Katterbach (1. FC Köln).
  • 71'
    Offside, 1. FC Köln. Timo Horn tries a through ball, but Jhon Córdoba is caught offside.
  • 71'
    Foul by Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund).
  • 71'
    Noah Katterbach (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kingsley Ehizibue with a cross.
  • 67'
    Attempt missed. Ellyes Skhiri (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jhon Córdoba.
  • 66'
    Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Erling Haaland replaces Thorgan Hazard.
  • 64'
    Goal
    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, 1. FC Köln 1. Mark Uth (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Ehizibue following a corner.
  • 64'
    Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.
  • 62'
    Roman Bürki (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 62'
    Foul by Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln).
  • 60'
    Attempt saved. Mark Uth (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Noah Katterbach.
  • 54'
    Foul by Mark Uth (1. FC Köln).
  • 54'
    Roman Bürki (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Attempt saved. Mark Uth (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Ehizibue.
  • 54'
    Attempt missed. Kingsley Ehizibue (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 53'
    Attempt missed. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a cross.
  • 51'
    Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
  • 48'
    Goal
    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, 1. FC Köln 0. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marco Reus.
  • 46'
    Offside, 1. FC Köln. Sebastiaan Bornauw tries a through ball, but Jhon Córdoba is caught offside.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Florian Kainz replaces Jan Thielmann.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Borussia Dortmund 2, 1. FC Köln 0.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, 1. FC Köln 0.
  • 45+1'
    Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).
  • 45+1'
    Jan Thielmann (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 40'
    Attempt saved. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
  • 38'
    Yellow Card
    Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 38'
    Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
  • 38'
    Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 38'
    Attempt saved. Ellyes Skhiri (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Uth with a through ball.
  • 32'
    Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 32'
    Foul by Kingsley Ehizibue (1. FC Köln).
  • 31'
    Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
  • 31'
    Ellyes Skhiri (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    VAR Decision: Goal Borussia Dortmund 2-0 1. FC Köln (Mats Hummels).
  • 29'
    Goal
    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, 1. FC Köln 0. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mats Hummels with a through ball.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
  • 29'
    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Mats Hummels tries a through ball, but Marco Reus is caught offside.
  • 28'
    Attempt blocked. Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Ismail Jakobs with a cross.
  • 24'
    Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).
  • 24'
    Noah Katterbach (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 19'
    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho tries a through ball, but Thorgan Hazard is caught offside.
  • 14'
    Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a cross following a corner.
  • 14'
    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Timo Horn.
  • 14'
    Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
  • 13'
    Yellow Card
    Sebastiaan Bornauw (1. FC Köln) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 13'
    VAR Decision: No Penalty Borussia Dortmund.
  • 11'
    Penalty conceded by Sebastiaan Bornauw (1. FC Köln) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 11'
    Foul by Sebastiaan Bornauw (1. FC Köln).
  • 11'
    Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 5'
    Offside, 1. FC Köln. Sebastiaan Bornauw tries a through ball, but Ismail Jakobs is caught offside.
  • 3'
    Attempt missed. Jan Thielmann (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonas Hector.
  • 1'
    Goal
    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, 1. FC Köln 0. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.