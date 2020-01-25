Cowdenbeath v Brechin City

Cowdenbeath v Brechin CityScottish League Two at Central Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 382REF: C Fordyce
Cowdenbeath
Jordan Allan 6'
Archie Thomas 27'
Craig Barr 75'
3 - 2
FT
HT: 2-0
Brechin City
Paul Allan 60'
Dougie Hill 61'
- Match ends, Cowdenbeath 3, Brechin City 2.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 3, Brechin City 2.
- 90'Foul by Jonathan Page (Brechin City).
- 90'Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 86'Hand ball by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).
- 86'Attempt missed. Paul McManus (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
- 85'Substitution, Brechin City. Matthew Knox replaces Sean McIntosh.
- 85'Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).
- 85'Ryan McCord (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 84'Jonathan Page (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.
- 83'Substitution, Brechin City. Aidan Laverty replaces Kieran Inglis.
- 82'Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 82'Foul by Paul McManus (Brechin City).
- 75'Goal! Cowdenbeath 3, Brechin City 2. Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) from a free kick with a header to the bottom right corner.
- 75'Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Foul by Andrew Jackson (Brechin City).
- 73'Attempt saved. Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 72'Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Craig Barr.
- 72'Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
- 72'Lee Duncanson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 70'Archie Thomas (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 70'Foul by Paul Allan (Brechin City).
- 69'Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 69'Foul by Paul McManus (Brechin City).
- 68'Attempt missed. Ross Crawford (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
- 68'Attempt saved. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 66'Dougie Hill (Brechin City) hits the right post with a header from very close range following a corner.
- 66'Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Robbie Buchanan.
- 62'Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
- 62'Paul McManus (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 61'Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Brechin City 2. Dougie Hill (Brechin City) from a free kick with a header to the bottom left corner.
- 60'Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Brechin City 1. Paul Allan (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
- 59'Substitution, Brechin City. Ross Crawford replaces Olly Hamilton.
- 58'Attempt missed. Ryan McCord (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
- 57'Foul by Chris Hamilton (Cowdenbeath).
- 57'Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 57'Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
- 57'Dougie Hill (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 56'Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 56'Foul by Kieran Inglis (Brechin City).
- 54'Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 54'Chris Hamilton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 54'Foul by Kieran Inglis (Brechin City).
- 50'Attempt missed. Lee Duncanson (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 48'Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
- 48'Sean McIntosh (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45'Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 2, Brechin City 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 2, Brechin City 0.
- 45+2'Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
- 32'Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 32'Foul by Ryan McCord (Brechin City).
- 32'Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Craig Barr.
- 29'Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
- 29'Olly Hamilton (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 27'Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Brechin City 0. Archie Thomas (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
- 24'Attempt saved. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 20'Foul by Gavin Morrison (Cowdenbeath).
- 20'Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 18'Attempt missed. Paul Allan (Brechin City) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
- 18'Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Chris Hamilton.
- 17'Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Chris Hamilton.
- 17'Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Kyle Miller.
- 17'Corner, Cowdenbeath.
- 16'Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
- 16'Paul McManus (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 13'Attempt missed. Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
- 13'Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Lewis McMinn.
- 12'Attempt saved. Gavin Morrison (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 6'Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Brechin City 0. Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) from a free kick with a header to the bottom left corner.
- 6'Foul by Kieran Inglis (Brechin City).
- 6'Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 1'Foul by Jonathan Page (Brechin City).
- 1'Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.