Cowdenbeath v Brechin City

Scottish League Two at Central Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 382REF: C Fordyce

Cowdenbeath

Jordan Allan  6'
Archie Thomas  27'
Craig Barr  75'
3 - 2
FT
HT: 2-0

Brechin City

Paul Allan  60'
Dougie Hill  61'
  • FT
    Match ends, Cowdenbeath 3, Brechin City 2.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 3, Brechin City 2.
  • 90'
    Foul by Jonathan Page (Brechin City).
  • 90'
    Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 86'
    Hand ball by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).
  • 86'
    Attempt missed. Paul McManus (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Brechin City. Matthew Knox replaces Sean McIntosh.
  • 85'
    Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).
  • 85'
    Ryan McCord (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 84'
    Yellow Card
    Jonathan Page (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Brechin City. Aidan Laverty replaces Kieran Inglis.
  • 82'
    Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 82'
    Foul by Paul McManus (Brechin City).
  • 75'
    Goal
    Goal! Cowdenbeath 3, Brechin City 2. Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) from a free kick with a header to the bottom right corner.
  • 75'
    Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Foul by Andrew Jackson (Brechin City).
  • 73'
    Attempt saved. Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 72'
    Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Craig Barr.
  • 72'
    Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
  • 72'
    Lee Duncanson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 70'
    Archie Thomas (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 70'
    Foul by Paul Allan (Brechin City).
  • 69'
    Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 69'
    Foul by Paul McManus (Brechin City).
  • 68'
    Attempt missed. Ross Crawford (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 68'
    Attempt saved. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 66'
    Dougie Hill (Brechin City) hits the right post with a header from very close range following a corner.
  • 66'
    Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Robbie Buchanan.
  • 62'
    Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
  • 62'
    Paul McManus (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 61'
    Goal
    Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Brechin City 2. Dougie Hill (Brechin City) from a free kick with a header to the bottom left corner.
  • 60'
    Goal
    Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Brechin City 1. Paul Allan (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
  • 59'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Brechin City. Ross Crawford replaces Olly Hamilton.
  • 58'
    Attempt missed. Ryan McCord (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
  • 57'
    Foul by Chris Hamilton (Cowdenbeath).
  • 57'
    Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 57'
    Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
  • 57'
    Dougie Hill (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 56'
    Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 56'
    Foul by Kieran Inglis (Brechin City).
  • 54'
    Yellow Card
    Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 54'
    Chris Hamilton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 54'
    Foul by Kieran Inglis (Brechin City).
  • 50'
    Attempt missed. Lee Duncanson (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 48'
    Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
  • 48'
    Sean McIntosh (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 2, Brechin City 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 2, Brechin City 0.
  • 45+2'
    Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
  • 32'
    Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 32'
    Foul by Ryan McCord (Brechin City).
  • 32'
    Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Craig Barr.
  • 29'
    Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
  • 29'
    Olly Hamilton (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 27'
    Goal
    Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Brechin City 0. Archie Thomas (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
  • 24'
    Attempt saved. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 20'
    Foul by Gavin Morrison (Cowdenbeath).
  • 20'
    Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 18'
    Attempt missed. Paul Allan (Brechin City) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
  • 18'
    Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Chris Hamilton.
  • 17'
    Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Chris Hamilton.
  • 17'
    Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Kyle Miller.
  • 17'
    Corner, Cowdenbeath.
  • 16'
    Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
  • 16'
    Paul McManus (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 13'
    Attempt missed. Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
  • 13'
    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Lewis McMinn.
  • 12'
    Attempt saved. Gavin Morrison (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 6'
    Goal
    Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Brechin City 0. Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) from a free kick with a header to the bottom left corner.
  • 6'
    Foul by Kieran Inglis (Brechin City).
  • 6'
    Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 1'
    Foul by Jonathan Page (Brechin City).
  • 1'
    Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.