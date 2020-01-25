Queen's Park v Albion Rovers

Queen's Park v Albion RoversScottish League Two at Hampden Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 594REF: M MacDermid
Queen's Park
David Galt 50'
Salim Kouider-Aissa 64' pen
2 - 2
FT
HT: 0-2
Albion Rovers
Declan Byrne 8'
Ouzy See 29'
Aron Lynas s/o 85'
- Match ends, Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 2.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 2.
- 89'Substitution, Queen's Park. Alfredo Agyeman replaces David Galt.
- 89'Attempt missed. Nicki Paterson (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 87'Penalty saved! Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
- 86'Penalty conceded by Cameron Foy (Queen's Park) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 86'Penalty Albion Rovers. Euan East draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 85'Attempt missed. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
- 85'Second yellow card to Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) for a bad foul.
- 85'Jack Purdue (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).
- 83'David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 83'Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).
- 82'Substitution, Queen's Park. Jack Purdue replaces Kieran Moore.
- 81'Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 81'Foul by Joffrey Lidouren (Queen's Park).
- 80'Attempt missed. Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
- 77'Foul by Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).
- 77'David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 76'Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by William Muir.
- 76'Attempt saved. Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 75'Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 75'Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Foul by Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park).
- 70'Substitution, Albion Rovers. Euan East replaces Ouzy See.
- 68'Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 68'Foul by Cameron Foy (Queen's Park).
- 68'Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Giuliano Morena.
- 67'Attempt saved. Joffrey Lidouren (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 66'Attempt saved. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 65'Substitution, Albion Rovers. Giuliano Morena replaces William Graham.
- 64'Goal! Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 2. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 63'Penalty conceded by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 63'Penalty Queen's Park. Kieran Moore draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 63'Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 61'Foul by Cameron Foy (Queen's Park).
- 61'Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 59'Ryan Finnie (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 59'Foul by Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers).
- 59'Attempt missed. Ross MacLean (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 55'Attempt blocked. Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 54'David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 54'Foul by Nicholas McAllister (Albion Rovers).
- 51'Attempt blocked. Joffrey Lidouren (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 50'Goal! Queen's Park 1, Albion Rovers 2. David Galt (Queen's Park) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross MacLean.
- 49'Attempt missed. Cameron Foy (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 49'Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Nicholas McAllister.
- 49'Attempt saved. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 48'Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Scott Roberts.
- 48'Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross Clarke.
- 46'Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 45'Second Half begins Queen's Park 0, Albion Rovers 2.
- 45'Substitution, Queen's Park. Jake Davidson replaces William Mortimer.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Queen's Park 0, Albion Rovers 2.
- 42'Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Finnie.
- 41'Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 41'Foul by Cameron Foy (Queen's Park).
- 38'Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Foul by Ryan Finnie (Queen's Park).
- 36'Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.
- 32'Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 32'Foul by Kieran Moore (Queen's Park).
- 31'Ouzy See (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Foul by Cameron Foy (Queen's Park).
- 29'Goal! Queen's Park 0, Albion Rovers 2. Ouzy See (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Clarke.
- 25'Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.
- 25'Attempt saved. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
- 24'David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Foul by William Graham (Albion Rovers).
- 23'Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 22'Foul by Nicki Paterson (Albion Rovers).
- 22'David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Attempt missed. Ouzy See (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
- 20'Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Finnie.
- 10'Attempt missed. Cameron Foy (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 10'Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross Clarke.
- 9'Attempt saved. Ross MacLean (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 8'Goal! Queen's Park 0, Albion Rovers 1. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Scally following a fast break.
- 7'David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Foul by Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers).
- 6'Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 6'Foul by Kieran Moore (Queen's Park).
- 4'Attempt missed. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 2'Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 2'Foul by Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.