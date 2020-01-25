Queen's Park v Albion Rovers

Scottish League Two at Hampden Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 594REF: M MacDermid

Queen's Park

David Galt  50'
Salim Kouider-Aissa  64' pen
2 - 2
FT
HT: 0-2

Albion Rovers

Declan Byrne  8'
Ouzy See  29'
Aron Lynas s/o 85'
  • FT
    Match ends, Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 2.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 2.
  • 89'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Queen's Park. Alfredo Agyeman replaces David Galt.
  • 89'
    Attempt missed. Nicki Paterson (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 87'
    Penalty saved! Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 86'
    Penalty conceded by Cameron Foy (Queen's Park) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 86'
    Penalty Albion Rovers. Euan East draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 85'
    Attempt missed. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
  • 85'
    2nd Yellow Card
    Second yellow card to Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) for a bad foul.
  • 85'
    Jack Purdue (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 85'
    Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).
  • 83'
    David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 83'
    Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).
  • 82'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Queen's Park. Jack Purdue replaces Kieran Moore.
  • 81'
    Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 81'
    Foul by Joffrey Lidouren (Queen's Park).
  • 80'
    Attempt missed. Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
  • 77'
    Foul by Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).
  • 77'
    David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 76'
    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by William Muir.
  • 76'
    Attempt saved. Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 75'
    Yellow Card
    Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 75'
    Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Foul by Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park).
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Albion Rovers. Euan East replaces Ouzy See.
  • 68'
    Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 68'
    Foul by Cameron Foy (Queen's Park).
  • 68'
    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Giuliano Morena.
  • 67'
    Attempt saved. Joffrey Lidouren (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 66'
    Attempt saved. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Albion Rovers. Giuliano Morena replaces William Graham.
  • 64'
    PEN
    Goal! Queen's Park 2, Albion Rovers 2. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 63'
    Penalty conceded by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 63'
    Penalty Queen's Park. Kieran Moore draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 63'
    Yellow Card
    Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 61'
    Foul by Cameron Foy (Queen's Park).
  • 61'
    Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 59'
    Ryan Finnie (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 59'
    Foul by Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers).
  • 59'
    Attempt missed. Ross MacLean (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 55'
    Attempt blocked. Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 54'
    David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 54'
    Foul by Nicholas McAllister (Albion Rovers).
  • 51'
    Attempt blocked. Joffrey Lidouren (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 50'
    Goal
    Goal! Queen's Park 1, Albion Rovers 2. David Galt (Queen's Park) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross MacLean.
  • 49'
    Attempt missed. Cameron Foy (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 49'
    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Nicholas McAllister.
  • 49'
    Attempt saved. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 48'
    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Scott Roberts.
  • 48'
    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross Clarke.
  • 46'
    Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Queen's Park 0, Albion Rovers 2.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Queen's Park. Jake Davidson replaces William Mortimer.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Queen's Park 0, Albion Rovers 2.
  • 42'
    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Finnie.
  • 41'
    Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 41'
    Foul by Cameron Foy (Queen's Park).
  • 38'
    Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 38'
    Foul by Ryan Finnie (Queen's Park).
  • 36'
    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.
  • 32'
    Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 32'
    Foul by Kieran Moore (Queen's Park).
  • 31'
    Ouzy See (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Foul by Cameron Foy (Queen's Park).
  • 29'
    Goal
    Goal! Queen's Park 0, Albion Rovers 2. Ouzy See (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Clarke.
  • 25'
    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.
  • 25'
    Attempt saved. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
  • 24'
    David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Foul by William Graham (Albion Rovers).
  • 23'
    Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 22'
    Foul by Nicki Paterson (Albion Rovers).
  • 22'
    David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 20'
    Attempt missed. Ouzy See (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
  • 20'
    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Finnie.
  • 10'
    Attempt missed. Cameron Foy (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 10'
    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross Clarke.
  • 9'
    Attempt saved. Ross MacLean (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 8'
    Goal
    Goal! Queen's Park 0, Albion Rovers 1. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Scally following a fast break.
  • 7'
    David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 7'
    Foul by Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers).
  • 6'
    Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 6'
    Foul by Kieran Moore (Queen's Park).
  • 4'
    Attempt missed. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 2'
    Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 2'
    Foul by Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.