Cove Rangers v Annan Athletic

Scottish League Two at Balmoral Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 735REF: C Graham

Cove Rangers

Mitchel Megginson  23'
Jamie Masson  85'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0

Annan Athletic

  • FT
    Match ends, Cove Rangers 2, Annan Athletic 0.
  • 90+2'
    Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 2, Annan Athletic 0.
  • 90'
    Attempt missed. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 90'
    Attempt saved. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 87'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cove Rangers. Martin Scott replaces Rory McAllister.
  • 85'
    Goal
    Goal! Cove Rangers 2, Annan Athletic 0. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Strachan.
  • 81'
    Yellow Card
    Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 80'
    Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 80'
    Foul by Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic).
  • 78'
    Attempt missed. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 77'
    Tom Leighton (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 77'
    Foul by Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic).
  • 76'
    Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 76'
    Foul by Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic).
  • 74'
    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Ryan Strachan.
  • 72'
    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.
  • 70'
    Attempt saved. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 69'
    Attempt saved. Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 68'
    Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
  • 63'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cove Rangers. Tom Leighton replaces Josh Mulligan.
  • 63'
    Attempt missed. Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 62'
    Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.
  • 61'
    Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 61'
    Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).
  • 59'
    Yellow Card
    Jamie Ballantyne (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 57'
    Yellow Card
    Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 57'
    Foul by Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers).
  • 57'
    Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Lyle Avci.
  • 56'
    Attempt saved. Josh Mulligan (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 50'
    Foul by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers).
  • 50'
    Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 49'
    Attempt saved. Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 48'
    Attempt saved. Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 47'
    Foul by Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers).
  • 47'
    Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 46'
    Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).
  • 46'
    Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Cove Rangers 1, Annan Athletic 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Cove Rangers 1, Annan Athletic 0.
  • 45'
    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Scott Ross.
  • 45'
    Attempt blocked. Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 43'
    Foul by Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers).
  • 43'
    Jordan Wooding-Holt (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 38'
    Attempt saved. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 38'
    Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 38'
    Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
  • 35'
    Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 33'
    Martin Scott (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 33'
    Foul by Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic).
  • 31'
    Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Foul by Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic).
  • 28'
    Attempt blocked. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 27'
    Attempt saved. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 25'
    Josh Mulligan (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 25'
    Foul by Jordan Wooding-Holt (Annan Athletic).
  • 23'
    Goal
    Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Annan Athletic 0. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Milne.
  • 17'
    Yellow Card
    Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 17'
    Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 17'
    Foul by Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic).
  • 16'
    Foul by Josh Mulligan (Cove Rangers).
  • 16'
    Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 15'
    Attempt saved. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 12'
    Attempt missed. Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
  • 12'
    Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
  • 12'
    Attempt saved. Josh Mulligan (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 11'
    Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).
  • 11'
    Jordan Wooding-Holt (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 6'
    Foul by Scott McLean (Annan Athletic).
  • 6'
    Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 3'
    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Scott Ross.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.