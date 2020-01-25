Cove Rangers v Annan Athletic

Cove Rangers v Annan AthleticScottish League Two at Balmoral Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 735REF: C Graham
Cove Rangers
Mitchel Megginson 23'
Jamie Masson 85'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0
Annan Athletic
- Match ends, Cove Rangers 2, Annan Athletic 0.
- 90+2'Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 2, Annan Athletic 0.
- 90'Attempt missed. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 90'Attempt saved. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 87'Substitution, Cove Rangers. Martin Scott replaces Rory McAllister.
- 85'Goal! Cove Rangers 2, Annan Athletic 0. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Strachan.
- 81'Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 80'Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 80'Foul by Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic).
- 78'Attempt missed. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 77'Tom Leighton (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 77'Foul by Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic).
- 76'Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 76'Foul by Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic).
- 74'Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Ryan Strachan.
- 72'Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.
- 70'Attempt saved. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 69'Attempt saved. Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 68'Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
- 63'Substitution, Cove Rangers. Tom Leighton replaces Josh Mulligan.
- 63'Attempt missed. Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 62'Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.
- 61'Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 61'Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).
- 59'Jamie Ballantyne (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 57'Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 57'Foul by Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers).
- 57'Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Lyle Avci.
- 56'Attempt saved. Josh Mulligan (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 50'Foul by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers).
- 50'Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 49'Attempt saved. Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 48'Attempt saved. Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 47'Foul by Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers).
- 47'Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 46'Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).
- 46'Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 45'Second Half begins Cove Rangers 1, Annan Athletic 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Cove Rangers 1, Annan Athletic 0.
- 45'Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Scott Ross.
- 45'Attempt blocked. Niyah Joseph (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 43'Foul by Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers).
- 43'Jordan Wooding-Holt (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 38'Attempt saved. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 38'Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
- 35'Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 33'Martin Scott (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 33'Foul by Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic).
- 31'Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Foul by Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic).
- 28'Attempt blocked. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 27'Attempt saved. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 25'Josh Mulligan (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 25'Foul by Jordan Wooding-Holt (Annan Athletic).
- 23'Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Annan Athletic 0. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Milne.
- 17'Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 17'Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 17'Foul by Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic).
- 16'Foul by Josh Mulligan (Cove Rangers).
- 16'Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 15'Attempt saved. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 12'Attempt missed. Broque Watson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
- 12'Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
- 12'Attempt saved. Josh Mulligan (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 11'Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).
- 11'Jordan Wooding-Holt (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 6'Foul by Scott McLean (Annan Athletic).
- 6'Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 3'Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Scott Ross.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.