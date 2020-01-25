Stirling Albion v Elgin City

Stirling Albion v Elgin CityScottish League Two at Forthbank Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 584REF: M Roncone
Stirling Albion
Jordan McGregor 59'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1
Elgin City
Shane Sutherland 40'
Kane Hester 50'
- Match ends, Stirling Albion 1, Elgin City 2.
- 90+3'Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 1, Elgin City 2.
- 90+2'Foul by Paul McLean (Stirling Albion).
- 90+2'Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+1'Attempt blocked. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 90'Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90'Sean Heaver (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90'Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).
- 87'Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Tom McHale.
- 87'Attempt saved. Sean Heaver (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
- 84'Attempt missed. Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
- 84'David Wilson (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 84'Foul by David Wilson (Stirling Albion).
- 84'Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ross Graham.
- 83'Attempt blocked. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 82'Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
- 80'Fraser Scott (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Foul by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City).
- 80'Substitution, Elgin City. Smart Osadolor replaces Kane Hester.
- 79'Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Tom McHale.
- 78'Attempt saved. Sean Heaver (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 77'Attempt missed. Fraser Scott (Stirling Albion) header from very close range is too high.
- 76'Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Brian Cameron.
- 76'Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
- 75'Substitution, Stirling Albion. Fraser Scott replaces Dylan Mackin.
- 74'Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Paul McLean.
- 74'Attempt blocked. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 73'Attempt blocked. Sean Heaver (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 72'Substitution, Elgin City. Conor O'Keefe replaces Daniel MacKay.
- 70'Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 70'Foul by Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion).
- 70'Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 67'Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).
- 67'Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 66'Substitution, Elgin City. Russell Dingwall replaces Rabin Omar.
- 64'David Wilson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 64'Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).
- 63'Attempt missed. Sean Heaver (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 62'Attempt blocked. Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 59'Goal! Stirling Albion 1, Elgin City 2. Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
- 59'Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
- 56'Foul by Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion).
- 56'Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
- 54'Substitution, Stirling Albion. Dylan Nguene Bikey replaces Maxwell Wright.
- 54'Substitution, Stirling Albion. Sean Heaver replaces Darryl Duffy.
- 52'Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
- 52'Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 51'Paul McLean (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 51'Foul by Paul McLean (Stirling Albion).
- 51'Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 50'Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Elgin City 2. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shane Sutherland.
- 49'Attempt blocked. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 48'Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 48'Foul by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City).
- 45'Second Half begins Stirling Albion 0, Elgin City 1.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Elgin City 1.
- 45+1'Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Rabin Omar.
- 45'Attempt missed. Daniel MacKay (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 42'Foul by David Wilson (Stirling Albion).
- 42'Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 42'Attempt saved. Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 40'Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Elgin City 1. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brian Cameron.
- 38'Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
- 37'Attempt missed. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
- 30'Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
- 29'Rabin Omar (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 29'Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 29'Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).
- 27'James Creaney (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 26'Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 26'Foul by James Creaney (Stirling Albion).
- 24'Attempt missed. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 24'Attempt saved. Paul McLean (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 23'Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
- 21'Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 21'Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).
- 17'Attempt missed. Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 15'Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Paul McLean.
- 13'Paul McLean (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 13'Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).
- 11'Attempt missed. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
- 10'Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 10'Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).
- 9'Attempt saved. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 9'Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
- 9'Attempt saved. Daniel MacKay (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 4'Attempt blocked. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 3'Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 1'Attempt missed. Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.