Stirling Albion v Elgin City

Scottish League Two at Forthbank Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 584REF: M Roncone

Stirling Albion

Jordan McGregor  59'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1

Elgin City

Shane Sutherland  40'
Kane Hester  50'
  • FT
    Match ends, Stirling Albion 1, Elgin City 2.
  • 90+3'
    Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 1, Elgin City 2.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Paul McLean (Stirling Albion).
  • 90+2'
    Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt blocked. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 90'
    Yellow Card
    Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90'
    Sean Heaver (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90'
    Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).
  • 87'
    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Tom McHale.
  • 87'
    Attempt saved. Sean Heaver (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
  • 84'
    Attempt missed. Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
  • 84'
    Yellow Card
    David Wilson (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 84'
    Foul by David Wilson (Stirling Albion).
  • 84'
    Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 83'
    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ross Graham.
  • 83'
    Attempt blocked. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 82'
    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
  • 80'
    Fraser Scott (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 80'
    Foul by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City).
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Elgin City. Smart Osadolor replaces Kane Hester.
  • 79'
    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Tom McHale.
  • 78'
    Attempt saved. Sean Heaver (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 77'
    Attempt missed. Fraser Scott (Stirling Albion) header from very close range is too high.
  • 76'
    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Brian Cameron.
  • 76'
    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Fraser Scott replaces Dylan Mackin.
  • 74'
    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Paul McLean.
  • 74'
    Attempt blocked. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 73'
    Attempt blocked. Sean Heaver (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Elgin City. Conor O'Keefe replaces Daniel MacKay.
  • 70'
    Yellow Card
    Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 70'
    Foul by Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion).
  • 70'
    Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 67'
    Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).
  • 67'
    Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 66'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Elgin City. Russell Dingwall replaces Rabin Omar.
  • 64'
    David Wilson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 64'
    Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).
  • 63'
    Attempt missed. Sean Heaver (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 62'
    Attempt blocked. Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 59'
    Goal
    Goal! Stirling Albion 1, Elgin City 2. Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
  • 59'
    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
  • 56'
    Foul by Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion).
  • 56'
    Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 54'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Dylan Nguene Bikey replaces Maxwell Wright.
  • 54'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Sean Heaver replaces Darryl Duffy.
  • 52'
    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
  • 52'
    Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 51'
    Yellow Card
    Paul McLean (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 51'
    Foul by Paul McLean (Stirling Albion).
  • 51'
    Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 50'
    Goal
    Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Elgin City 2. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shane Sutherland.
  • 49'
    Attempt blocked. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 48'
    Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 48'
    Foul by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Stirling Albion 0, Elgin City 1.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Elgin City 1.
  • 45+1'
    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Rabin Omar.
  • 45'
    Attempt missed. Daniel MacKay (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 42'
    Foul by David Wilson (Stirling Albion).
  • 42'
    Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 42'
    Attempt saved. Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 40'
    Goal
    Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Elgin City 1. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brian Cameron.
  • 38'
    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
  • 37'
    Attempt missed. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
  • 30'
    Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 29'
    Yellow Card
    Rabin Omar (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 29'
    Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 29'
    Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).
  • 27'
    Yellow Card
    James Creaney (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 26'
    Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 26'
    Foul by James Creaney (Stirling Albion).
  • 24'
    Attempt missed. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 24'
    Attempt saved. Paul McLean (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 23'
    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
  • 21'
    Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 21'
    Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).
  • 17'
    Attempt missed. Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 15'
    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Paul McLean.
  • 13'
    Paul McLean (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 13'
    Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).
  • 11'
    Attempt missed. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
  • 10'
    Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 10'
    Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).
  • 9'
    Attempt saved. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 9'
    Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
  • 9'
    Attempt saved. Daniel MacKay (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 4'
    Attempt blocked. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 3'
    Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 1'
    Attempt missed. Darryl Duffy (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.