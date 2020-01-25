Stenhousemuir v Edinburgh City

Stenhousemuir v Edinburgh CityScottish League Two at Ochilview Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 502REF: P Stuart
Stenhousemuir
David Hopkirk 12'
Andy Munro s/o 81'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 1-0
Edinburgh City
Daniel Handling 54'
Scott Shepherd 78'
- Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 2.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 2.
- 90+4'Substitution, Edinburgh City. Liam Brown replaces Alex Harris.
- 90+3'Foul by Abdel Massougahou (Stenhousemuir).
- 90+3'Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90+2'Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+2'Foul by Callum Crane (Edinburgh City).
- 89'Callum Crane (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.
- 88'Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 88'Foul by Callum Crane (Edinburgh City).
- 87'Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 86'Substitution, Edinburgh City. Jonathan Court replaces Scott Shepherd.
- 86'Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Abdel Massougahou replaces Greig Spence.
- 84'Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Craig Thomson.
- 82'Substitution, Edinburgh City. Chris Kane replaces Jordan Sinclair.
- 81'Attempt saved. Jordan Sinclair (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 81'Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
- 81'Foul by Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir).
- 81'Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 79'Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Botti Biabi replaces Mark McGuigan.
- 78'Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 2. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Harris.
- 78'Attempt saved. Alex Harris (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 75'Foul by Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir).
- 75'Jordan Sinclair (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 74'Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 73'Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Connor McBride replaces Conor McBrearty.
- 68'Attempt saved. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 66'Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
- 64'Attempt saved. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 64'Attempt saved. Alex Harris (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 62'Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Marc Laird.
- 62'Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Aidan Wilson.
- 60'Foul by Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir).
- 60'Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Aidan Wilson.
- 56'Attempt saved. Callum Crane (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 55'Attempt missed. David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
- 54'Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 1. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Shepherd following a fast break.
- 53'Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
- 53'Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Liam Henderson.
- 48'Greig Spence (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 48'Foul by Callum Crane (Edinburgh City).
- 45'Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 0.
- 45'Foul by Callum Moore (Stenhousemuir).
- 45'Jordan Sinclair (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 43'Attempt blocked. Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 43'Callum Moore (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 43'Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
- 42'Scott McLaughlin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 42'Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
- 37'Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 37'Foul by Callum Crane (Edinburgh City).
- 26'Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Aidan Wilson.
- 24'Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 24'Foul by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).
- 23'Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
- 23'Attempt saved. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 20'Jordan Sinclair (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.
- 18'David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 18'Foul by Callum Crane (Edinburgh City).
- 18'Foul by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).
- 18'Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 15'Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 14'Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Robert Wilson.
- 12'Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 0. David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Greig Spence.
- 11'Attempt saved. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 10'Attempt saved. Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 9'Scott McLaughlin (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 9'Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 9'Foul by Scott McLaughlin (Stenhousemuir).
- 8'Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 8'Foul by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).
- 7'Attempt saved. Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 7'Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Robert Wilson.
- 4'Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.