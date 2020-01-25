Stenhousemuir v Edinburgh City

Scottish League Two at Ochilview Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 502REF: P Stuart

Stenhousemuir

David Hopkirk  12'
Andy Munro s/o 81'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 1-0

Edinburgh City

Daniel Handling  54'
Scott Shepherd  78'
  • FT
    Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 2.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 2.
  • 90+4'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Edinburgh City. Liam Brown replaces Alex Harris.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Abdel Massougahou (Stenhousemuir).
  • 90+3'
    Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90+2'
    Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Callum Crane (Edinburgh City).
  • 89'
    Yellow Card
    Callum Crane (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.
  • 88'
    Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 88'
    Foul by Callum Crane (Edinburgh City).
  • 87'
    Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 86'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Edinburgh City. Jonathan Court replaces Scott Shepherd.
  • 86'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Abdel Massougahou replaces Greig Spence.
  • 84'
    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Craig Thomson.
  • 82'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Edinburgh City. Chris Kane replaces Jordan Sinclair.
  • 81'
    Attempt saved. Jordan Sinclair (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 81'
    Red Card
    Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
  • 81'
    Foul by Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir).
  • 81'
    Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 79'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Botti Biabi replaces Mark McGuigan.
  • 78'
    Goal
    Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 2. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Harris.
  • 78'
    Attempt saved. Alex Harris (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 75'
    Foul by Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir).
  • 75'
    Jordan Sinclair (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 74'
    Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Connor McBride replaces Conor McBrearty.
  • 68'
    Attempt saved. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 66'
    Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 66'
    Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
  • 64'
    Attempt saved. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 64'
    Attempt saved. Alex Harris (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 62'
    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Marc Laird.
  • 62'
    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Aidan Wilson.
  • 60'
    Foul by Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir).
  • 60'
    Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Aidan Wilson.
  • 56'
    Attempt saved. Callum Crane (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 55'
    Attempt missed. David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 54'
    Goal
    Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 1. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Shepherd following a fast break.
  • 53'
    Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
  • 53'
    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Liam Henderson.
  • 48'
    Greig Spence (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 48'
    Foul by Callum Crane (Edinburgh City).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 0.
  • 45'
    Foul by Callum Moore (Stenhousemuir).
  • 45'
    Jordan Sinclair (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 43'
    Attempt blocked. Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 43'
    Callum Moore (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 43'
    Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
  • 42'
    Scott McLaughlin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 42'
    Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
  • 37'
    Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 37'
    Foul by Callum Crane (Edinburgh City).
  • 26'
    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Aidan Wilson.
  • 24'
    Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 24'
    Foul by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).
  • 23'
    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
  • 23'
    Attempt saved. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 20'
    Yellow Card
    Jordan Sinclair (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.
  • 18'
    David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 18'
    Foul by Callum Crane (Edinburgh City).
  • 18'
    Foul by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).
  • 18'
    Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 15'
    Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 14'
    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Robert Wilson.
  • 12'
    Goal
    Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 0. David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Greig Spence.
  • 11'
    Attempt saved. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 10'
    Attempt saved. Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 9'
    Yellow Card
    Scott McLaughlin (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 9'
    Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 9'
    Foul by Scott McLaughlin (Stenhousemuir).
  • 8'
    Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 8'
    Foul by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).
  • 7'
    Attempt saved. Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 7'
    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Robert Wilson.
  • 4'
    Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.