Celtic v Ross County

Celtic v Ross CountyScottish Premiership at Celtic Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 58,785REF: K Clancy
Celtic
Callum McGregor 37' pen
Odsonne Edouard 65', 68'
3 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0
Ross County
- Match ends, Celtic 3, Ross County 0.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Celtic 3, Ross County 0.
- 90+2'Attempt missed. Lee Erwin (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
- 85'Substitution, Celtic. Karamoko Dembele replaces Michael Johnston.
- 84'Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 84'Foul by Lewis Spence (Ross County).
- 83'Foul by Jozo Simunovic (Celtic).
- 83'Lee Erwin (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 82'Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 82'Foul by Lewis Spence (Ross County).
- 82'Substitution, Ross County. Lewis Spence replaces Don Cowie.
- 77'Substitution, Ross County. Harrison Paton replaces Josh Mullin.
- 76'Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 76'Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).
- 75'James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Foul by Blair Spittal (Ross County).
- 75'Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Keith Watson.
- 75'Attempt blocked. Michael Johnston (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 74'Michael Johnston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Foul by Richard Foster (Ross County).
- 73'Attempt missed. Michael Johnston (Celtic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.
- 73'Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Josh Mullin.
- 70'Substitution, Celtic. Tomas Rogic replaces Olivier Ntcham.
- 68'Goal! Celtic 3, Ross County 0. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Forrest.
- 66'Attempt missed. Iain Vigurs (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
- 66'Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Ross County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 65'Goal! Celtic 2, Ross County 0. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum McGregor following a corner.
- 64'Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Sean Kelly.
- 63'Substitution, Celtic. Odsonne Edouard replaces Leigh Griffiths.
- 59'Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Keith Watson.
- 59'Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 57'Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Iain Vigurs.
- 57'Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Blair Spittal.
- 56'Foul by Jozo Simunovic (Celtic).
- 56'Lee Erwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 55'Attempt blocked. Michael Johnston (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 53'James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Foul by Keith Watson (Ross County).
- 51'Moritz Bauer (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 51'Foul by Moritz Bauer (Celtic).
- 51'Blair Spittal (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 47'Substitution, Ross County. Richard Foster replaces Marcus Fraser because of an injury.
- 45'Second Half begins Celtic 1, Ross County 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Celtic 1, Ross County 0.
- 43'Foul by Christopher Jullien (Celtic).
- 43'Marcus Fraser (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 43'Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Josh Mullin.
- 42'Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Sean Kelly.
- 41'Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).
- 41'Josh Mullin (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 39'Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.
- 37'Goal! Celtic 1, Ross County 0. Callum McGregor (Celtic) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 36'Penalty Celtic. Michael Johnston draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 36'Penalty conceded by Keith Watson (Ross County) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 34'Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).
- 34'Josh Mullin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 33'Foul by Lee Erwin (Ross County).
- 33'Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) header from very close range misses to the right.
- 31'Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Keith Watson.
- 31'Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 29'Attempt missed. Don Cowie (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a fast break.
- 28'Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Sean Kelly.
- 27'Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 26'Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
- 26'Attempt missed. Christopher Jullien (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
- 25'Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Keith Watson.
- 23'Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Sean Kelly.
- 22'Foul by Christopher Jullien (Celtic).
- 22'Lee Erwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 21'Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
- 18'Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Foul by Keith Watson (Ross County).
- 18'Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 13'Attempt saved. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 11'Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jordan Tillson.
- 10'Attempt saved. Christopher Jullien (Celtic) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 9'Foul by Marcus Fraser (Ross County).
- 9'Michael Johnston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Josh Mullin.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.