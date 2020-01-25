Celtic v Ross County

Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 58,785REF: K Clancy

Celtic

Callum McGregor  37' pen
Odsonne Edouard  65',  68'
3 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0

Ross County

  • FT
    Match ends, Celtic 3, Ross County 0.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Celtic 3, Ross County 0.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt missed. Lee Erwin (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Celtic. Karamoko Dembele replaces Michael Johnston.
  • 84'
    Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 84'
    Foul by Lewis Spence (Ross County).
  • 83'
    Foul by Jozo Simunovic (Celtic).
  • 83'
    Lee Erwin (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 82'
    Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 82'
    Foul by Lewis Spence (Ross County).
  • 82'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Ross County. Lewis Spence replaces Don Cowie.
  • 77'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Ross County. Harrison Paton replaces Josh Mullin.
  • 76'
    Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 76'
    Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).
  • 75'
    James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Foul by Blair Spittal (Ross County).
  • 75'
    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Keith Watson.
  • 75'
    Attempt blocked. Michael Johnston (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 74'
    Michael Johnston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Foul by Richard Foster (Ross County).
  • 73'
    Attempt missed. Michael Johnston (Celtic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.
  • 73'
    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Josh Mullin.
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Celtic. Tomas Rogic replaces Olivier Ntcham.
  • 68'
    Goal
    Goal! Celtic 3, Ross County 0. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Forrest.
  • 66'
    Attempt missed. Iain Vigurs (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 66'
    Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Ross County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 65'
    Goal
    Goal! Celtic 2, Ross County 0. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum McGregor following a corner.
  • 64'
    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Sean Kelly.
  • 63'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Celtic. Odsonne Edouard replaces Leigh Griffiths.
  • 59'
    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Keith Watson.
  • 59'
    Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 57'
    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Iain Vigurs.
  • 57'
    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Blair Spittal.
  • 56'
    Foul by Jozo Simunovic (Celtic).
  • 56'
    Lee Erwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 55'
    Attempt blocked. Michael Johnston (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 53'
    James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Keith Watson (Ross County).
  • 51'
    Yellow Card
    Moritz Bauer (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 51'
    Foul by Moritz Bauer (Celtic).
  • 51'
    Blair Spittal (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 47'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Ross County. Richard Foster replaces Marcus Fraser because of an injury.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Celtic 1, Ross County 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Celtic 1, Ross County 0.
  • 43'
    Foul by Christopher Jullien (Celtic).
  • 43'
    Marcus Fraser (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 43'
    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Josh Mullin.
  • 42'
    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Sean Kelly.
  • 41'
    Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).
  • 41'
    Josh Mullin (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 39'
    Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.
  • 37'
    PEN
    Goal! Celtic 1, Ross County 0. Callum McGregor (Celtic) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 36'
    Penalty Celtic. Michael Johnston draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 36'
    Penalty conceded by Keith Watson (Ross County) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 34'
    Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).
  • 34'
    Josh Mullin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 33'
    Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 33'
    Foul by Lee Erwin (Ross County).
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) header from very close range misses to the right.
  • 31'
    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Keith Watson.
  • 31'
    Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 29'
    Attempt missed. Don Cowie (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a fast break.
  • 28'
    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Sean Kelly.
  • 27'
    Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 26'
    Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
  • 26'
    Attempt missed. Christopher Jullien (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
  • 25'
    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Keith Watson.
  • 23'
    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Sean Kelly.
  • 22'
    Foul by Christopher Jullien (Celtic).
  • 22'
    Lee Erwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 21'
    Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
  • 18'
    Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    Foul by Keith Watson (Ross County).
  • 18'
    Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 13'
    Attempt saved. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 11'
    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jordan Tillson.
  • 10'
    Attempt saved. Christopher Jullien (Celtic) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 9'
    Foul by Marcus Fraser (Ross County).
  • 9'
    Michael Johnston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8'
    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Josh Mullin.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.