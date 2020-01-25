Dundee United v Morton

Scottish Championship at Tannadice Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 7,644REF: A Dallas

Dundee United

Lawrence Shankland  90'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1

Morton

Kalvin Orsi  17'
  • FT
    Match ends, Dundee United 1, Morton 1.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, Morton 1.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee United).
  • 90+4'
    Bob McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt saved. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
  • 90+3'
    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Luca Colville.
  • 90'
    Goal
    Goal! Dundee United 1, Morton 1. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Smith.
  • 89'
    Attempt saved. Robbie Muirhead (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 89'
    Attempt blocked. Chris Mochrie (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 88'
    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Reghan Tumilty.
  • 88'
    Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 88'
    Foul by Robbie Muirhead (Morton).
  • 87'
    Attempt blocked. Chris Mochrie (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 86'
    Yellow Card
    Danny Rogers (Morton) is shown the yellow card.
  • 86'
    Attempt missed. Liam Smith (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Morton. Chris Millar replaces Nicky Cadden.
  • 82'
    Yellow Card
    Luca Colville (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 82'
    Chris Mochrie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 82'
    Foul by Luca Colville (Morton).
  • 81'
    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.
  • 81'
    Attempt blocked. Adrián Sporle (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 79'
    Attempt missed. Jamie Robson (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
  • 78'
    Louis Appere (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 78'
    Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Morton).
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Ian Harkes went off injured after Dundee United had used all subs.
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Dundee United. Chris Mochrie replaces Peter Pawlett.
  • 67'
    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.
  • 65'
    Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).
  • 65'
    Nicky Cadden (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 64'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Dundee United. Adrián Sporle replaces Osman Sow.
  • 64'
    Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
  • 64'
    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Brian McLean.
  • 60'
    Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
  • 59'
    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Bob McHugh.
  • 57'
    Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 57'
    Foul by Robbie Muirhead (Morton).
  • 54'
    Attempt missed. Luca Colville (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
  • 52'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Morton. Bob McHugh replaces Kalvin Orsi because of an injury.
  • 51'
    Attempt blocked. Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 47'
    Attempt missed. Nicky Cadden (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Dundee United 0, Morton 1.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Dundee United 0, Morton 1.
  • 45+2'
    Attempt blocked. Mark Connolly (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 44'
    Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
  • 42'
    Yellow Card
    Louis Appere (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 42'
    Foul by Louis Appere (Dundee United).
  • 42'
    Reghan Tumilty (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 36'
    Attempt missed. Osman Sow (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
  • 36'
    Louis Appere (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Morton).
  • 30'
    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jack Baird.
  • 29'
    Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
  • 28'
    Foul by Jack Baird (Morton).
  • 28'
    (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 27'
    Attempt missed. Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 23'
    Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 23'
    Foul by Robbie Muirhead (Morton).
  • 21'
    Attempt blocked. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 19'
    Nicky Cadden (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 19'
    Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).
  • 17'
    Goal
    Goal! Dundee United 0, Morton 1. Kalvin Orsi (Morton) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicky Cadden.
  • 12'
    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
  • 10'
    Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Foul by Lewis Strapp (Morton).
  • 10'
    Attempt blocked. Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 9'
    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jim McAlister.
  • 7'
    Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 7'
    Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 6'
    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Kalvin Orsi.
  • 1'
    Attempt saved. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.