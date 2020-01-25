Dundee United v Morton

Dundee United v MortonScottish Championship at Tannadice Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 7,644REF: A Dallas
Dundee United
Lawrence Shankland 90'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1
Morton
Kalvin Orsi 17'
- Match ends, Dundee United 1, Morton 1.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, Morton 1.
- 90+4'Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee United).
- 90+4'Bob McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90+3'Attempt saved. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
- 90+3'Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Luca Colville.
- 90'Goal! Dundee United 1, Morton 1. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Smith.
- 89'Attempt saved. Robbie Muirhead (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 89'Attempt blocked. Chris Mochrie (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 88'Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Reghan Tumilty.
- 88'Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 88'Foul by Robbie Muirhead (Morton).
- 87'Attempt blocked. Chris Mochrie (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 86'Danny Rogers (Morton) is shown the yellow card.
- 86'Attempt missed. Liam Smith (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
- 83'Substitution, Morton. Chris Millar replaces Nicky Cadden.
- 82'Luca Colville (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 82'Chris Mochrie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 82'Foul by Luca Colville (Morton).
- 81'Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.
- 81'Attempt blocked. Adrián Sporle (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 79'Attempt missed. Jamie Robson (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
- 78'Louis Appere (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 78'Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Morton).
- 76'Ian Harkes went off injured after Dundee United had used all subs.
- 69'Substitution, Dundee United. Chris Mochrie replaces Peter Pawlett.
- 67'Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.
- 65'Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).
- 65'Nicky Cadden (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 64'Substitution, Dundee United. Adrián Sporle replaces Osman Sow.
- 64'Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
- 64'Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Brian McLean.
- 60'Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
- 59'Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Bob McHugh.
- 57'Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 57'Foul by Robbie Muirhead (Morton).
- 54'Attempt missed. Luca Colville (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
- 52'Substitution, Morton. Bob McHugh replaces Kalvin Orsi because of an injury.
- 51'Attempt blocked. Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 47'Attempt missed. Nicky Cadden (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
- 45'Second Half begins Dundee United 0, Morton 1.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Dundee United 0, Morton 1.
- 45+2'Attempt blocked. Mark Connolly (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 44'Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
- 42'Louis Appere (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 42'Foul by Louis Appere (Dundee United).
- 42'Reghan Tumilty (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 36'Attempt missed. Osman Sow (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
- 36'Louis Appere (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Morton).
- 30'Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jack Baird.
- 29'Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
- 28'Foul by Jack Baird (Morton).
- 28'(Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 27'Attempt missed. Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 23'Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 23'Foul by Robbie Muirhead (Morton).
- 21'Attempt blocked. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 19'Nicky Cadden (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 19'Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).
- 17'Goal! Dundee United 0, Morton 1. Kalvin Orsi (Morton) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicky Cadden.
- 12'Corner, Morton. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
- 10'Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Foul by Lewis Strapp (Morton).
- 10'Attempt blocked. Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 9'Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jim McAlister.
- 7'Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 7'Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 6'Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Kalvin Orsi.
- 1'Attempt saved. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.