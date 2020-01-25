Arbroath v Partick Thistle

Arbroath v Partick ThistleScottish Championship at Gayfield Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 1,418REF: D Lowe
Arbroath
Michael McKenna 6'
Craig Wighton 34'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 2-0
Partick Thistle
Brian Graham 90+5'
- Match ends, Arbroath 2, Partick Thistle 1.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Arbroath 2, Partick Thistle 1.
- 90+5'Goal! Arbroath 2, Partick Thistle 1. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
- 90+4'Miko Virtanen (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+4'Foul by Miko Virtanen (Arbroath).
- 90+4'Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+3'Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).
- 90+3'Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 89'Substitution, Arbroath. Gavin Swankie replaces Craig Wighton.
- 88'Hand ball by Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle).
- 88'Foul by Miko Virtanen (Arbroath).
- 88'Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
- 83'Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Foul by Lee O'Connor (Partick Thistle).
- 81'Craig Wighton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 81'Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Partick Thistle).
- 81'Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Dale Hilson.
- 78'Attempt missed. Jamie Barjonas (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 78'Foul by Dale Hilson (Arbroath).
- 78'Lee O'Connor (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 77'Substitution, Arbroath. David Gold replaces Luke Donnelly.
- 74'Attempt saved. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 72'Attempt saved. Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 72'Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).
- 72'Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Attempt saved. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
- 68'Foul by Miko Virtanen (Arbroath).
- 68'Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 67'Substitution, Partick Thistle. Dario Zanatta replaces Alexander Jones.
- 66'Dale Hilson (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 66'Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Partick Thistle).
- 65'Substitution, Partick Thistle. Jamie Barjonas replaces Darian MacKinnon.
- 65'Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is too high.
- 62'Attempt saved. Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
- 57'Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 57'Foul by Alexander Jones (Partick Thistle).
- 55'Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
- 55'Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Derek Gaston.
- 52'Foul by Dale Hilson (Arbroath).
- 52'Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 51'Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
- 49'Attempt saved. Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 46'Attempt saved. Alexander Jones (Partick Thistle) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 46'Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Craig Wighton.
- 46'Substitution, Partick Thistle. Joe Cardle replaces Sean McGinty.
- 45'Second Half begins Arbroath 2, Partick Thistle 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Arbroath 2, Partick Thistle 0.
- 44'Dale Hilson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 44'Foul by Lee O'Connor (Partick Thistle).
- 43'Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Darian MacKinnon.
- 41'Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 40'Foul by Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle).
- 40'Attempt missed. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
- 39'Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Darian MacKinnon.
- 39'Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Scott Fox.
- 39'Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Lee O'Connor.
- 36'Foul by Miko Virtanen (Arbroath).
- 36'Alexander Jones (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 34'Goal! Arbroath 2, Partick Thistle 0. Craig Wighton (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Donnelly following a corner.
- 34'Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Lee O'Connor.
- 33'Attempt blocked. Jason Thomson (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 31'Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by James Penrice.
- 27'Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) header from very close range is too high.
- 21'Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Steven Saunders.
- 15'Craig Wighton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Foul by James Penrice (Partick Thistle).
- 11'Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 11'Jason Thomson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 11'Foul by James Penrice (Partick Thistle).
- 9'Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 6'Goal! Arbroath 1, Partick Thistle 0. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the bottom right corner.
- 5'Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Brian Graham.
- 5'Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Scott Fox.
- 4'Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Darian MacKinnon.
- 2'Foul by Reece Cole (Partick Thistle).
- 2'Dale Hilson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.