Arbroath v Partick Thistle

Scottish Championship at Gayfield Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 1,418REF: D Lowe

Arbroath

Michael McKenna  6'
Craig Wighton  34'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 2-0

Partick Thistle

Brian Graham  90+5'
  • FT
    Match ends, Arbroath 2, Partick Thistle 1.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Arbroath 2, Partick Thistle 1.
  • 90+5'
    Goal
    Goal! Arbroath 2, Partick Thistle 1. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
  • 90+4'
    Yellow Card
    Miko Virtanen (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Miko Virtanen (Arbroath).
  • 90+4'
    Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).
  • 90+3'
    Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 89'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Arbroath. Gavin Swankie replaces Craig Wighton.
  • 88'
    Hand ball by Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle).
  • 88'
    Foul by Miko Virtanen (Arbroath).
  • 88'
    Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 85'
    Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
  • 83'
    Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 83'
    Foul by Lee O'Connor (Partick Thistle).
  • 81'
    Craig Wighton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 81'
    Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Partick Thistle).
  • 81'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Dale Hilson.
  • 78'
    Attempt missed. Jamie Barjonas (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 78'
    Foul by Dale Hilson (Arbroath).
  • 78'
    Lee O'Connor (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 77'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Arbroath. David Gold replaces Luke Donnelly.
  • 74'
    Attempt saved. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 72'
    Attempt saved. Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 72'
    Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).
  • 72'
    Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 69'
    Attempt saved. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
  • 68'
    Foul by Miko Virtanen (Arbroath).
  • 68'
    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Dario Zanatta replaces Alexander Jones.
  • 66'
    Dale Hilson (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 66'
    Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Partick Thistle).
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Jamie Barjonas replaces Darian MacKinnon.
  • 65'
    Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 62'
    Attempt saved. Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
  • 57'
    Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Alexander Jones (Partick Thistle).
  • 55'
    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
  • 55'
    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Derek Gaston.
  • 52'
    Foul by Dale Hilson (Arbroath).
  • 52'
    Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 51'
    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
  • 49'
    Attempt saved. Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 46'
    Attempt saved. Alexander Jones (Partick Thistle) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 46'
    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Craig Wighton.
  • 46'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Joe Cardle replaces Sean McGinty.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Arbroath 2, Partick Thistle 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Arbroath 2, Partick Thistle 0.
  • 44'
    Dale Hilson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Lee O'Connor (Partick Thistle).
  • 43'
    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Darian MacKinnon.
  • 41'
    Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 40'
    Foul by Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle).
  • 40'
    Attempt missed. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
  • 39'
    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Darian MacKinnon.
  • 39'
    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Scott Fox.
  • 39'
    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Lee O'Connor.
  • 36'
    Foul by Miko Virtanen (Arbroath).
  • 36'
    Alexander Jones (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 34'
    Goal
    Goal! Arbroath 2, Partick Thistle 0. Craig Wighton (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Donnelly following a corner.
  • 34'
    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Lee O'Connor.
  • 33'
    Attempt blocked. Jason Thomson (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 31'
    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by James Penrice.
  • 27'
    Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) header from very close range is too high.
  • 21'
    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Steven Saunders.
  • 15'
    Craig Wighton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 15'
    Foul by James Penrice (Partick Thistle).
  • 11'
    Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 11'
    Jason Thomson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 11'
    Foul by James Penrice (Partick Thistle).
  • 9'
    Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 6'
    Goal
    Goal! Arbroath 1, Partick Thistle 0. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the bottom right corner.
  • 5'
    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Brian Graham.
  • 5'
    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Scott Fox.
  • 4'
    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Darian MacKinnon.
  • 2'
    Foul by Reece Cole (Partick Thistle).
  • 2'
    Dale Hilson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.