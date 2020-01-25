Ayr United v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Ayr United v Inverness Caledonian ThistleScottish Championship at Somerset Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 1,602REF: G Aitken
Ayr United
Stephen Kelly 61'
1 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
- Match ends, Ayr United 1, Inverness CT 0.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Ayr United 1, Inverness CT 0.
- 90+3'Substitution, Ayr United. Sam Roscoe-Byrne replaces Michael Moffat.
- 90+1'Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90+1'Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).
- 90'Substitution, Ayr United. Mark McKenzie replaces Alan Forrest.
- 90'Attempt missed. Nikolay Todorov (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
- 86'Foul by Steven Bell (Ayr United).
- 86'Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 85'Ross Docherty (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 85'Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).
- 85'Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 84'Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Nikolay Todorov.
- 84'Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
- 83'Attempt blocked. Aaron Drinan (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 80'Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).
- 78'Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
- 78'Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
- 77'Attempt blocked. Aaron Drinan (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 76'Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 76'Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).
- 75'Substitution, Inverness CT. Nikolay Todorov replaces Charlie Trafford.
- 72'Jordan White (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 72'Steven Bell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 72'Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
- 72'Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
- 71'Brad McKay (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 71'Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 71'Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).
- 69'Attempt blocked. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 67'Foul by Mark Kerr (Ayr United).
- 67'David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 66'Substitution, Inverness CT. Tom Walsh replaces Miles Storey.
- 66'Substitution, Inverness CT. David Carson replaces James Keatings.
- 65'Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.
- 64'Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 63'Steven Bell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 63'Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
- 63'Foul by Michael Moffat (Ayr United).
- 63'Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 61'Goal! Ayr United 1, Inverness CT 0. Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
- 59'Foul by Aaron Drinan (Ayr United).
- 59'Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 58'Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 58'Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).
- 53'Attempt saved. Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 53'Attempt blocked. Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 52'Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
- 52'Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
- 51'Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is too high.
- 51'Attempt blocked. James Keatings (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 50'Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 50'Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
- 49'Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 48'Attempt blocked. Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 47'Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.
- 45'Second Half begins Ayr United 0, Inverness CT 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Ayr United 0, Inverness CT 0.
- 45+1'Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
- 44'Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
- 43'(Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 43'Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
- 43'Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).
- 43'Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 42'Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 42'Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
- 37'Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 37'Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
- 36'Attempt missed. Steven Bell (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
- 36'Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).
- 31'Michael Moffat (Ayr United) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
- 30'Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
- 30'Aaron Drinan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 30'Foul by Kevin McHattie (Inverness CT).
- 23'Attempt blocked. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 22'Hand ball by James Vincent (Inverness CT).
- 22'Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 22'Attempt blocked. Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 21'Attempt blocked. Aaron Drinan (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 20'Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Foul by James Vincent (Inverness CT).
- 19'Attempt missed. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
- 18'Attempt missed. Aaron Drinan (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
- 6'Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 6'Foul by Alan Forrest (Ayr United).
- 5'Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 5'Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
- 4'Attempt saved. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.