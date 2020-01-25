Ayr United v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Scottish Championship at Somerset Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 1,602REF: G Aitken

Ayr United

Stephen Kelly  61'
1 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle

  • FT
    Match ends, Ayr United 1, Inverness CT 0.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Ayr United 1, Inverness CT 0.
  • 90+3'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Ayr United. Sam Roscoe-Byrne replaces Michael Moffat.
  • 90+1'
    Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).
  • 90'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Ayr United. Mark McKenzie replaces Alan Forrest.
  • 90'
    Attempt missed. Nikolay Todorov (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
  • 86'
    Foul by Steven Bell (Ayr United).
  • 86'
    Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 85'
    Yellow Card
    Ross Docherty (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 85'
    Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).
  • 85'
    Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 84'
    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Nikolay Todorov.
  • 84'
    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
  • 83'
    Attempt blocked. Aaron Drinan (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 80'
    Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 80'
    Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).
  • 78'
    Yellow Card
    Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
  • 78'
    Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
  • 77'
    Attempt blocked. Aaron Drinan (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 76'
    Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 76'
    Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Inverness CT. Nikolay Todorov replaces Charlie Trafford.
  • 72'
    Yellow Card
    Jordan White (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 72'
    Steven Bell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 72'
    Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
  • 72'
    Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
  • 71'
    Yellow Card
    Brad McKay (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 71'
    Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 71'
    Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).
  • 69'
    Attempt blocked. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 67'
    Foul by Mark Kerr (Ayr United).
  • 67'
    David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 66'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Inverness CT. Tom Walsh replaces Miles Storey.
  • 66'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Inverness CT. David Carson replaces James Keatings.
  • 65'
    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.
  • 64'
    Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 63'
    Steven Bell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 63'
    Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
  • 63'
    Foul by Michael Moffat (Ayr United).
  • 63'
    Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 61'
    Goal
    Goal! Ayr United 1, Inverness CT 0. Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
  • 59'
    Foul by Aaron Drinan (Ayr United).
  • 59'
    Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 58'
    Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 58'
    Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).
  • 53'
    Attempt saved. Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 53'
    Attempt blocked. Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 52'
    Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
  • 52'
    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
  • 51'
    Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 51'
    Attempt blocked. James Keatings (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 50'
    Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 50'
    Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
  • 49'
    Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 48'
    Attempt blocked. Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 47'
    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Ayr United 0, Inverness CT 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Ayr United 0, Inverness CT 0.
  • 45+1'
    Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
  • 44'
    Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
  • 43'
    (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 43'
    Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
  • 43'
    Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).
  • 43'
    Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 42'
    Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 42'
    Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
  • 37'
    Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 37'
    Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
  • 36'
    Attempt missed. Steven Bell (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
  • 36'
    Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).
  • 31'
    Michael Moffat (Ayr United) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
  • 30'
    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
  • 30'
    Aaron Drinan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 30'
    Foul by Kevin McHattie (Inverness CT).
  • 23'
    Attempt blocked. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 22'
    Hand ball by James Vincent (Inverness CT).
  • 22'
    Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 22'
    Attempt blocked. Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 21'
    Attempt blocked. Aaron Drinan (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 20'
    Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 20'
    Foul by James Vincent (Inverness CT).
  • 19'
    Attempt missed. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
  • 18'
    Attempt missed. Aaron Drinan (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
  • 6'
    Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 6'
    Foul by Alan Forrest (Ayr United).
  • 5'
    Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 5'
    Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
  • 4'
    Attempt saved. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.