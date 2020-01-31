Partick Thistle v Ayr United

Scottish Championship at Energy Check Stadium at Firhill
31-01-2020KO:19:05REF: E Anderson

Partick Thistle

Brian Graham  33'
1 - 0
HT

Ayr United

  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 0.
  • 44'
    Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Stephen Kelly (Ayr United).
  • 41'
    Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 41'
    Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).
  • 38'
    Yellow Card
    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
  • 36'
    Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 36'
    Foul by Steven Bell (Ayr United).
  • 33'
    Goal
    Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 0. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Cardle following a set piece situation.
  • 32'
    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 32'
    Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United).
  • 31'
    Attempt missed. Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
  • 31'
    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Dario Zanatta.
  • 29'
    Foul by Brian Graham (Partick Thistle).
  • 29'
    Steven Bell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 29'
    Attempt blocked. Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 25'
    Yellow Card
    Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 25'
    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 25'
    Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).
  • 23'
    Attempt missed. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 22'
    Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 22'
    Foul by Jordan Houston (Ayr United).
  • 20'
    Foul by Steven Bell (Ayr United).
  • 20'
    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 17'
    Attempt missed. Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 17'
    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
  • 16'
    Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 14'
    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Steven Bell.
  • 11'
    Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 11'
    Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Partick Thistle).
  • 9'
    Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 9'
    Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Partick Thistle).
  • 8'
    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Steven Bell.
  • 5'
    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.