Partick Thistle v Ayr United

- 45+2'First Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 0.
- 44'Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 44'Foul by Stephen Kelly (Ayr United).
- 41'Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 41'Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).
- 38'Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
- 36'Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 36'Foul by Steven Bell (Ayr United).
- 33'Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 0. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Cardle following a set piece situation.
- 32'Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 32'Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United).
- 31'Attempt missed. Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
- 31'Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Dario Zanatta.
- 29'Foul by Brian Graham (Partick Thistle).
- 29'Steven Bell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 29'Attempt blocked. Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 25'Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 25'Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 25'Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).
- 23'Attempt missed. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
- 22'Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 22'Foul by Jordan Houston (Ayr United).
- 20'Foul by Steven Bell (Ayr United).
- 20'Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 17'Attempt missed. Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 17'Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
- 16'Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 14'Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Steven Bell.
- 11'Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 11'Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Partick Thistle).
- 9'Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 9'Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Partick Thistle).
- 8'Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Steven Bell.
- 5'Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.