St. Johnstone v Celtic

Scottish Premiership at McDiarmid Park
29-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 8,743REF: J Beaton

St. Johnstone

0 - 3
FT
HT: 0-3

Celtic

Jules Olivier Ntcham  6'
James Forrest  20'
Leigh Griffiths  26'
  • FT
    Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 3.
  • 90+3'
    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 3.
  • 90+2'
    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by David Wotherspoon.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt saved. Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 90+1'
    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Moritz Bauer.
  • 89'
    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Christopher Jullien.
  • 86'
    Attempt missed. Greg Taylor (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
  • 85'
    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Scott Brown.
  • 85'
    Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 85'
    Foul by Patryk Klimala (Celtic).
  • 84'
    Attempt missed. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 84'
    Wallace Duffy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 84'
    Foul by Patryk Klimala (Celtic).
  • 82'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Celtic. Patryk Klimala replaces Odsonne Edouard.
  • 78'
    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Fraser Forster.
  • 77'
    Attempt saved. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 74'
    Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 74'
    Foul by Olivier Ntcham (Celtic).
  • 73'
    Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
  • 68'
    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Wallace Duffy.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Celtic. Michael Johnston replaces Leigh Griffiths.
  • 65'
    Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 65'
    Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).
  • 63'
    Sub On
    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Christopher Kane replaces Callum Hendry.
  • 63'
    Attempt missed. Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 60'
    Attempt saved. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 55'
    Yellow Card
    Wallace Duffy (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 55'
    Foul by Wallace Duffy (St. Johnstone).
  • 55'
    Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Yellow Card
    Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 54'
    Foul by Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone).
  • 54'
    Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 52'
    Attempt saved. Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 51'
    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Moritz Bauer.
  • 49'
    Foul by Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone).
  • 49'
    Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 48'
    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Alistair McCann.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 3.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Celtic. Moritz Bauer replaces Jozo Simunovic.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Liam Craig replaces Jason Holt.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Jamie McCart replaces Callum Booth.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 3.
  • 45'
    Attempt missed. Jason Holt (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
  • 44'
    David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 44'
    Foul by Jozo Simunovic (Celtic).
  • 38'
    Attempt missed. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 34'
    Attempt missed. Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 33'
    Foul by Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone).
  • 33'
    Christopher Jullien (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 32'
    David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 32'
    Foul by Olivier Ntcham (Celtic).
  • 29'
    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Jozo Simunovic.
  • 26'
    Goal
    Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 3. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Greg Taylor.
  • 24'
    Attempt missed. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 23'
    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Zander Clark.
  • 23'
    Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 20'
    Goal
    Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 2. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum McGregor.
  • 19'
    Attempt saved. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 18'
    Jason Holt (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 18'
    Foul by Jozo Simunovic (Celtic).
  • 14'
    David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 14'
    Foul by Greg Taylor (Celtic).
  • 11'
    Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 10'
    Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 9'
    Attempt blocked. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 8'
    Attempt saved. Greg Taylor (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 6'
    Goal
    Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 1. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by James Forrest.
  • 5'
    Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
  • 2'
    Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.