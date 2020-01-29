St. Johnstone v CelticScottish Premiership at McDiarmid Park
29-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 8,743REF: J Beaton
St. Johnstone
0 - 3
FT
HT: 0-3
Celtic
Jules Olivier Ntcham 6'
James Forrest 20'
Leigh Griffiths 26'
- Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 3.
- 90+3'Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 3.
- 90+2'Corner, Celtic. Conceded by David Wotherspoon.
- 90+1'Attempt saved. Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 90+1'Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Moritz Bauer.
- 89'Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Christopher Jullien.
- 86'Attempt missed. Greg Taylor (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
- 85'Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Scott Brown.
- 85'Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Foul by Patryk Klimala (Celtic).
- 84'Attempt missed. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 84'Wallace Duffy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 84'Foul by Patryk Klimala (Celtic).
- 82'Substitution, Celtic. Patryk Klimala replaces Odsonne Edouard.
- 78'Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Fraser Forster.
- 77'Attempt saved. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 74'Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 74'Foul by Olivier Ntcham (Celtic).
- 73'Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
- 68'Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Wallace Duffy.
- 67'Substitution, Celtic. Michael Johnston replaces Leigh Griffiths.
- 65'Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 65'Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).
- 63'Substitution, St. Johnstone. Christopher Kane replaces Callum Hendry.
- 63'Attempt missed. Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 60'Attempt saved. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 55'Wallace Duffy (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 55'Foul by Wallace Duffy (St. Johnstone).
- 55'Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 54'Foul by Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone).
- 54'Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 52'Attempt saved. Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 51'Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Moritz Bauer.
- 49'Foul by Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone).
- 49'Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 48'Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Alistair McCann.
- 45'Second Half begins St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 3.
- 45'Substitution, Celtic. Moritz Bauer replaces Jozo Simunovic.
- 45'Substitution, St. Johnstone. Liam Craig replaces Jason Holt.
- 45'Substitution, St. Johnstone. Jamie McCart replaces Callum Booth.
- 45+1'First Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 3.
- 45'Attempt missed. Jason Holt (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
- 44'David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 44'Foul by Jozo Simunovic (Celtic).
- 38'Attempt missed. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 34'Attempt missed. Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 33'Foul by Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone).
- 33'Christopher Jullien (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 32'David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 32'Foul by Olivier Ntcham (Celtic).
- 29'Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Jozo Simunovic.
- 26'Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 3. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Greg Taylor.
- 24'Attempt missed. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 23'Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Zander Clark.
- 23'Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 20'Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 2. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum McGregor.
- 19'Attempt saved. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 18'Jason Holt (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 18'Foul by Jozo Simunovic (Celtic).
- 14'David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 14'Foul by Greg Taylor (Celtic).
- 11'Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 10'Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 9'Attempt blocked. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 8'Attempt saved. Greg Taylor (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 6'Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 1. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by James Forrest.
- 5'Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
- 2'Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.