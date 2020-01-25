Falkirk v Forfar Athletic

Scottish League One at Falkirk Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 3,522REF: C Napier

Falkirk

George Stanger  45+1' og
Ben Hall  72',  87'
Aidan Connolly  83',  89'
Paul Dixon  90+2'
6 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0

Forfar Athletic

  • FT
    Match ends, Falkirk 6, Forfar Athletic 0.
  • 90+3'
    Second Half ends, Falkirk 6, Forfar Athletic 0.
  • 90+2'
    Goal
    Goal! Falkirk 6, Forfar Athletic 0. Paul Dixon (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Louis Longridge.
  • 90+1'
    Gary Miller (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).
  • 89'
    Goal
    Goal! Falkirk 5, Forfar Athletic 0. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
  • 89'
    Attempt blocked. Michael Doyle (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 87'
    Goal
    Goal! Falkirk 4, Forfar Athletic 0. Ben Hall (Falkirk) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Louis Longridge following a corner.
  • 87'
    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
  • 86'
    Attempt saved. Michael Doyle (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 85'
    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Mark Docherty.
  • 83'
    Goal
    Goal! Falkirk 3, Forfar Athletic 0. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Declan McManus.
  • 81'
    Foul by Mark Durnan (Falkirk).
  • 81'
    Steven Doris (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 81'
    Attempt missed. David McMillan (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
  • 80'
    Declan McManus (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 80'
    Foul by George Stanger (Forfar Athletic).
  • 79'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Scott Robertson replaces Murray MacKintosh.
  • 78'
    Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 77'
    Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 77'
    Foul by Gary Miller (Falkirk).
  • 77'
    Michael Doyle (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 77'
    Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).
  • 76'
    Foul by Gary Miller (Falkirk).
  • 76'
    Ryan Shanley (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 75'
    David McMillan (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Falkirk. Louis Longridge replaces Raffaele De Vita.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Falkirk. David McMillan replaces Conor Sammon.
  • 72'
    Goal
    Goal! Falkirk 2, Forfar Athletic 0. Ben Hall (Falkirk) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aidan Connolly following a set piece situation.
  • 71'
    Yellow Card
    Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 71'
    Josh Todd (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 71'
    Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).
  • 69'
    Attempt missed. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Ryan Shanley replaces Ross Forbes.
  • 67'
    Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
  • 64'
    Attempt blocked. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 62'
    Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 59'
    Attempt blocked. Paul Dixon (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 59'
    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by George Stanger.
  • 59'
    Attempt blocked. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 57'
    Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 56'
    Declan McManus (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic).
  • 55'
    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jamie Bain.
  • 54'
    Attempt saved. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 52'
    Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 52'
    Attempt blocked. Paul Dixon (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 50'
    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Darren Whyte.
  • 49'
    Yellow Card
    Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
  • 49'
    Ben Hall (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 49'
    Foul by Steven Doris (Forfar Athletic).
  • 48'
    Attempt missed. Mark Durnan (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 47'
    Michael Doyle (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 47'
    Foul by Mark Docherty (Forfar Athletic).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Falkirk 1, Forfar Athletic 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Falkirk 1, Forfar Athletic 0.
  • 45+1'
    Goal
    Own Goal by George Stanger, Forfar Athletic. Falkirk 1, Forfar Athletic 0.
  • 43'
    Attempt blocked. Josh Todd (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 43'
    Josh Todd (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 43'
    Foul by Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic).
  • 42'
    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Murray MacKintosh.
  • 39'
    Michael Doyle (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 39'
    Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic).
  • 38'
    Michael Doyle (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 38'
    Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic).
  • 34'
    Attempt missed. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 28'
    Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).
  • 26'
    Attempt missed. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 25'
    Foul by Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic).
  • 25'
    Gary Miller (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 23'
    Attempt missed. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
  • 21'
    Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
  • 20'
    Attempt missed. Raffaele De Vita (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 15'
    Mark Docherty (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 15'
    Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
  • 11'
    Foul by Josh Todd (Falkirk).
  • 11'
    Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 9'
    Foul by Steven Doris (Forfar Athletic).
  • 9'
    Michael Doyle (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8'
    Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8'
    Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).
  • 8'
    Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic).
  • 8'
    Gary Miller (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 4'
    Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.