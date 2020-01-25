Falkirk v Forfar Athletic

Falkirk v Forfar AthleticScottish League One at Falkirk Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 3,522REF: C Napier
Falkirk
George Stanger 45+1' og
Ben Hall 72', 87'
Aidan Connolly 83', 89'
Paul Dixon 90+2'
6 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0
Forfar Athletic
- Match ends, Falkirk 6, Forfar Athletic 0.
- 90+3'Second Half ends, Falkirk 6, Forfar Athletic 0.
- 90+2'Goal! Falkirk 6, Forfar Athletic 0. Paul Dixon (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Louis Longridge.
- 90+1'Gary Miller (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+1'Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).
- 89'Goal! Falkirk 5, Forfar Athletic 0. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
- 89'Attempt blocked. Michael Doyle (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 87'Goal! Falkirk 4, Forfar Athletic 0. Ben Hall (Falkirk) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Louis Longridge following a corner.
- 87'Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
- 86'Attempt saved. Michael Doyle (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 85'Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Mark Docherty.
- 83'Goal! Falkirk 3, Forfar Athletic 0. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Declan McManus.
- 81'Foul by Mark Durnan (Falkirk).
- 81'Steven Doris (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 81'Attempt missed. David McMillan (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
- 80'Declan McManus (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 80'Foul by George Stanger (Forfar Athletic).
- 79'Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Scott Robertson replaces Murray MacKintosh.
- 78'Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 77'Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 77'Foul by Gary Miller (Falkirk).
- 77'Michael Doyle (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 77'Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).
- 76'Foul by Gary Miller (Falkirk).
- 76'Ryan Shanley (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 75'David McMillan (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).
- 74'Substitution, Falkirk. Louis Longridge replaces Raffaele De Vita.
- 74'Substitution, Falkirk. David McMillan replaces Conor Sammon.
- 72'Goal! Falkirk 2, Forfar Athletic 0. Ben Hall (Falkirk) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aidan Connolly following a set piece situation.
- 71'Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 71'Josh Todd (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 71'Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).
- 69'Attempt missed. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
- 67'Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Ryan Shanley replaces Ross Forbes.
- 67'Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
- 64'Attempt blocked. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 62'Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 59'Attempt blocked. Paul Dixon (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 59'Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by George Stanger.
- 59'Attempt blocked. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 57'Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 56'Declan McManus (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic).
- 55'Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jamie Bain.
- 54'Attempt saved. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 52'Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is too high.
- 52'Attempt blocked. Paul Dixon (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 50'Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Darren Whyte.
- 49'Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
- 49'Ben Hall (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 49'Foul by Steven Doris (Forfar Athletic).
- 48'Attempt missed. Mark Durnan (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is too high.
- 47'Michael Doyle (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 47'Foul by Mark Docherty (Forfar Athletic).
- 45'Second Half begins Falkirk 1, Forfar Athletic 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Falkirk 1, Forfar Athletic 0.
- 45+1'Own Goal by George Stanger, Forfar Athletic. Falkirk 1, Forfar Athletic 0.
- 43'Attempt blocked. Josh Todd (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 43'Josh Todd (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 43'Foul by Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic).
- 42'Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Murray MacKintosh.
- 39'Michael Doyle (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 39'Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic).
- 38'Michael Doyle (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 38'Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic).
- 34'Attempt missed. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 28'Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).
- 26'Attempt missed. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
- 25'Foul by Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic).
- 25'Gary Miller (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 23'Attempt missed. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
- 21'Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
- 20'Attempt missed. Raffaele De Vita (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 15'Mark Docherty (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 15'Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
- 11'Foul by Josh Todd (Falkirk).
- 11'Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 9'Foul by Steven Doris (Forfar Athletic).
- 9'Michael Doyle (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).
- 8'Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic).
- 8'Gary Miller (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 4'Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.