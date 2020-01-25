Raith Rovers v Montrose

Scottish League One at Stark's Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 1,717REF: G Ross

Raith Rovers

Ross Matthews  8'
Kieron Bowie  25',  42'
Dylan Tait  66'
4 - 3
FT
HT: 3-0

Montrose

Craig Johnston  55'
Mouhamed Niang  58'
Aidan Quinn  76'
  • FT
    Match ends, Raith Rovers 4, Montrose 3.
  • 90+3'
    Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 4, Montrose 3.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt missed. Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 90+2'
    Yellow Card
    Sean Dillon (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
  • 90+2'
    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Aidan Quinn.
  • 90'
    Yellow Card
    Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90'
    Foul by Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers).
  • 90'
    Cameron Ballantyne I (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 88'
    Yellow Card
    Andrew Steeves (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 88'
    John Baird (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 88'
    Foul by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).
  • 87'
    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.
  • 86'
    Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 86'
    Foul by Cameron Ballantyne I (Montrose).
  • 86'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Raith Rovers. David McKay replaces Iain Davidson.
  • 81'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Grant Anderson replaces Kieron Bowie.
  • 80'
    Cameron Ballantyne II (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 80'
    Foul by Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers).
  • 76'
    Goal
    Goal! Raith Rovers 4, Montrose 3. Aidan Quinn (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
  • 75'
    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
  • 75'
    Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers).
  • 75'
    Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. John Baird (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high.
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Montrose. Ross Campbell replaces Graham Webster.
  • 68'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Brad Spencer replaces Tony Dingwall.
  • 66'
    Goal
    Goal! Raith Rovers 4, Montrose 2. Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
  • 66'
    Attempt saved. John Baird (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 65'
    Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 65'
    Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).
  • 63'
    Yellow Card
    Graham Webster (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 63'
    Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).
  • 63'
    Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 60'
    Yellow Card
    Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 60'
    Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).
  • 58'
    Goal
    Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Montrose 2. Mouhamed Niang (Montrose) from a free kick with a header to the bottom left corner.
  • 58'
    Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers).
  • 58'
    Cameron Ballantyne II (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).
  • 56'
    Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 55'
    Goal
    Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Montrose 1. Craig Johnston (Montrose) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aidan Quinn.
  • 47'
    Yellow Card
    Cameron Ballantyne I (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 47'
    Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 47'
    Foul by Cameron Ballantyne I (Montrose).
  • 47'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Montrose. Aidan Quinn replaces Shaun Struthers because of an injury.
  • 46'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Montrose. Mouhamed Niang replaces Paul Watson.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Raith Rovers 3, Montrose 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Raith Rovers 3, Montrose 0.
  • 45'
    Attempt missed. Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
  • 44'
    Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 44'
    Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).
  • 42'
    Goal
    Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Montrose 0. Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Matthews.
  • 34'
    Attempt saved. Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
  • 31'
    Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 31'
    Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
  • 28'
    Attempt missed. Shaun Struthers (Montrose) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.
  • 27'
    Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 27'
    Foul by Michael Miller (Raith Rovers).
  • 25'
    Goal
    Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Montrose 0. Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
  • 21'
    Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 21'
    Foul by Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers).
  • 19'
    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Dylan Tait.
  • 18'
    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ross Munro.
  • 18'
    Attempt saved. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 17'
    Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
  • 15'
    Attempt missed. Craig Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
  • 14'
    Attempt missed. Terry Masson (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 14'
    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
  • 12'
    Attempt saved. Terry Masson (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 8'
    Goal
    Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Montrose 0. Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
  • 3'
    Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 3'
    Foul by Craig Johnston (Montrose).
  • 2'
    Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 2'
    Foul by Shaun Struthers (Montrose).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.