Raith Rovers v Montrose

Raith Rovers v MontroseScottish League One at Stark's Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 1,717REF: G Ross
Raith Rovers
Ross Matthews 8'
Kieron Bowie 25', 42'
Dylan Tait 66'
4 - 3
FT
HT: 3-0
Montrose
Craig Johnston 55'
Mouhamed Niang 58'
Aidan Quinn 76'
- Match ends, Raith Rovers 4, Montrose 3.
- 90+3'Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 4, Montrose 3.
- 90+3'Attempt missed. Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 90+2'Sean Dillon (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
- 90+2'Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Aidan Quinn.
- 90'Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90'Foul by Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers).
- 90'Cameron Ballantyne I (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 88'Andrew Steeves (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 88'John Baird (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 88'Foul by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).
- 87'Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.
- 86'Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 86'Foul by Cameron Ballantyne I (Montrose).
- 86'Substitution, Raith Rovers. David McKay replaces Iain Davidson.
- 81'Substitution, Raith Rovers. Grant Anderson replaces Kieron Bowie.
- 80'Cameron Ballantyne II (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 80'Foul by Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers).
- 76'Goal! Raith Rovers 4, Montrose 3. Aidan Quinn (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
- 75'Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
- 75'Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers).
- 75'Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 70'Attempt missed. John Baird (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high.
- 69'Substitution, Montrose. Ross Campbell replaces Graham Webster.
- 68'Substitution, Raith Rovers. Brad Spencer replaces Tony Dingwall.
- 66'Goal! Raith Rovers 4, Montrose 2. Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
- 66'Attempt saved. John Baird (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 65'Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 65'Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).
- 63'Graham Webster (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 63'Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).
- 63'Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 60'Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 60'Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).
- 58'Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Montrose 2. Mouhamed Niang (Montrose) from a free kick with a header to the bottom left corner.
- 58'Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers).
- 58'Cameron Ballantyne II (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).
- 56'Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 55'Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Montrose 1. Craig Johnston (Montrose) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aidan Quinn.
- 47'Cameron Ballantyne I (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 47'Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 47'Foul by Cameron Ballantyne I (Montrose).
- 47'Substitution, Montrose. Aidan Quinn replaces Shaun Struthers because of an injury.
- 46'Substitution, Montrose. Mouhamed Niang replaces Paul Watson.
- 45'Second Half begins Raith Rovers 3, Montrose 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Raith Rovers 3, Montrose 0.
- 45'Attempt missed. Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
- 44'Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 44'Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).
- 42'Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Montrose 0. Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Matthews.
- 34'Attempt saved. Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
- 31'Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 31'Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
- 28'Attempt missed. Shaun Struthers (Montrose) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.
- 27'Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 27'Foul by Michael Miller (Raith Rovers).
- 25'Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Montrose 0. Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
- 21'Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Foul by Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers).
- 19'Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Dylan Tait.
- 18'Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ross Munro.
- 18'Attempt saved. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 17'Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
- 15'Attempt missed. Craig Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
- 14'Attempt missed. Terry Masson (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
- 14'Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
- 12'Attempt saved. Terry Masson (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 8'Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Montrose 0. Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
- 3'Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 3'Foul by Craig Johnston (Montrose).
- 2'Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 2'Foul by Shaun Struthers (Montrose).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.