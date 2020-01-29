Rangers v Ross County

Rangers v Ross CountyScottish Premiership at Ibrox Stadium
29-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 47,583REF: D Robertson
Rangers
Jermain Defoe 41'
Scott Arfield 47'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0
Ross County
- Match ends, Rangers 2, Ross County 0.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Rangers 2, Ross County 0.
- 90+5'Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.
- 90+5'Attempt saved. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 90+3'Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+3'Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).
- 90+1'Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Borna Barisic.
- 90'Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).
- 90'Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Foul by Coll Donaldson (Ross County).
- 88'Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 88'Foul by Josh Mullin (Ross County).
- 87'Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 86'Marcus Fraser (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 86'Jordan Jones (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Foul by Marcus Fraser (Ross County).
- 84'Attempt missed. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 82'Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ross Draper.
- 82'Attempt blocked. Borna Barisic (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 81'Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 81'Foul by Ross Draper (Ross County).
- 79'Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
- 78'Substitution, Ross County. Lee Erwin replaces Billy Mckay.
- 76'Sean Kelly (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 76'Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 76'Foul by Sean Kelly (Ross County).
- 74'Substitution, Ross County. Ross Draper replaces Don Cowie.
- 74'Substitution, Rangers. Jordan Jones replaces Steven Davis.
- 74'Lewis Spence (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 74'Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 74'Foul by Lewis Spence (Ross County).
- 72'Substitution, Ross County. Lewis Spence replaces Iain Vigurs.
- 71'Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Borna Barisic.
- 68'Substitution, Rangers. Alfredo Morelos replaces Ryan Kent.
- 67'Matt Polster (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 67'Foul by Matt Polster (Rangers).
- 67'Sean Kelly (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 63'Foul by Ryan Kent (Rangers).
- 63'Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 63'Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
- 62'Substitution, Rangers. Joe Aribo replaces Jermain Defoe because of an injury.
- 58'Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).
- 58'Jordan Tillson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Matt Polster.
- 57'Foul by Matt Polster (Rangers).
- 57'Blair Spittal (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Foul by Steven Davis (Rangers).
- 56'Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 55'Attempt missed. Billy Mckay (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 53'Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).
- 53'Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 52'Connor Goldson (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 52'Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).
- 52'Billy Mckay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 51'Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Keith Watson.
- 49'Attempt missed. Nikola Katic (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
- 49'Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 49'Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).
- 48'Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 48'Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).
- 47'Goal! Rangers 2, Ross County 0. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jermain Defoe.
- 45'Second Half begins Rangers 1, Ross County 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Rangers 1, Ross County 0.
- 45'Foul by Matt Polster (Rangers).
- 45'Blair Spittal (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45'Josh Mullin (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 44'Nikola Katic (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 44'Foul by Josh Mullin (Ross County).
- 42'Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
- 41'Goal! Rangers 1, Ross County 0. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Arfield.
- 39'Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Iain Vigurs.
- 39'Attempt blocked. Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 38'Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).
- 38'Don Cowie (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 37'Attempt missed. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
- 36'Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Foul by Marcus Fraser (Ross County).
- 35'Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Connor Goldson.
- 34'Foul by Nikola Katic (Rangers).
- 34'Billy Mckay (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 32'Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
- 29'Attempt blocked. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 29'Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Keith Watson.
- 29'Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 28'Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Foul by Josh Mullin (Ross County).
- 22'Foul by Matt Polster (Rangers).
- 22'Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 21'Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
- 20'Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Foul by Josh Mullin (Ross County).
- 17'Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 17'Foul by Sheyi Ojo (Rangers).
- 17'Foul by Nikola Katic (Rangers).
- 17'Josh Mullin (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 13'Foul by Jermain Defoe (Rangers).
- 13'Keith Watson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Attempt blocked. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 11'Scott Arfield (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 11'Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).
- 10'Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
- 9'Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.
- 9'Attempt saved. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 6'Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 6'Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.