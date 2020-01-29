Rangers v Ross County

Scottish Premiership at Ibrox Stadium
29-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 47,583REF: D Robertson

Rangers

Jermain Defoe  41'
Scott Arfield  47'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0

Ross County

  • FT
    Match ends, Rangers 2, Ross County 0.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Rangers 2, Ross County 0.
  • 90+5'
    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.
  • 90+5'
    Attempt saved. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 90+3'
    Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).
  • 90+1'
    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Borna Barisic.
  • 90'
    Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).
  • 90'
    Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 89'
    Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 89'
    Foul by Coll Donaldson (Ross County).
  • 88'
    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 88'
    Foul by Josh Mullin (Ross County).
  • 87'
    Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 86'
    Yellow Card
    Marcus Fraser (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 86'
    Jordan Jones (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 86'
    Foul by Marcus Fraser (Ross County).
  • 84'
    Attempt missed. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 82'
    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ross Draper.
  • 82'
    Attempt blocked. Borna Barisic (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 81'
    Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 81'
    Foul by Ross Draper (Ross County).
  • 79'
    Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Ross County. Lee Erwin replaces Billy Mckay.
  • 76'
    Yellow Card
    Sean Kelly (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 76'
    Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 76'
    Foul by Sean Kelly (Ross County).
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Ross County. Ross Draper replaces Don Cowie.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rangers. Jordan Jones replaces Steven Davis.
  • 74'
    Yellow Card
    Lewis Spence (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 74'
    Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 74'
    Foul by Lewis Spence (Ross County).
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Ross County. Lewis Spence replaces Iain Vigurs.
  • 71'
    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Borna Barisic.
  • 68'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rangers. Alfredo Morelos replaces Ryan Kent.
  • 67'
    Yellow Card
    Matt Polster (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 67'
    Foul by Matt Polster (Rangers).
  • 67'
    Sean Kelly (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 63'
    Foul by Ryan Kent (Rangers).
  • 63'
    Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 63'
    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
  • 62'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rangers. Joe Aribo replaces Jermain Defoe because of an injury.
  • 58'
    Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).
  • 58'
    Jordan Tillson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Matt Polster.
  • 57'
    Foul by Matt Polster (Rangers).
  • 57'
    Blair Spittal (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Foul by Steven Davis (Rangers).
  • 56'
    Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 55'
    Attempt missed. Billy Mckay (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 53'
    Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).
  • 53'
    Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 52'
    Yellow Card
    Connor Goldson (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 52'
    Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).
  • 52'
    Billy Mckay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 51'
    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Keith Watson.
  • 49'
    Attempt missed. Nikola Katic (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
  • 49'
    Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 49'
    Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).
  • 48'
    Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 48'
    Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).
  • 47'
    Goal
    Goal! Rangers 2, Ross County 0. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jermain Defoe.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Rangers 1, Ross County 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Rangers 1, Ross County 0.
  • 45'
    Foul by Matt Polster (Rangers).
  • 45'
    Blair Spittal (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 45'
    Yellow Card
    Josh Mullin (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 44'
    Nikola Katic (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 44'
    Foul by Josh Mullin (Ross County).
  • 42'
    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
  • 41'
    Goal
    Goal! Rangers 1, Ross County 0. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Arfield.
  • 39'
    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Iain Vigurs.
  • 39'
    Attempt blocked. Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 38'
    Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).
  • 38'
    Don Cowie (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 37'
    Attempt missed. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 36'
    Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Foul by Marcus Fraser (Ross County).
  • 35'
    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Connor Goldson.
  • 34'
    Foul by Nikola Katic (Rangers).
  • 34'
    Billy Mckay (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 32'
    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
  • 29'
    Attempt blocked. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 29'
    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Keith Watson.
  • 29'
    Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 28'
    Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Foul by Josh Mullin (Ross County).
  • 22'
    Foul by Matt Polster (Rangers).
  • 22'
    Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 21'
    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
  • 20'
    Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 20'
    Foul by Josh Mullin (Ross County).
  • 17'
    Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 17'
    Foul by Sheyi Ojo (Rangers).
  • 17'
    Foul by Nikola Katic (Rangers).
  • 17'
    Josh Mullin (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 13'
    Foul by Jermain Defoe (Rangers).
  • 13'
    Keith Watson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Attempt blocked. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 11'
    Scott Arfield (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 11'
    Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).
  • 10'
    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
  • 9'
    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.
  • 9'
    Attempt saved. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 6'
    Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 6'
    Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.