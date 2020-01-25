Airdrieonians v Stranraer

Scottish League One at Penny Cars Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 749REF: B Cook

Airdrieonians

0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Stranraer

  • FT
    Match ends, Airdrieonians 0, Stranraer 0.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 0, Stranraer 0.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 90+2'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Stranraer. Rob Jones replaces Ryan Stevenson.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt missed. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 89'
    Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 89'
    Foul by Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians).
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 88'
    Attempt blocked. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 87'
    Attempt missed. Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 86'
    Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 86'
    Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).
  • 83'
    Attempt missed. Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
  • 83'
    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
  • 82'
    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Carlo Pignatiello.
  • 81'
    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Nat Wedderburn.
  • 80'
    Foul by Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians).
  • 80'
    Ryan Stevenson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 79'
    Attempt missed. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Airdrieonians. Alistair Roy replaces Dale Carrick.
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Stranraer. Joao Pereira Vitoria replaces Ryan Thomson.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Airdrieonians. Nat Wedderburn replaces Josh Kerr.
  • 73'
    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
  • 71'
    Yellow Card
    Carlo Pignatiello (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 71'
    Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 71'
    Foul by Carlo Pignatiello (Stranraer).
  • 68'
    Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 68'
    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
  • 68'
    Attempt blocked. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Airdrieonians. Craig Thomson replaces Callum Smith.
  • 66'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Stranraer. James Hilton replaces Denny Johnstone.
  • 65'
    Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
  • 65'
    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
  • 64'
    Attempt blocked. Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians) header from very close range is blocked.
  • 64'
    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Max Currie.
  • 64'
    Attempt saved. Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 63'
    Yellow Card
    Scott Robertson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.
  • 63'
    Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 63'
    Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).
  • 61'
    Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 61'
    Foul by Ryan Stevenson (Stranraer).
  • 60'
    Foul by Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians).
  • 60'
    Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Attempt missed. Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.
  • 59'
    Kurtis Roberts (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 59'
    Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).
  • 56'
    Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 55'
    Hand ball by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).
  • 54'
    Hand ball by Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians).
  • 53'
    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
  • 52'
    Attempt blocked. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 49'
    Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).
  • 49'
    Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 48'
    Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 46'
    Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 46'
    Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Airdrieonians 0, Stranraer 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Airdrieonians 0, Stranraer 0.
  • 44'
    Denny Johnstone (Stranraer) hits the bar with a header from a difficult angle on the left.
  • 43'
    Yellow Card
    Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 43'
    Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).
  • 43'
    Ryan Stevenson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 40'
    Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 40'
    Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).
  • 40'
    Attempt saved. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 36'
    Hand ball by Leon McCann (Airdrieonians).
  • 35'
    Attempt missed. Paul McKay (Airdrieonians) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
  • 35'
    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
  • 33'
    Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 33'
    Foul by Jordan Allan (Stranraer).
  • 30'
    Foul by Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians).
  • 30'
    Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 29'
    Attempt saved. Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 27'
    Attempt missed. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 25'
    Attempt missed. Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
  • 25'
    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
  • 23'
    Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 23'
    Foul by Paul McKay (Airdrieonians).
  • 23'
    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
  • 21'
    Ryan Stevenson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 21'
    Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).
  • 21'
    Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
  • 20'
    Attempt blocked. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 11'
    Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).
  • 11'
    Ryan Stevenson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Attempt missed. Denny Johnstone (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 8'
    Foul by Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians).
  • 8'
    Ryan Stevenson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 6'
    Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
  • 5'
    Attempt missed. Ryan Stevenson (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 4'
    Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 4'
    Foul by Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians).
  • 3'
    Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).
  • 3'
    Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 2'
    Attempt missed. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 2'
    Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).
  • 2'
    Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.