Airdrieonians v Stranraer

Airdrieonians v StranraerScottish League One at Penny Cars Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 749REF: B Cook
Airdrieonians
0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Stranraer
- Match ends, Airdrieonians 0, Stranraer 0.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 0, Stranraer 0.
- 90+3'Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 90+2'Substitution, Stranraer. Rob Jones replaces Ryan Stevenson.
- 90+1'Attempt missed. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
- 89'Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 89'Foul by Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians).
- 88'Attempt missed. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 88'Attempt blocked. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 87'Attempt missed. Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 86'Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).
- 83'Attempt missed. Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
- 83'Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
- 82'Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Carlo Pignatiello.
- 81'Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Nat Wedderburn.
- 80'Foul by Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians).
- 80'Ryan Stevenson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Attempt missed. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 76'Substitution, Airdrieonians. Alistair Roy replaces Dale Carrick.
- 75'Substitution, Stranraer. Joao Pereira Vitoria replaces Ryan Thomson.
- 74'Substitution, Airdrieonians. Nat Wedderburn replaces Josh Kerr.
- 73'Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
- 71'Carlo Pignatiello (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 71'Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 71'Foul by Carlo Pignatiello (Stranraer).
- 68'Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 68'Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
- 68'Attempt blocked. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 67'Substitution, Airdrieonians. Craig Thomson replaces Callum Smith.
- 66'Substitution, Stranraer. James Hilton replaces Denny Johnstone.
- 65'Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
- 65'Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
- 64'Attempt blocked. Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians) header from very close range is blocked.
- 64'Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Max Currie.
- 64'Attempt saved. Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 63'Scott Robertson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.
- 63'Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 63'Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).
- 61'Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 61'Foul by Ryan Stevenson (Stranraer).
- 60'Foul by Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians).
- 60'Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Attempt missed. Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.
- 59'Kurtis Roberts (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 59'Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).
- 56'Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 55'Hand ball by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).
- 54'Hand ball by Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians).
- 53'Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
- 52'Attempt blocked. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 49'Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).
- 49'Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 48'Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 46'Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 46'Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).
- 45'Second Half begins Airdrieonians 0, Stranraer 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Airdrieonians 0, Stranraer 0.
- 44'Denny Johnstone (Stranraer) hits the bar with a header from a difficult angle on the left.
- 43'Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 43'Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).
- 43'Ryan Stevenson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 40'Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 40'Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).
- 40'Attempt saved. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 36'Hand ball by Leon McCann (Airdrieonians).
- 35'Attempt missed. Paul McKay (Airdrieonians) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
- 35'Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
- 33'Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Foul by Jordan Allan (Stranraer).
- 30'Foul by Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians).
- 30'Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 29'Attempt saved. Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 27'Attempt missed. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 25'Attempt missed. Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
- 25'Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
- 23'Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 23'Foul by Paul McKay (Airdrieonians).
- 23'Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
- 21'Ryan Stevenson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 21'Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).
- 21'Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
- 20'Attempt blocked. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 11'Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).
- 11'Ryan Stevenson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Attempt missed. Denny Johnstone (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 8'Foul by Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians).
- 8'Ryan Stevenson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 6'Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
- 5'Attempt missed. Ryan Stevenson (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 4'Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 4'Foul by Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians).
- 3'Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).
- 3'Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 2'Attempt missed. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 2'Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).
- 2'Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.