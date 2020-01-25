Peterhead v Dumbarton

Scottish League One at Balmoor Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 531REF: S Kirkland

Peterhead

Ben Armour  82'
1 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Dumbarton

  • FT
    Match ends, Peterhead 1, Dumbarton 0.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, Dumbarton 0.
  • 90+1'
    Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton).
  • 90'
    Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
  • 90'
    Attempt blocked. Gary Fraser (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 88'
    Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 88'
    Foul by Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton).
  • 88'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Dumbarton. Lewis Crawford replaces Ruaridh Langan.
  • 87'
    Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 87'
    Foul by Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton).
  • 86'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Peterhead. Gary Fraser replaces Alan Cook.
  • 82'
    Goal
    Goal! Peterhead 1, Dumbarton 0. Ben Armour (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
  • 81'
    Attempt missed. Joe McKee (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 81'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Dumbarton. Callum Wilson replaces Ryan Tierney.
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Peterhead. Ben Armour replaces Derek Lyle.
  • 77'
    Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 77'
    Foul by Ruaridh Langan (Dumbarton).
  • 75'
    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Andrew McCarthy.
  • 73'
    Attempt missed. Paddy Boyle (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
  • 73'
    Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 72'
    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.
  • 72'
    Alan Cook (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 72'
    Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
  • 70'
    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Rico Quitongo.
  • 69'
    Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
  • 69'
    Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 69'
    Attempt blocked. Steven Boyd (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 65'
    Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
  • 65'
    Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 64'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Peterhead. Andrew McCarthy replaces Ryan Conroy.
  • 63'
    Jack Leitch (Peterhead) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.
  • 61'
    Foul by Alan Cook (Peterhead).
  • 61'
    Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Derek Lyle (Peterhead) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Derek Lyle should be disappointed.
  • 59'
    Penalty conceded by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 59'
    Penalty Peterhead. Steven Boyd draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 55'
    Foul by Alan Cook (Peterhead).
  • 55'
    Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 54'
    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Paddy Boyle.
  • 53'
    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.
  • 53'
    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Conor Brennan.
  • 50'
    Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Peterhead 0, Dumbarton 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Peterhead 0, Dumbarton 0.
  • 45+1'
    Attempt saved. Ruaridh Langan (Dumbarton) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 45'
    Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
  • 45'
    Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 44'
    Attempt saved. Steven Boyd (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 39'
    Foul by Paddy Boyle (Peterhead).
  • 39'
    Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 38'
    Alan Cook (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 38'
    Foul by Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton).
  • 37'
    Yellow Card
    Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 37'
    Derek Lyle (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 37'
    Foul by Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton).
  • 34'
    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
  • 33'
    Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 33'
    Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
  • 32'
    Attempt missed. Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
  • 32'
    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Greg Fleming.
  • 32'
    Attempt saved. Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 30'
    Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 30'
    Foul by Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton).
  • 28'
    Attempt saved. Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 27'
    Foul by Steven Boyd (Peterhead).
  • 27'
    Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 26'
    Attempt saved. Steven Boyd (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 22'
    Hand ball by Stefan McCluskey (Dumbarton).
  • 20'
    Attempt missed. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 15'
    Attempt blocked. Ryan Tierney (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 12'
    Foul by Paddy Boyle (Peterhead).
  • 12'
    Ruaridh Langan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 8'
    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Greg Fleming.
  • 8'
    Attempt saved. Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 5'
    Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 5'
    Foul by Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton).
  • 4'
    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Sam Wardrop.
  • 4'
    Derek Lyle (Peterhead) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
  • 3'
    Foul by Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton).
  • 3'
    Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 2'
    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Greg Fleming.
  • 2'
    Attempt saved. Joe McKee (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.