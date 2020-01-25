Peterhead v Dumbarton

Peterhead v DumbartonScottish League One at Balmoor Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 531REF: S Kirkland
Peterhead
Ben Armour 82'
1 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Dumbarton
- Match ends, Peterhead 1, Dumbarton 0.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, Dumbarton 0.
- 90+1'Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90+1'Foul by Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton).
- 90'Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
- 90'Attempt blocked. Gary Fraser (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 88'Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 88'Foul by Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton).
- 88'Substitution, Dumbarton. Lewis Crawford replaces Ruaridh Langan.
- 87'Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 87'Foul by Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton).
- 86'Substitution, Peterhead. Gary Fraser replaces Alan Cook.
- 82'Goal! Peterhead 1, Dumbarton 0. Ben Armour (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
- 81'Attempt missed. Joe McKee (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
- 81'Substitution, Dumbarton. Callum Wilson replaces Ryan Tierney.
- 78'Substitution, Peterhead. Ben Armour replaces Derek Lyle.
- 77'Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Foul by Ruaridh Langan (Dumbarton).
- 75'Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Andrew McCarthy.
- 73'Attempt missed. Paddy Boyle (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
- 73'Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 72'Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.
- 72'Alan Cook (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 72'Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
- 70'Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Rico Quitongo.
- 69'Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
- 69'Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Attempt blocked. Steven Boyd (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 65'Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
- 65'Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64'Substitution, Peterhead. Andrew McCarthy replaces Ryan Conroy.
- 63'Jack Leitch (Peterhead) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.
- 61'Foul by Alan Cook (Peterhead).
- 61'Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Derek Lyle (Peterhead) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Derek Lyle should be disappointed.
- 59'Penalty conceded by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 59'Penalty Peterhead. Steven Boyd draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 55'Foul by Alan Cook (Peterhead).
- 55'Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 54'Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Paddy Boyle.
- 53'Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.
- 53'Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Conor Brennan.
- 50'Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 45'Second Half begins Peterhead 0, Dumbarton 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Peterhead 0, Dumbarton 0.
- 45+1'Attempt saved. Ruaridh Langan (Dumbarton) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 45'Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
- 45'Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 44'Attempt saved. Steven Boyd (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 39'Foul by Paddy Boyle (Peterhead).
- 39'Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Alan Cook (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 38'Foul by Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton).
- 37'Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 37'Derek Lyle (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 37'Foul by Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton).
- 34'Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
- 33'Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 33'Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
- 32'Attempt missed. Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
- 32'Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Greg Fleming.
- 32'Attempt saved. Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 30'Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 30'Foul by Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton).
- 28'Attempt saved. Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 27'Foul by Steven Boyd (Peterhead).
- 27'Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 26'Attempt saved. Steven Boyd (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 22'Hand ball by Stefan McCluskey (Dumbarton).
- 20'Attempt missed. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 15'Attempt blocked. Ryan Tierney (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 12'Foul by Paddy Boyle (Peterhead).
- 12'Ruaridh Langan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 8'Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Greg Fleming.
- 8'Attempt saved. Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 5'Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 5'Foul by Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton).
- 4'Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Sam Wardrop.
- 4'Derek Lyle (Peterhead) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
- 3'Foul by Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton).
- 3'Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 2'Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Greg Fleming.
- 2'Attempt saved. Joe McKee (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.