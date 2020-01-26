St. Mirren v Aberdeen

Scottish Premiership at Simple Digital Arena
26-01-2020KO:12:30ATT: 5,302REF: D Robertson

St. Mirren

0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Aberdeen

  • FT
    Match ends, St. Mirren 0, Aberdeen 0.
  • 90+3'
    Second Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Aberdeen 0.
  • 90+2'
    Sub On
    Substitution, St. Mirren. Paul McGinn replaces Ilkay Durmus.
  • 90'
    Attempt missed. Junior Morias (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
  • 89'
    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ryan Flynn.
  • 87'
    Attempt saved. Funso Ojo (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
  • 86'
    Attempt blocked. Bruce Anderson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Aberdeen. Bruce Anderson replaces Niall McGinn.
  • 85'
    Akin Famewo (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 85'
    Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).
  • 83'
    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ilkay Durmus.
  • 82'
    Foul by Jonathan Obika (St. Mirren).
  • 82'
    Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 81'
    Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 81'
    Foul by Funso Ojo (Aberdeen).
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, St. Mirren. Cody Cooke replaces Tony Andreu.
  • 80'
    Attempt missed. Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 79'
    Attempt saved. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) header from very close range is saved in the top left corner.
  • 78'
    Foul by Sam Foley (St. Mirren).
  • 78'
    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 73'
    Foul by Sam Foley (St. Mirren).
  • 73'
    Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Aberdeen. Ryan Hedges replaces Dylan McGeouch.
  • 72'
    Attempt missed. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 71'
    Foul by Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren).
  • 71'
    Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 69'
    Attempt missed. Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high.
  • 68'
    Foul by Sam Foley (St. Mirren).
  • 68'
    Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 68'
    Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 68'
    Foul by Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen).
  • 61'
    Foul by Jonathan Obika (St. Mirren).
  • 61'
    Dylan McGeouch (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Sam Foley (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 58'
    Attempt saved. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 57'
    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ryan Flynn.
  • 53'
    Foul by Conor McCarthy (St. Mirren).
  • 53'
    Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Attempt saved. Tony Andreu (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 52'
    Junior Morias (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 52'
    Foul by Scott McKenna (Aberdeen).
  • 50'
    Attempt missed. Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
  • 48'
    Foul by Conor McCarthy (St. Mirren).
  • 48'
    Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 46'
    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Calum Waters.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins St. Mirren 0, Aberdeen 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Aberdeen 0.
  • 45'
    Attempt saved. Conor McCarthy (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
  • 44'
    Sam Foley (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).
  • 41'
    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Dylan McGeouch.
  • 41'
    Jonathan Obika (St. Mirren) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
  • 39'
    Akin Famewo (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 39'
    Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).
  • 38'
    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Calum Waters.
  • 35'
    Hand ball by Jonathan Obika (St. Mirren).
  • 34'
    Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 34'
    Foul by Dylan McGeouch (Aberdeen).
  • 31'
    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Akin Famewo.
  • 31'
    Attempt blocked. Scott McKenna (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 30'
    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ryan Flynn.
  • 29'
    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Akin Famewo.
  • 27'
    Attempt missed. Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 26'
    Foul by Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren).
  • 26'
    Funso Ojo (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 25'
    Attempt blocked. Dylan McGeouch (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 25'
    Attempt blocked. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 25'
    Yellow Card
    Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 24'
    Foul by Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren).
  • 24'
    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 15'
    Attempt blocked. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 14'
    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Calum Waters.
  • 14'
    Attempt blocked. Ash Taylor (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 14'
    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Akin Famewo.
  • 14'
    Attempt blocked. Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 12'
    Attempt missed. Ash Taylor (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 11'
    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ryan Flynn.
  • 6'
    Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 6'
    Foul by Funso Ojo (Aberdeen).
  • 3'
    Foul by Tony Andreu (St. Mirren).
  • 3'
    Dylan McGeouch (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 3'
    Foul by Conor McCarthy (St. Mirren).
  • 3'
    Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 2'
    Attempt missed. Tony Andreu (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
  • 1'
    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Shaleum Logan.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.