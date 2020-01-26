St. Mirren v AberdeenScottish Premiership at Simple Digital Arena
26-01-2020KO:12:30ATT: 5,302REF: D Robertson
St. Mirren
0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Aberdeen
- Match ends, St. Mirren 0, Aberdeen 0.
- 90+3'Second Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Aberdeen 0.
- 90+2'Substitution, St. Mirren. Paul McGinn replaces Ilkay Durmus.
- 90'Attempt missed. Junior Morias (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
- 89'Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ryan Flynn.
- 87'Attempt saved. Funso Ojo (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
- 86'Attempt blocked. Bruce Anderson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 85'Substitution, Aberdeen. Bruce Anderson replaces Niall McGinn.
- 85'Akin Famewo (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 85'Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).
- 83'Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ilkay Durmus.
- 82'Foul by Jonathan Obika (St. Mirren).
- 82'Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 81'Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 81'Foul by Funso Ojo (Aberdeen).
- 80'Substitution, St. Mirren. Cody Cooke replaces Tony Andreu.
- 80'Attempt missed. Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 79'Attempt saved. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) header from very close range is saved in the top left corner.
- 78'Foul by Sam Foley (St. Mirren).
- 78'Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 73'Foul by Sam Foley (St. Mirren).
- 73'Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 72'Substitution, Aberdeen. Ryan Hedges replaces Dylan McGeouch.
- 72'Attempt missed. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
- 71'Foul by Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren).
- 71'Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Attempt missed. Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high.
- 68'Foul by Sam Foley (St. Mirren).
- 68'Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 68'Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 68'Foul by Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen).
- 61'Foul by Jonathan Obika (St. Mirren).
- 61'Dylan McGeouch (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 61'Attempt missed. Sam Foley (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 58'Attempt saved. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 57'Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ryan Flynn.
- 53'Foul by Conor McCarthy (St. Mirren).
- 53'Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Attempt saved. Tony Andreu (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 52'Junior Morias (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 52'Foul by Scott McKenna (Aberdeen).
- 50'Attempt missed. Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
- 48'Foul by Conor McCarthy (St. Mirren).
- 48'Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 46'Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Calum Waters.
- 45'Second Half begins St. Mirren 0, Aberdeen 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Aberdeen 0.
- 45'Attempt saved. Conor McCarthy (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
- 44'Sam Foley (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 44'Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).
- 41'Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Dylan McGeouch.
- 41'Jonathan Obika (St. Mirren) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
- 39'Akin Famewo (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 39'Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).
- 38'Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Calum Waters.
- 35'Hand ball by Jonathan Obika (St. Mirren).
- 34'Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 34'Foul by Dylan McGeouch (Aberdeen).
- 31'Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Akin Famewo.
- 31'Attempt blocked. Scott McKenna (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 30'Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ryan Flynn.
- 29'Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Akin Famewo.
- 27'Attempt missed. Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 26'Foul by Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren).
- 26'Funso Ojo (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 25'Attempt blocked. Dylan McGeouch (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 25'Attempt blocked. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 25'Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 24'Foul by Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren).
- 24'Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Attempt blocked. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 14'Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Calum Waters.
- 14'Attempt blocked. Ash Taylor (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 14'Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Akin Famewo.
- 14'Attempt blocked. Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 12'Attempt missed. Ash Taylor (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 11'Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ryan Flynn.
- 6'Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 6'Foul by Funso Ojo (Aberdeen).
- 3'Foul by Tony Andreu (St. Mirren).
- 3'Dylan McGeouch (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 3'Foul by Conor McCarthy (St. Mirren).
- 3'Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 2'Attempt missed. Tony Andreu (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
- 1'Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Shaleum Logan.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.