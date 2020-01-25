Motherwell v Hibernian

Scottish Premiership at Fir Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 5,767REF: C Steven

Motherwell

0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Hibernian

  • FT
    Match ends, Motherwell 0, Hibernian 0.
  • 90+3'
    Second Half ends, Motherwell 0, Hibernian 0.
  • 90+1'
    Yellow Card
    Martin Boyle (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
  • 89'
    Yellow Card
    Tom James (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 89'
    Liam Polworth (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 89'
    Foul by Tom James (Hibernian).
  • 88'
    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Allan Campbell.
  • 87'
    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Stephane Omeonga.
  • 86'
    Attempt blocked. Allan Campbell (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 81'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Motherwell. Mikael Ndjoli replaces James Scott.
  • 80'
    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.
  • 79'
    Attempt saved. Christy Manzinga (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Hibernian. James Gullan replaces Daryl Horgan.
  • 75'
    Foul by Peter Hartley (Motherwell).
  • 75'
    Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Attempt blocked. James Scott (Motherwell) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Motherwell. Christy Manzinga replaces Ross MacIver.
  • 72'
    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Daryl Horgan.
  • 72'
    Allan Campbell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 72'
    Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).
  • 71'
    Attempt saved. Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 66'
    Foul by James Scott (Motherwell).
  • 66'
    Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Hibernian. Scott Allan replaces Florian Kamberi.
  • 64'
    Foul by Sherwin Seedorf (Motherwell).
  • 64'
    Tom James (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 62'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Motherwell. Sherwin Seedorf replaces Christian Ilic.
  • 62'
    Foul by Ross MacIver (Motherwell).
  • 62'
    (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 61'
    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Daryl Horgan.
  • 61'
    Attempt blocked. Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 60'
    Attempt saved. James Scott (Motherwell) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top left corner.
  • 58'
    Liam Polworth (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 58'
    Foul by Tom James (Hibernian).
  • 57'
    Christian Ilic (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 57'
    Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).
  • 55'
    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Tom James.
  • 54'
    Peter Hartley (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 54'
    Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).
  • 53'
    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Peter Hartley.
  • 53'
    Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) hits the right post with a header from the left side of the six yard box.
  • 53'
    Attempt saved. Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 49'
    Yellow Card
    Joe Newell (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 49'
    Christian Ilic (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 49'
    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Motherwell 0, Hibernian 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Motherwell 0, Hibernian 0.
  • 45'
    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jake Carroll.
  • 44'
    Peter Hartley (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Florian Kamberi (Hibernian).
  • 39'
    Attempt missed. Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
  • 39'
    Attempt blocked. James Scott (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 37'
    Yellow Card
    Christian Doidge (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 37'
    Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 37'
    Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
  • 37'
    Foul by Declan Gallagher (Motherwell).
  • 37'
    Stephane Omeonga (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 36'
    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.
  • 34'
    Yellow Card
    Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 34'
    Foul by Liam Donnelly (Motherwell).
  • 34'
    Stephane Omeonga (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 32'
    Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 32'
    Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Hibernian).
  • 30'
    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Tom James.
  • 30'
    Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
  • 28'
    Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 28'
    Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
  • 27'
    Foul by Allan Campbell (Motherwell).
  • 27'
    Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 25'
    Attempt missed. Allan Campbell (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
  • 24'
    Yellow Card
    Stephane Omeonga (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 24'
    Allan Campbell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Hibernian).
  • 24'
    Declan Gallagher (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 24'
    Foul by Daryl Horgan (Hibernian).
  • 22'
    Attempt saved. Jake Carroll (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
  • 21'
    Christian Ilic (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 21'
    Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Hibernian).
  • 21'
    Allan Campbell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 21'
    Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Hibernian).
  • 14'
    Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 14'
    Foul by Daryl Horgan (Hibernian).
  • 14'
    Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 14'
    Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
  • 12'
    Peter Hartley (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 12'
    Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
  • 11'
    Foul by Peter Hartley (Motherwell).
  • 11'
    Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 9'
    Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 5'
    Attempt missed. James Scott (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 1'
    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jake Carroll.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.