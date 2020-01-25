Motherwell v Hibernian

Motherwell v HibernianScottish Premiership at Fir Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 5,767REF: C Steven
Motherwell
0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Hibernian
- Match ends, Motherwell 0, Hibernian 0.
- 90+3'Second Half ends, Motherwell 0, Hibernian 0.
- 90+1'Martin Boyle (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
- 89'Tom James (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 89'Liam Polworth (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Foul by Tom James (Hibernian).
- 88'Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Allan Campbell.
- 87'Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Stephane Omeonga.
- 86'Attempt blocked. Allan Campbell (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 81'Substitution, Motherwell. Mikael Ndjoli replaces James Scott.
- 80'Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.
- 79'Attempt saved. Christy Manzinga (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
- 78'Substitution, Hibernian. James Gullan replaces Daryl Horgan.
- 75'Foul by Peter Hartley (Motherwell).
- 75'Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Attempt blocked. James Scott (Motherwell) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 74'Substitution, Motherwell. Christy Manzinga replaces Ross MacIver.
- 72'Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Daryl Horgan.
- 72'Allan Campbell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 72'Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).
- 71'Attempt saved. Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 66'Foul by James Scott (Motherwell).
- 66'Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 65'Substitution, Hibernian. Scott Allan replaces Florian Kamberi.
- 64'Foul by Sherwin Seedorf (Motherwell).
- 64'Tom James (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Substitution, Motherwell. Sherwin Seedorf replaces Christian Ilic.
- 62'Foul by Ross MacIver (Motherwell).
- 62'(Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 61'Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Daryl Horgan.
- 61'Attempt blocked. Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 60'Attempt saved. James Scott (Motherwell) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top left corner.
- 58'Liam Polworth (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 58'Foul by Tom James (Hibernian).
- 57'Christian Ilic (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 57'Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).
- 55'Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Tom James.
- 54'Peter Hartley (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 54'Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).
- 53'Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Peter Hartley.
- 53'Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) hits the right post with a header from the left side of the six yard box.
- 53'Attempt saved. Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 49'Joe Newell (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 49'Christian Ilic (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 49'Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
- 45'Second Half begins Motherwell 0, Hibernian 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Motherwell 0, Hibernian 0.
- 45'Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jake Carroll.
- 44'Peter Hartley (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 44'Foul by Florian Kamberi (Hibernian).
- 39'Attempt missed. Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
- 39'Attempt blocked. James Scott (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 37'Christian Doidge (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 37'Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 37'Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
- 37'Foul by Declan Gallagher (Motherwell).
- 37'Stephane Omeonga (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 36'Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.
- 34'Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 34'Foul by Liam Donnelly (Motherwell).
- 34'Stephane Omeonga (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 32'Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 32'Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Hibernian).
- 30'Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Tom James.
- 30'Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
- 28'Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 28'Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
- 27'Foul by Allan Campbell (Motherwell).
- 27'Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 25'Attempt missed. Allan Campbell (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
- 24'Stephane Omeonga (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 24'Allan Campbell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Hibernian).
- 24'Declan Gallagher (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 24'Foul by Daryl Horgan (Hibernian).
- 22'Attempt saved. Jake Carroll (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
- 21'Christian Ilic (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 21'Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Hibernian).
- 21'Allan Campbell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 21'Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Hibernian).
- 14'Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14'Foul by Daryl Horgan (Hibernian).
- 14'Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 14'Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
- 12'Peter Hartley (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 12'Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
- 11'Foul by Peter Hartley (Motherwell).
- 11'Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 9'Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 5'Attempt missed. James Scott (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 1'Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jake Carroll.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.