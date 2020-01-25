Hamilton Academical v Livingston

Scottish Premiership at Fountain of Youth Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 1,487REF: B Madden

Hamilton Academical

Shaun Want  13'
Sam Woods  57'
2 - 4
FT
HT: 1-2

Livingston

Craig Sibbald  15'
Aaron Taylor-Sinclair  32'
Steven Lawless  62' pen
Scott Pittman  65'
  • FT
    Match ends, Hamilton Academical 2, Livingston 4.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 2, Livingston 4.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical).
  • 90+2'
    Robbie Crawford (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+1'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Livingston. Keaghan Jacobs replaces Lyndon Dykes.
  • 88'
    Sam Woods (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 88'
    Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Livingston).
  • 86'
    Attempt blocked. Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 84'
    Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Livingston) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
  • 82'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Livingston. Robbie Crawford replaces Steven Lawless.
  • 80'
    Attempt blocked. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 77'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Andy Dales replaces Will Collar.
  • 77'
    Yellow Card
    Markus Fjørtoft (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 77'
    Foul by Markus Fjørtoft (Hamilton Academical).
  • 77'
    Lyndon Dykes (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 74'
    Hand ball by Steven Lawless (Livingston).
  • 71'
    Yellow Card
    Aymen Souda (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Livingston. Scott Robinson replaces Aymen Souda.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Andy Winter replaces Marios Ogkmpoe.
  • 65'
    Goal
    Goal! Hamilton Academical 2, Livingston 4. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lyndon Dykes.
  • 64'
    Foul by Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical).
  • 64'
    Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 62'
    PEN
    Goal! Hamilton Academical 2, Livingston 3. Steven Lawless (Livingston) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
  • 61'
    Penalty conceded by Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
  • 60'
    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott McMann.
  • 59'
    Attempt blocked. Steven Lawless (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 57'
    Goal
    Goal! Hamilton Academical 2, Livingston 2. Sam Woods (Hamilton Academical) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
  • 57'
    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Ciaron Brown.
  • 57'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Blair Alston replaces Lewis Smith.
  • 54'
    Attempt blocked. Scott Pittman (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 54'
    Foul by Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical).
  • 54'
    Steven Lawless (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 47'
    Will Collar (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 47'
    Foul by Craig Sibbald (Livingston).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Hamilton Academical 1, Livingston 2.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Hamilton Academical 1, Livingston 2.
  • 45+1'
    Attempt missed. Marios Ogkmpoe (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 45'
    Attempt saved. Will Collar (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 43'
    Attempt blocked. Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 43'
    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Marvin Bartley.
  • 43'
    Attempt blocked. Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 41'
    Attempt saved. Aymen Souda (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 40'
    Foul by Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical).
  • 40'
    Lyndon Dykes (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 39'
    Attempt blocked. Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 38'
    Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 38'
    Foul by Jack McMillan (Livingston).
  • 37'
    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott Martin.
  • 36'
    Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical).
  • 36'
    Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 32'
    Goal
    Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Livingston 2. Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Livingston) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Jack McMillan.
  • 31'
    Marios Ogkmpoe (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Foul by Marvin Bartley (Livingston).
  • 27'
    Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 27'
    Foul by Jack McMillan (Livingston).
  • 22'
    Foul by Will Collar (Hamilton Academical).
  • 22'
    Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 19'
    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Shaun Want.
  • 17'
    Foul by Marios Ogkmpoe (Hamilton Academical).
  • 17'
    Jon Guthrie (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 15'
    Goal
    Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Livingston 1. Craig Sibbald (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
  • 13'
    Goal
    Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Livingston 0. Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marios Ogkmpoe.
  • 9'
    Foul by Sam Woods (Hamilton Academical).
  • 9'
    Jon Guthrie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 9'
    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jon Guthrie.
  • 8'
    Attempt blocked. Marios Ogkmpoe (Hamilton Academical) header from very close range is blocked.
  • 7'
    Attempt missed. Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 5'
    Foul by Will Collar (Hamilton Academical).
  • 5'
    Craig Sibbald (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 2'
    Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 2'
    Foul by Marvin Bartley (Livingston).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.