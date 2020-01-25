Hamilton Academical v Livingston

Hamilton Academical v LivingstonScottish Premiership at Fountain of Youth Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 1,487REF: B Madden
Hamilton Academical
Shaun Want 13'
Sam Woods 57'
2 - 4
FT
HT: 1-2
Livingston
Craig Sibbald 15'
Aaron Taylor-Sinclair 32'
Steven Lawless 62' pen
Scott Pittman 65'
- Match ends, Hamilton Academical 2, Livingston 4.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 2, Livingston 4.
- 90+2'Foul by Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical).
- 90+2'Robbie Crawford (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Substitution, Livingston. Keaghan Jacobs replaces Lyndon Dykes.
- 88'Sam Woods (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 88'Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Livingston).
- 86'Attempt blocked. Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 84'Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Livingston) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
- 82'Substitution, Livingston. Robbie Crawford replaces Steven Lawless.
- 80'Attempt blocked. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 77'Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Andy Dales replaces Will Collar.
- 77'Markus Fjørtoft (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 77'Foul by Markus Fjørtoft (Hamilton Academical).
- 77'Lyndon Dykes (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 74'Hand ball by Steven Lawless (Livingston).
- 71'Aymen Souda (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
- 70'Substitution, Livingston. Scott Robinson replaces Aymen Souda.
- 67'Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Andy Winter replaces Marios Ogkmpoe.
- 65'Goal! Hamilton Academical 2, Livingston 4. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lyndon Dykes.
- 64'Foul by Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical).
- 64'Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Goal! Hamilton Academical 2, Livingston 3. Steven Lawless (Livingston) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
- 61'Penalty conceded by Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
- 60'Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott McMann.
- 59'Attempt blocked. Steven Lawless (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 57'Goal! Hamilton Academical 2, Livingston 2. Sam Woods (Hamilton Academical) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
- 57'Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Ciaron Brown.
- 57'Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Blair Alston replaces Lewis Smith.
- 54'Attempt blocked. Scott Pittman (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 54'Foul by Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical).
- 54'Steven Lawless (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 47'Will Collar (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 47'Foul by Craig Sibbald (Livingston).
- 45'Second Half begins Hamilton Academical 1, Livingston 2.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Hamilton Academical 1, Livingston 2.
- 45+1'Attempt missed. Marios Ogkmpoe (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 45'Attempt saved. Will Collar (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 43'Attempt blocked. Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 43'Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Marvin Bartley.
- 43'Attempt blocked. Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 41'Attempt saved. Aymen Souda (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 40'Foul by Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical).
- 40'Lyndon Dykes (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39'Attempt blocked. Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 38'Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 38'Foul by Jack McMillan (Livingston).
- 37'Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott Martin.
- 36'Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical).
- 36'Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 32'Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Livingston 2. Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Livingston) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Jack McMillan.
- 31'Marios Ogkmpoe (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Foul by Marvin Bartley (Livingston).
- 27'Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 27'Foul by Jack McMillan (Livingston).
- 22'Foul by Will Collar (Hamilton Academical).
- 22'Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Shaun Want.
- 17'Foul by Marios Ogkmpoe (Hamilton Academical).
- 17'Jon Guthrie (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 15'Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Livingston 1. Craig Sibbald (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
- 13'Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Livingston 0. Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marios Ogkmpoe.
- 9'Foul by Sam Woods (Hamilton Academical).
- 9'Jon Guthrie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 9'Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jon Guthrie.
- 8'Attempt blocked. Marios Ogkmpoe (Hamilton Academical) header from very close range is blocked.
- 7'Attempt missed. Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 5'Foul by Will Collar (Hamilton Academical).
- 5'Craig Sibbald (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 2'Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 2'Foul by Marvin Bartley (Livingston).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.