Zürich v Luzern

Swiss Super League at Stadion Letzigrund
25-01-2020KO:18:00REF: U Schnyder

Zürich

Marco Schönbächler  5'
Blaž Kramer  78'
2 - 3
FT
HT: 1-3

Luzern

Idriz Voca  13'
Ryder Matos  24'
Francesco Margiotta  27'
No match commentary available.