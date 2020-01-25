Sporting Life
Zürich v Luzern
Swiss Super League at Stadion Letzigrund
25-01-2020
KO:
18:00
REF:
U Schnyder
Zürich
Marco Schönbächler
5'
Blaž Kramer
78'
2 - 3
FT
HT: 1-3
Luzern
Idriz Voca
13'
Ryder Matos
24'
Francesco Margiotta
27'
No match commentary available.