Luton Town v Derby County

Luton Town v Derby CountySky Bet Championship at Kenilworth Road
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 10,057REF: A Davies
Luton Town
Pelly Ruddock 67'
Donervon Daniels 73'
Jayden Bogle 86' og
3 - 2
FT
HT: 0-0
Derby County
Wayne Rooney 63'
Chris Martin 85'
Max Lowe s/o 88'
- Match ends, Luton Town 3, Derby County 2.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Luton Town 3, Derby County 2.
- 90+5'Foul by Chris Martin (Derby County).
- 90+5'Glen Rea (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+4'Andre Wisdom (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+4'Foul by Andre Wisdom (Derby County).
- 90+4'Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+4'Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Berry replaces Harry Cornick.
- 90+2'Corner, Derby County. Conceded by James Bree.
- 90'Attempt missed. Isaiah Brown (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu following a set piece situation.
- 88'Max Lowe (Derby County) is shown the red card.
- 88'Ben Hamer (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.
- 88'Wayne Rooney (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.
- 88'Back pass by Ben Hamer (Derby County).
- 88'(Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 86'Own Goal by Jayden Bogle, Derby County. Luton Town 3, Derby County 2.
- 86'Attempt missed. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.
- 85'Goal! Luton Town 2, Derby County 2. Chris Martin (Derby County) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Jayden Bogle with a cross.
- 84'Attempt blocked. Chris Martin (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wayne Rooney.
- 84'Attempt blocked. Jayden Bogle (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Martin.
- 84'Attempt blocked. Glen Rea (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Isaiah Brown.
- 83'Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Max Bird.
- 82'Foul by Andre Wisdom (Derby County).
- 82'James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 81'James Bree (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 81'Foul by Tom Lawrence (Derby County).
- 79'Substitution, Derby County. Chris Martin replaces Jason Knight.
- 79'Substitution, Derby County. Jack Marriott replaces Duane Holmes.
- 77'Foul by Matthew Clarke (Derby County).
- 77'Sonny Bradley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 76'Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Sonny Bradley.
- 73'Goal! Luton Town 2, Derby County 1. Donervon Daniels (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Bree with a cross following a corner.
- 73'Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.
- 70'Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 70'Duane Holmes (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 70'Foul by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town).
- 68'Offside, Luton Town. Sonny Bradley tries a through ball, but Isaiah Brown is caught offside.
- 68'Foul by Tom Lawrence (Derby County).
- 68'Sonny Bradley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 68'Substitution, Luton Town. Isaiah Brown replaces Kazenga LuaLua.
- 67'Goal! Luton Town 1, Derby County 1. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Collins following a corner.
- 66'Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Max Lowe.
- 64'Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ben Hamer.
- 64'Attempt saved. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 63'Goal! Luton Town 0, Derby County 1. Wayne Rooney (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Duane Holmes.
- 61'Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Donervon Daniels.
- 61'Duane Holmes (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 61'Foul by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town).
- 61'Attempt saved. Martyn Waghorn (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Duane Holmes.
- 60'Substitution, Luton Town. Donervon Daniels replaces Matty Pearson because of an injury.
- 59'Hand ball by Glen Rea (Luton Town).
- 57'Tom Lawrence (Derby County) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jayden Bogle with a cross.
- 54'James Bree (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Foul by Max Lowe (Derby County).
- 54'Attempt missed. Tom Lawrence (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Knight.
- 53'Foul by Max Lowe (Derby County).
- 53'Harry Cornick (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 52'Attempt blocked. Duane Holmes (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Lawrence.
- 47'Attempt blocked. Duane Holmes (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 47'Attempt blocked. Martyn Waghorn (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Duane Holmes.
- 45'Second Half begins Luton Town 0, Derby County 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Luton Town 0, Derby County 0.
- 45+1'Attempt missed. Tom Lawrence (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Max Lowe with a cross.
- 45+1'Attempt blocked. Wayne Rooney (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Lowe.
- 43'Ben Hamer (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 43'Foul by Matty Pearson (Luton Town).
- 43'Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Andre Wisdom.
- 42'Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jayden Bogle.
- 42'Attempt blocked. Kazenga LuaLua (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.
- 41'Foul by Max Lowe (Derby County).
- 41'Harry Cornick (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 39'Max Lowe (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39'Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).
- 38'Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.
- 33'Foul by Jason Knight (Derby County).
- 33'Kazenga LuaLua (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 29'Attempt blocked. Tom Lawrence (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 29'Attempt blocked. Duane Holmes (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martyn Waghorn.
- 28'Martyn Waghorn (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Foul by Glen Rea (Luton Town).
- 26'Attempt saved. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.
- 23'Jayden Bogle (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 23'Foul by Jayden Bogle (Derby County).
- 23'Kazenga LuaLua (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 19'Foul by Jason Knight (Derby County).
- 19'Attempt saved. Wayne Rooney (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 17'Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jason Knight.
- 15'Kazenga LuaLua (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Foul by Jason Knight (Derby County).
- 14'James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 14'Foul by Matthew Clarke (Derby County).
- 13'Matty Pearson (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 13'Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Derby County).
- 8'Dan Potts (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Foul by Jayden Bogle (Derby County).
- 7'Wayne Rooney (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Foul by Glen Rea (Luton Town).
- 6'Attempt saved. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 5'Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Duane Holmes.
- 5'Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Duane Holmes.
- 4'Foul by Duane Holmes (Derby County).
- 4'Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.