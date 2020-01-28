Luton Town v Derby County

Sky Bet Championship at Kenilworth Road
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 10,057REF: A Davies

Luton Town

Pelly Ruddock  67'
Donervon Daniels  73'
Jayden Bogle  86' og
3 - 2
FT
HT: 0-0

Derby County

Wayne Rooney  63'
Chris Martin  85'
Max Lowe s/o 88'
  • FT
    Match ends, Luton Town 3, Derby County 2.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Luton Town 3, Derby County 2.
  • 90+5'
    Foul by Chris Martin (Derby County).
  • 90+5'
    Glen Rea (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+4'
    Yellow Card
    Andre Wisdom (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Andre Wisdom (Derby County).
  • 90+4'
    Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+4'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Berry replaces Harry Cornick.
  • 90+2'
    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by James Bree.
  • 90'
    Attempt missed. Isaiah Brown (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu following a set piece situation.
  • 88'
    Red Card
    Max Lowe (Derby County) is shown the red card.
  • 88'
    Yellow Card
    Ben Hamer (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.
  • 88'
    Yellow Card
    Wayne Rooney (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.
  • 88'
    Back pass by Ben Hamer (Derby County).
  • 88'
    (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 86'
    Goal
    Own Goal by Jayden Bogle, Derby County. Luton Town 3, Derby County 2.
  • 86'
    Attempt missed. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.
  • 85'
    Goal
    Goal! Luton Town 2, Derby County 2. Chris Martin (Derby County) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Jayden Bogle with a cross.
  • 84'
    Attempt blocked. Chris Martin (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wayne Rooney.
  • 84'
    Attempt blocked. Jayden Bogle (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Martin.
  • 84'
    Attempt blocked. Glen Rea (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Isaiah Brown.
  • 83'
    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Max Bird.
  • 82'
    Foul by Andre Wisdom (Derby County).
  • 82'
    James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 81'
    James Bree (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 81'
    Foul by Tom Lawrence (Derby County).
  • 79'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Derby County. Chris Martin replaces Jason Knight.
  • 79'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Derby County. Jack Marriott replaces Duane Holmes.
  • 77'
    Foul by Matthew Clarke (Derby County).
  • 77'
    Sonny Bradley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 76'
    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Sonny Bradley.
  • 73'
    Goal
    Goal! Luton Town 2, Derby County 1. Donervon Daniels (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Bree with a cross following a corner.
  • 73'
    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.
  • 70'
    Yellow Card
    Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 70'
    Duane Holmes (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 70'
    Foul by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town).
  • 68'
    Offside, Luton Town. Sonny Bradley tries a through ball, but Isaiah Brown is caught offside.
  • 68'
    Foul by Tom Lawrence (Derby County).
  • 68'
    Sonny Bradley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 68'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Luton Town. Isaiah Brown replaces Kazenga LuaLua.
  • 67'
    Goal
    Goal! Luton Town 1, Derby County 1. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Collins following a corner.
  • 66'
    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Max Lowe.
  • 64'
    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ben Hamer.
  • 64'
    Attempt saved. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 63'
    Goal
    Goal! Luton Town 0, Derby County 1. Wayne Rooney (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Duane Holmes.
  • 61'
    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Donervon Daniels.
  • 61'
    Duane Holmes (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 61'
    Foul by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town).
  • 61'
    Attempt saved. Martyn Waghorn (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Duane Holmes.
  • 60'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Luton Town. Donervon Daniels replaces Matty Pearson because of an injury.
  • 59'
    Hand ball by Glen Rea (Luton Town).
  • 57'
    Tom Lawrence (Derby County) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jayden Bogle with a cross.
  • 54'
    James Bree (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Foul by Max Lowe (Derby County).
  • 54'
    Attempt missed. Tom Lawrence (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Knight.
  • 53'
    Foul by Max Lowe (Derby County).
  • 53'
    Harry Cornick (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 52'
    Attempt blocked. Duane Holmes (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Lawrence.
  • 47'
    Attempt blocked. Duane Holmes (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 47'
    Attempt blocked. Martyn Waghorn (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Duane Holmes.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Luton Town 0, Derby County 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Luton Town 0, Derby County 0.
  • 45+1'
    Attempt missed. Tom Lawrence (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Max Lowe with a cross.
  • 45+1'
    Attempt blocked. Wayne Rooney (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Lowe.
  • 43'
    Ben Hamer (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 43'
    Foul by Matty Pearson (Luton Town).
  • 43'
    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Andre Wisdom.
  • 42'
    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jayden Bogle.
  • 42'
    Attempt blocked. Kazenga LuaLua (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.
  • 41'
    Foul by Max Lowe (Derby County).
  • 41'
    Harry Cornick (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 39'
    Max Lowe (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 39'
    Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).
  • 38'
    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.
  • 33'
    Foul by Jason Knight (Derby County).
  • 33'
    Kazenga LuaLua (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 29'
    Attempt blocked. Tom Lawrence (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 29'
    Attempt blocked. Duane Holmes (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martyn Waghorn.
  • 28'
    Martyn Waghorn (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Foul by Glen Rea (Luton Town).
  • 26'
    Attempt saved. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.
  • 23'
    Yellow Card
    Jayden Bogle (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 23'
    Foul by Jayden Bogle (Derby County).
  • 23'
    Kazenga LuaLua (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 19'
    Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 19'
    Foul by Jason Knight (Derby County).
  • 19'
    Attempt saved. Wayne Rooney (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 17'
    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jason Knight.
  • 15'
    Kazenga LuaLua (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 15'
    Foul by Jason Knight (Derby County).
  • 14'
    James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 14'
    Foul by Matthew Clarke (Derby County).
  • 13'
    Matty Pearson (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 13'
    Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Derby County).
  • 8'
    Dan Potts (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8'
    Foul by Jayden Bogle (Derby County).
  • 7'
    Wayne Rooney (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 7'
    Foul by Glen Rea (Luton Town).
  • 6'
    Attempt saved. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 5'
    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Duane Holmes.
  • 5'
    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Duane Holmes.
  • 4'
    Foul by Duane Holmes (Derby County).
  • 4'
    Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.