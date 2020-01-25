Stoke City v Swansea City

Stoke City v Swansea CitySky Bet Championship at bet365 Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 22,593REF: G Ward
Stoke City
Sam Clucas 55'
James McClean 90+1'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Swansea City
- Match ends, Stoke City 2, Swansea City 0.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Stoke City 2, Swansea City 0.
- 90+2'Substitution, Stoke City. Mame Biram Diouf replaces Nick Powell.
- 90+1'Goal! Stoke City 2, Swansea City 0. James McClean (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
- 89'Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Nathan Collins.
- 88'André Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 88'Foul by James McClean (Stoke City).
- 87'Substitution, Stoke City. Nathan Collins replaces Tom Ince.
- 87'Bersant Celina (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 87'Foul by Tommy Smith (Stoke City).
- 86'Offside, Stoke City. Lee Gregory tries a through ball, but James McClean is caught offside.
- 85'Borja Bastón (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 85'Foul by Borja Bastón (Swansea City).
- 85'Tom Ince (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'André Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Foul by James McClean (Stoke City).
- 83'Substitution, Swansea City. Borja Bastón replaces Jake Bidwell.
- 81'Attempt missed. Joe Allen (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
- 81'Attempt blocked. Joe Allen (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 80'André Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 80'Foul by Danny Batth (Stoke City).
- 80'Conor Gallagher (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Foul by Joe Allen (Stoke City).
- 78'Hand ball by Rhian Brewster (Swansea City).
- 77'Substitution, Swansea City. Yan Dhanda replaces George Byers.
- 76'Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Ince with a cross following a fast break.
- 76'Substitution, Swansea City. Joe Rodon replaces Connor Roberts because of an injury.
- 74'Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
- 71'Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Joe Allen.
- 70'Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Liam Lindsay.
- 70'Attempt blocked. Rhian Brewster (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bersant Celina.
- 69'Substitution, Stoke City. Lee Gregory replaces Sam Vokes because of an injury.
- 67'Offside, Stoke City. Sam Clucas tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.
- 67'Attempt blocked. Rhian Brewster (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Bidwell with a cross.
- 66'Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Stoke City) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James McClean with a cross following a corner.
- 65'Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Conor Gallagher.
- 65'Attempt blocked. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nick Powell.
- 61'Attempt saved. Rhian Brewster (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 61'Connor Roberts (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 61'Foul by James McClean (Stoke City).
- 60'Attempt blocked. Rhian Brewster (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Roberts with a cross.
- 58'Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Sam Clucas.
- 57'Matt Grimes (Swansea City) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
- 56'André Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 56'Foul by Sam Clucas (Stoke City).
- 55'Goal! Stoke City 1, Swansea City 0. Sam Clucas (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Allen.
- 53'Offside, Stoke City. Liam Lindsay tries a through ball, but Tom Ince is caught offside.
- 52'Attempt missed. James McClean (Stoke City) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Clucas with a cross.
- 51'Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bersant Celina.
- 48'Foul by Sam Vokes (Stoke City).
- 48'Ben Cabango (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 47'Attempt missed. Bersant Celina (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
- 47'Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tommy Smith with a cross.
- 45'Second Half begins Stoke City 0, Swansea City 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Stoke City 0, Swansea City 0.
- 45+1'Foul by Rhian Brewster (Swansea City).
- 45+1'Danny Batth (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Attempt saved. James McClean (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Vokes with a headed pass.
- 43'Attempt missed. Tommy Smith (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McClean with a cross.
- 39'Foul by Nick Powell (Stoke City).
- 39'André Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
- 34'Attempt missed. Sam Clucas (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tommy Smith with a cross.
- 34'Foul by Rhian Brewster (Swansea City).
- 34'Liam Lindsay (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 33'Attempt saved. Sam Clucas (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McClean.
- 32'Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Danny Batth.
- 30'Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sam Clucas.
- 26'Attempt blocked. Nick Powell (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McClean with a headed pass.
- 25'Conor Gallagher (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 25'Foul by Conor Gallagher (Swansea City).
- 25'Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
- 22'Offside, Stoke City. Bruno Martins Indi tries a through ball, but James McClean is caught offside.
- 21'Attempt missed. Bersant Celina (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 19'Attempt saved. Joe Allen (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 19'Attempt blocked. André Ayew (Swansea City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 16'Foul by Matt Grimes (Swansea City).
- 16'James McClean (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 15'Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Bruno Martins Indi.
- 12'Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
- 10'Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Jack Butland.
- 10'Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by George Byers.
- 10'Attempt blocked. Bersant Celina (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Grimes.
- 7'Marc Guehi (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Foul by Nick Powell (Stoke City).
- 6'Conor Gallagher (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 6'Foul by Danny Batth (Stoke City).
- 5'Foul by Conor Gallagher (Swansea City).
- 5'Tommy Smith (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.