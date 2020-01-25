Stoke City v Swansea City

Sky Bet Championship at bet365 Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 22,593REF: G Ward

Stoke City

Sam Clucas  55'
James McClean  90+1'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Swansea City

    Match ends, Stoke City 2, Swansea City 0.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Stoke City 2, Swansea City 0.
  • 90+2'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Stoke City. Mame Biram Diouf replaces Nick Powell.
  • 90+1'
    Goal
    Goal! Stoke City 2, Swansea City 0. James McClean (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
  • 89'
    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Nathan Collins.
  • 88'
    André Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 88'
    Foul by James McClean (Stoke City).
  • 87'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Stoke City. Nathan Collins replaces Tom Ince.
  • 87'
    Bersant Celina (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 87'
    Foul by Tommy Smith (Stoke City).
  • 86'
    Offside, Stoke City. Lee Gregory tries a through ball, but James McClean is caught offside.
  • 85'
    Yellow Card
    Borja Bastón (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 85'
    Foul by Borja Bastón (Swansea City).
  • 85'
    Tom Ince (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 83'
    André Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 83'
    Foul by James McClean (Stoke City).
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Swansea City. Borja Bastón replaces Jake Bidwell.
  • 81'
    Attempt missed. Joe Allen (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
  • 81'
    Attempt blocked. Joe Allen (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 80'
    André Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 80'
    Foul by Danny Batth (Stoke City).
  • 80'
    Conor Gallagher (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 80'
    Foul by Joe Allen (Stoke City).
  • 78'
    Hand ball by Rhian Brewster (Swansea City).
  • 77'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Swansea City. Yan Dhanda replaces George Byers.
  • 76'
    Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Ince with a cross following a fast break.
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Swansea City. Joe Rodon replaces Connor Roberts because of an injury.
  • 74'
    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
  • 71'
    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Joe Allen.
  • 70'
    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Liam Lindsay.
  • 70'
    Attempt blocked. Rhian Brewster (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bersant Celina.
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Stoke City. Lee Gregory replaces Sam Vokes because of an injury.
  • 67'
    Offside, Stoke City. Sam Clucas tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.
  • 67'
    Attempt blocked. Rhian Brewster (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Bidwell with a cross.
  • 66'
    Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Stoke City) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James McClean with a cross following a corner.
  • 65'
    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Conor Gallagher.
  • 65'
    Attempt blocked. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nick Powell.
  • 61'
    Attempt saved. Rhian Brewster (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 61'
    Connor Roberts (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 61'
    Foul by James McClean (Stoke City).
  • 60'
    Attempt blocked. Rhian Brewster (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Roberts with a cross.
  • 58'
    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Sam Clucas.
  • 57'
    Matt Grimes (Swansea City) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
  • 56'
    André Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 56'
    Foul by Sam Clucas (Stoke City).
  • 55'
    Goal
    Goal! Stoke City 1, Swansea City 0. Sam Clucas (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Allen.
  • 53'
    Offside, Stoke City. Liam Lindsay tries a through ball, but Tom Ince is caught offside.
  • 52'
    Attempt missed. James McClean (Stoke City) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Clucas with a cross.
  • 51'
    Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bersant Celina.
  • 48'
    Foul by Sam Vokes (Stoke City).
  • 48'
    Ben Cabango (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 47'
    Attempt missed. Bersant Celina (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
  • 47'
    Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tommy Smith with a cross.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Stoke City 0, Swansea City 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Stoke City 0, Swansea City 0.
  • 45+1'
    Foul by Rhian Brewster (Swansea City).
  • 45+1'
    Danny Batth (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Attempt saved. James McClean (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Vokes with a headed pass.
  • 43'
    Attempt missed. Tommy Smith (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McClean with a cross.
  • 39'
    Foul by Nick Powell (Stoke City).
  • 39'
    André Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
  • 34'
    Attempt missed. Sam Clucas (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tommy Smith with a cross.
  • 34'
    Foul by Rhian Brewster (Swansea City).
  • 34'
    Liam Lindsay (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 33'
    Attempt saved. Sam Clucas (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McClean.
  • 32'
    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Danny Batth.
  • 30'
    Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sam Clucas.
  • 26'
    Attempt blocked. Nick Powell (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McClean with a headed pass.
  • 25'
    Yellow Card
    Conor Gallagher (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 25'
    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Swansea City).
  • 25'
    Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
  • 22'
    Offside, Stoke City. Bruno Martins Indi tries a through ball, but James McClean is caught offside.
  • 21'
    Attempt missed. Bersant Celina (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 19'
    Attempt saved. Joe Allen (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 19'
    Attempt blocked. André Ayew (Swansea City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 16'
    Foul by Matt Grimes (Swansea City).
  • 16'
    James McClean (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 15'
    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Bruno Martins Indi.
  • 12'
    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
  • 10'
    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Jack Butland.
  • 10'
    Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by George Byers.
  • 10'
    Attempt blocked. Bersant Celina (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Grimes.
  • 7'
    Marc Guehi (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 7'
    Foul by Nick Powell (Stoke City).
  • 6'
    Conor Gallagher (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 6'
    Foul by Danny Batth (Stoke City).
  • 5'
    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Swansea City).
  • 5'
    Tommy Smith (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.