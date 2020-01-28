Leeds United v Millwall

Leeds United v MillwallSky Bet Championship at Elland Road
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 34,006REF: D England
Leeds United
Patrick Bamford 48', 66'
Pablo Hernández 62'
3 - 2
FT
HT: 0-2
Millwall
Shaun Hutchinson 4'
Jed Wallace 23' pen
- Match ends, Leeds United 3, Millwall 2.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Leeds United 3, Millwall 2.
- 90+5'Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
- 90+5'Dangerous play by Patrick Bamford (Leeds United).
- 90+5'Bartosz Bialkowski (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+4'Substitution, Leeds United. Jamie Shackleton replaces Pablo Hernández.
- 90+4'Hand ball by Jed Wallace (Millwall).
- 90+2'Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Liam Cooper.
- 90+1'Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Smith with a headed pass.
- 88'Attempt missed. Murray Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
- 87'Attempt missed. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
- 85'Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Connor Mahoney.
- 85'Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 85'Foul by Mahlon Romeo (Millwall).
- 84'Attempt blocked. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Bamford.
- 84'Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stuart Dallas with a cross.
- 83'Substitution, Millwall. Matt Smith replaces Tom Bradshaw.
- 82'Attempt missed. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
- 81'Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).
- 81'Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
- 77'Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 77'Foul by Connor Mahoney (Millwall).
- 76'Attempt saved. Hélder Costa (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
- 75'Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
- 73'Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73'Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Millwall).
- 72'Substitution, Millwall. Connor Mahoney replaces Jón Dadi Bödvarsson.
- 72'Substitution, Millwall. Shane Ferguson replaces Alex Pearce.
- 72'Attempt saved. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Millwall) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Cooper.
- 66'Goal! Leeds United 3, Millwall 2. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Ayling with a cross.
- 65'Attempt missed. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mahlon Romeo with a cross.
- 64'Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 64'Foul by Pablo Hernández (Leeds United).
- 64'Jayson Molumby (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Goal! Leeds United 2, Millwall 2. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
- 60'Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 60'Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).
- 58'Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross.
- 57'Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski with a cross.
- 57'Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).
- 57'Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Kiko Casilla.
- 54'Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jed Wallace with a cross.
- 53'Foul by Hélder Costa (Leeds United).
- 53'Ryan Woods (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 52'Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Bartosz Bialkowski.
- 52'Attempt saved. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 52'Attempt blocked. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hélder Costa.
- 52'Attempt blocked. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
- 50'Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jayson Molumby with a headed pass.
- 49'Attempt saved. Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jed Wallace.
- 48'Goal! Leeds United 1, Millwall 2. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
- 48'Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Ayling.
- 48'Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
- 45'Second Half begins Leeds United 0, Millwall 2.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Leeds United 0, Millwall 2.
- 45+2'Foul by Ben White (Leeds United).
- 45+2'Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 44'Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jed Wallace.
- 44'Attempt blocked. Hélder Costa (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
- 43'Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Murray Wallace.
- 43'Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 43'Foul by Ryan Woods (Millwall).
- 42'Attempt saved. Hélder Costa (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben White.
- 39'Hand ball by Jed Wallace (Millwall).
- 35'Foul by Patrick Bamford (Leeds United).
- 35'Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 34'Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 34'Foul by Jayson Molumby (Millwall).
- 32'Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).
- 32'Jed Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luke Ayling.
- 27'Attempt saved. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross.
- 27'Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
- 27'Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski with a cross.
- 26'Ryan Woods (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 23'Goal! Leeds United 0, Millwall 2. Jed Wallace (Millwall) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 21'Penalty conceded by Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 21'Penalty Millwall. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 20'Foul by Stuart Dallas (Leeds United).
- 20'Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 20'Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
- 19'Attempt saved. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 17'Attempt missed. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick Bamford.
- 16'Attempt blocked. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hélder Costa.
- 15'Attempt blocked. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
- 13'Attempt saved. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
- 9'Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 9'Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).
- 9'Hand ball by Hélder Costa (Leeds United).
- 8'Foul by Hélder Costa (Leeds United).
- 8'Jed Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Attempt missed. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.
- 6'Hélder Costa (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 6'Foul by Murray Wallace (Millwall).
- 5'Attempt missed. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Stuart Dallas.
- 4'Goal! Leeds United 0, Millwall 1. Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jed Wallace with a cross following a corner.
- 3'Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Liam Cooper.
- 2'Attempt missed. Ryan Woods (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
- 2'Attempt blocked. Jayson Molumby (Millwall) header from very close range is blocked.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.