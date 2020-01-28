Leeds United v Millwall

Sky Bet Championship at Elland Road
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 34,006REF: D England

Leeds United

Patrick Bamford  48',  66'
Pablo Hernández  62'
3 - 2
FT
HT: 0-2

Millwall

Shaun Hutchinson  4'
Jed Wallace  23' pen
  • FT
    Match ends, Leeds United 3, Millwall 2.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Leeds United 3, Millwall 2.
  • 90+5'
    Yellow Card
    Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
  • 90+5'
    Dangerous play by Patrick Bamford (Leeds United).
  • 90+5'
    Bartosz Bialkowski (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+4'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Leeds United. Jamie Shackleton replaces Pablo Hernández.
  • 90+4'
    Hand ball by Jed Wallace (Millwall).
  • 90+2'
    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Liam Cooper.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Smith with a headed pass.
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. Murray Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 87'
    Attempt missed. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
  • 85'
    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Connor Mahoney.
  • 85'
    Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 85'
    Foul by Mahlon Romeo (Millwall).
  • 84'
    Attempt blocked. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Bamford.
  • 84'
    Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stuart Dallas with a cross.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Millwall. Matt Smith replaces Tom Bradshaw.
  • 82'
    Attempt missed. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
  • 81'
    Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).
  • 81'
    Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 79'
    Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
  • 77'
    Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 77'
    Foul by Connor Mahoney (Millwall).
  • 76'
    Attempt saved. Hélder Costa (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
  • 75'
    Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 73'
    Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 73'
    Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Millwall).
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Millwall. Connor Mahoney replaces Jón Dadi Bödvarsson.
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Millwall. Shane Ferguson replaces Alex Pearce.
  • 72'
    Attempt saved. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Millwall) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Cooper.
  • 66'
    Goal
    Goal! Leeds United 3, Millwall 2. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Ayling with a cross.
  • 65'
    Attempt missed. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mahlon Romeo with a cross.
  • 64'
    Yellow Card
    Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 64'
    Foul by Pablo Hernández (Leeds United).
  • 64'
    Jayson Molumby (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 62'
    Goal
    Goal! Leeds United 2, Millwall 2. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
  • 60'
    Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 60'
    Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).
  • 58'
    Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross.
  • 57'
    Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski with a cross.
  • 57'
    Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).
  • 57'
    Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Kiko Casilla.
  • 54'
    Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jed Wallace with a cross.
  • 53'
    Foul by Hélder Costa (Leeds United).
  • 53'
    Ryan Woods (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 52'
    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Bartosz Bialkowski.
  • 52'
    Attempt saved. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 52'
    Attempt blocked. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hélder Costa.
  • 52'
    Attempt blocked. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
  • 50'
    Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jayson Molumby with a headed pass.
  • 49'
    Attempt saved. Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jed Wallace.
  • 48'
    Goal
    Goal! Leeds United 1, Millwall 2. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
  • 48'
    Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Ayling.
  • 48'
    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Leeds United 0, Millwall 2.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Leeds United 0, Millwall 2.
  • 45+2'
    Foul by Ben White (Leeds United).
  • 45+2'
    Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 44'
    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jed Wallace.
  • 44'
    Attempt blocked. Hélder Costa (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
  • 43'
    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Murray Wallace.
  • 43'
    Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 43'
    Foul by Ryan Woods (Millwall).
  • 42'
    Attempt saved. Hélder Costa (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben White.
  • 39'
    Hand ball by Jed Wallace (Millwall).
  • 35'
    Foul by Patrick Bamford (Leeds United).
  • 35'
    Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 34'
    Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 34'
    Foul by Jayson Molumby (Millwall).
  • 32'
    Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).
  • 32'
    Jed Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luke Ayling.
  • 27'
    Attempt saved. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross.
  • 27'
    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
  • 27'
    Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski with a cross.
  • 26'
    Yellow Card
    Ryan Woods (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 23'
    PEN
    Goal! Leeds United 0, Millwall 2. Jed Wallace (Millwall) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 21'
    Penalty conceded by Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 21'
    Penalty Millwall. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 20'
    Foul by Stuart Dallas (Leeds United).
  • 20'
    Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 20'
    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
  • 19'
    Attempt saved. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 17'
    Attempt missed. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick Bamford.
  • 16'
    Attempt blocked. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hélder Costa.
  • 15'
    Attempt blocked. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
  • 13'
    Attempt saved. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
  • 9'
    Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 9'
    Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).
  • 9'
    Hand ball by Hélder Costa (Leeds United).
  • 8'
    Foul by Hélder Costa (Leeds United).
  • 8'
    Jed Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 7'
    Attempt missed. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.
  • 6'
    Hélder Costa (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 6'
    Foul by Murray Wallace (Millwall).
  • 5'
    Attempt missed. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Stuart Dallas.
  • 4'
    Goal
    Goal! Leeds United 0, Millwall 1. Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jed Wallace with a cross following a corner.
  • 3'
    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Liam Cooper.
  • 2'
    Attempt missed. Ryan Woods (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 2'
    Attempt blocked. Jayson Molumby (Millwall) header from very close range is blocked.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.