Reading v Bristol City

Sky Bet Championship at Madejski Stadium
28-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 11,633REF: J Linington

Reading

0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0

Bristol City

Jamie Paterson  62'
  • FT
    Match ends, Reading 0, Bristol City 1.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Reading 0, Bristol City 1.
  • 90+3'
    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Jack Hunt.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt missed. Yakou Meite (Reading) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
  • 90+2'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Bristol City. Taylor Moore replaces Niclas Eliasson.
  • 89'
    Attempt saved. Yakou Meite (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
  • 88'
    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Jack Hunt.
  • 88'
    Attempt blocked. Chris Gunter (Reading) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 88'
    Attempt blocked. Sone Aluko (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 88'
    Yakou Meite (Reading) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
  • 85'
    Attempt blocked. Sone Aluko (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yakou Meite.
  • 85'
    Attempt blocked. Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Weimann.
  • 84'
    Foul by Jack Hunt (Bristol City).
  • 84'
    Michael Olise (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 83'
    Offside, Reading. Chris Gunter tries a through ball, but Sam Baldock is caught offside.
  • 79'
    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Michael Morrison.
  • 78'
    Attempt saved. Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Famara Diédhiou.
  • 77'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Bristol City. Callum O'Dowda replaces Jamie Paterson.
  • 76'
    Offside, Bristol City. Jack Hunt tries a through ball, but Famara Diédhiou is caught offside.
  • 75'
    Attempt missed. Nathan Baker (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jay Dasilva with a cross.
  • 74'
    Yellow Card
    Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.
  • 74'
    Foul by Ovie Ejaria (Reading).
  • 74'
    Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Reading. Sone Aluko replaces John Swift.
  • 72'
    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
  • 72'
    Attempt saved. Yakou Meite (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Obita with a cross.
  • 71'
    Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 71'
    Foul by Liam Moore (Reading).
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Reading. Yakou Meite replaces Tyler Blackett.
  • 68'
    Foul by Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City).
  • 68'
    Michael Morrison (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 67'
    Attempt saved. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 66'
    Yellow Card
    Korey Smith (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 66'
    Ovie Ejaria (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 66'
    Foul by Korey Smith (Bristol City).
  • 62'
    Goal
    Goal! Reading 0, Bristol City 1. Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Niclas Eliasson with a through ball.
  • 62'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Reading. Sam Baldock replaces George Puscas.
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Niclas Eliasson with a cross.
  • 58'
    Attempt missed. Ovie Ejaria (Reading) left footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Michael Morrison with a headed pass following a corner.
  • 58'
    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Ashley Williams.
  • 58'
    Attempt blocked. Michael Morrison (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Puscas.
  • 54'
    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Chris Gunter.
  • 54'
    Attempt blocked. Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Famara Diédhiou.
  • 53'
    Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Liam Moore (Reading).
  • 53'
    Chris Gunter (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Nathan Baker (Bristol City).
  • 51'
    Offside, Bristol City. Jamie Paterson tries a through ball, but Andreas Weimann is caught offside.
  • 50'
    Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pelé.
  • 49'
    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Jack Hunt.
  • 46'
    Offside, Bristol City. Niclas Eliasson tries a through ball, but Famara Diédhiou is caught offside.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Reading 0, Bristol City 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Reading 0, Bristol City 0.
  • 45+1'
    Yellow Card
    Chris Gunter (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 45+1'
    Foul by Chris Gunter (Reading).
  • 45+1'
    Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 45'
    Offside, Reading. Tyler Blackett tries a through ball, but John Swift is caught offside.
  • 45'
    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Jamie Paterson.
  • 45'
    Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 44'
    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Jack Hunt.
  • 40'
    Foul by Jack Hunt (Bristol City).
  • 40'
    George Puscas (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 36'
    Foul by Jack Hunt (Bristol City).
  • 36'
    Ovie Ejaria (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 33'
    Yellow Card
    Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 33'
    Foul by Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City).
  • 33'
    Michael Morrison (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 32'
    Foul by Jordan Obita (Reading).
  • 32'
    Jack Hunt (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Korey Smith.
  • 30'
    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
  • 30'
    Attempt saved. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
  • 25'
    Attempt blocked. Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 25'
    Attempt blocked. Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Niclas Eliasson with a cross.
  • 24'
    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by John Swift.
  • 22'
    Attempt missed. Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Niclas Eliasson with a cross.
  • 21'
    Foul by Tyler Blackett (Reading).
  • 21'
    Korey Smith (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 19'
    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Jay Dasilva.
  • 19'
    Attempt blocked. Chris Gunter (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pelé.
  • 16'
    Foul by Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City).
  • 16'
    Michael Morrison (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Foul by Nathan Baker (Bristol City).
  • 12'
    George Puscas (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 11'
    Attempt blocked. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Blackett.
  • 10'
    Foul by Josh Brownhill (Bristol City).
  • 10'
    Michael Olise (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 9'
    Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 9'
    Foul by John Swift (Reading).
  • 6'
    Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 6'
    Foul by Jordan Obita (Reading).
  • 4'
    Attempt missed. Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Niclas Eliasson with a cross.
  • 3'
    Attempt saved. Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Niclas Eliasson.
  • 1'
    Foul by George Puscas (Reading).
  • 1'
    Ashley Williams (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 1'
    Attempt blocked. George Puscas (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.