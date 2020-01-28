Reading v Bristol City

Reading v Bristol CitySky Bet Championship at Madejski Stadium
28-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 11,633REF: J Linington
Reading
0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0
Bristol City
Jamie Paterson 62'
- Match ends, Reading 0, Bristol City 1.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Reading 0, Bristol City 1.
- 90+3'Corner, Reading. Conceded by Jack Hunt.
- 90+2'Attempt missed. Yakou Meite (Reading) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
- 90+2'Substitution, Bristol City. Taylor Moore replaces Niclas Eliasson.
- 89'Attempt saved. Yakou Meite (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
- 88'Corner, Reading. Conceded by Jack Hunt.
- 88'Attempt blocked. Chris Gunter (Reading) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 88'Attempt blocked. Sone Aluko (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 88'Yakou Meite (Reading) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
- 85'Attempt blocked. Sone Aluko (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yakou Meite.
- 85'Attempt blocked. Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Weimann.
- 84'Foul by Jack Hunt (Bristol City).
- 84'Michael Olise (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 83'Offside, Reading. Chris Gunter tries a through ball, but Sam Baldock is caught offside.
- 79'Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Michael Morrison.
- 78'Attempt saved. Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Famara Diédhiou.
- 77'Substitution, Bristol City. Callum O'Dowda replaces Jamie Paterson.
- 76'Offside, Bristol City. Jack Hunt tries a through ball, but Famara Diédhiou is caught offside.
- 75'Attempt missed. Nathan Baker (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jay Dasilva with a cross.
- 74'Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.
- 74'Foul by Ovie Ejaria (Reading).
- 74'Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 73'Substitution, Reading. Sone Aluko replaces John Swift.
- 72'Corner, Reading. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
- 72'Attempt saved. Yakou Meite (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Obita with a cross.
- 71'Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 71'Foul by Liam Moore (Reading).
- 69'Substitution, Reading. Yakou Meite replaces Tyler Blackett.
- 68'Foul by Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City).
- 68'Michael Morrison (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 67'Attempt saved. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 66'Korey Smith (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 66'Ovie Ejaria (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 66'Foul by Korey Smith (Bristol City).
- 62'Goal! Reading 0, Bristol City 1. Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Niclas Eliasson with a through ball.
- 62'Substitution, Reading. Sam Baldock replaces George Puscas.
- 61'Attempt missed. Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Niclas Eliasson with a cross.
- 58'Attempt missed. Ovie Ejaria (Reading) left footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Michael Morrison with a headed pass following a corner.
- 58'Corner, Reading. Conceded by Ashley Williams.
- 58'Attempt blocked. Michael Morrison (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Puscas.
- 54'Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Chris Gunter.
- 54'Attempt blocked. Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Famara Diédhiou.
- 53'Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 53'Foul by Liam Moore (Reading).
- 53'Chris Gunter (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Foul by Nathan Baker (Bristol City).
- 51'Offside, Bristol City. Jamie Paterson tries a through ball, but Andreas Weimann is caught offside.
- 50'Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pelé.
- 49'Corner, Reading. Conceded by Jack Hunt.
- 46'Offside, Bristol City. Niclas Eliasson tries a through ball, but Famara Diédhiou is caught offside.
- 45'Second Half begins Reading 0, Bristol City 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Reading 0, Bristol City 0.
- 45+1'Chris Gunter (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 45+1'Foul by Chris Gunter (Reading).
- 45+1'Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45'Offside, Reading. Tyler Blackett tries a through ball, but John Swift is caught offside.
- 45'Corner, Reading. Conceded by Jamie Paterson.
- 45'Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 44'Corner, Reading. Conceded by Jack Hunt.
- 40'Foul by Jack Hunt (Bristol City).
- 40'George Puscas (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 36'Foul by Jack Hunt (Bristol City).
- 36'Ovie Ejaria (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 33'Foul by Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City).
- 33'Michael Morrison (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 32'Foul by Jordan Obita (Reading).
- 32'Jack Hunt (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Corner, Reading. Conceded by Korey Smith.
- 30'Corner, Reading. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
- 30'Attempt saved. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
- 25'Attempt blocked. Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 25'Attempt blocked. Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Niclas Eliasson with a cross.
- 24'Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by John Swift.
- 22'Attempt missed. Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Niclas Eliasson with a cross.
- 21'Foul by Tyler Blackett (Reading).
- 21'Korey Smith (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Corner, Reading. Conceded by Jay Dasilva.
- 19'Attempt blocked. Chris Gunter (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pelé.
- 16'Foul by Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City).
- 16'Michael Morrison (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Foul by Nathan Baker (Bristol City).
- 12'George Puscas (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 11'Attempt blocked. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Blackett.
- 10'Foul by Josh Brownhill (Bristol City).
- 10'Michael Olise (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 9'Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 9'Foul by John Swift (Reading).
- 6'Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 6'Foul by Jordan Obita (Reading).
- 4'Attempt missed. Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Niclas Eliasson with a cross.
- 3'Attempt saved. Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Niclas Eliasson.
- 1'Foul by George Puscas (Reading).
- 1'Ashley Williams (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 1'Attempt blocked. George Puscas (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.