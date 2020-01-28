Hull City v Huddersfield Town

Hull City v Huddersfield TownSky Bet Championship at KCOM Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 10,474REF: S Martin
Hull City
Ryan Tafazolli 66'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1
Huddersfield Town
Karlan Ahearne-Grant 24'
Steve Mounie 90+6'
- Match ends, Hull City 1, Huddersfield Town 2.
- 90+15'Second Half ends, Hull City 1, Huddersfield Town 2.
- 90+12'Attempt missed. George Honeyman (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
- 90+12'Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Richard Stearman.
- 90+12'Foul by Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town).
- 90+12'Ryan Tafazolli (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+8'Attempt missed. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross.
- 90+6'Goal! Hull City 1, Huddersfield Town 2. Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elias Kachunga with a cross.
- 90+5'Attempt missed. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Elias Kachunga with a headed pass.
- 90+4'Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Ryan Tafazolli.
- 90+4'Attempt blocked. Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 90+4'Attempt saved. Juninho Bacuna (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 90+3'Substitution, Hull City. George Honeyman replaces Herbie Kane.
- 90+2'Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Ryan Tafazolli.
- 90+1'Foul by Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town).
- 90+1'Tom Eaves (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Jackson Irvine (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Foul by Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town).
- 88'Attempt missed. Jackson Irvine (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Eric Lichaj with a cross.
- 87'Offside, Huddersfield Town. Elias Kachunga tries a through ball, but Andy King is caught offside.
- 86'Attempt saved. Jackson Irvine (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Herbie Kane.
- 85'Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Andy King replaces Emile Smith Rowe.
- 85'Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Reece Burke.
- 84'Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 84'Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).
- 83'Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Joel Coleman replaces Kamil Grabara because of an injury.
- 71'Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Karlan Grant.
- 71'Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a cross.
- 70'Foul by Trevoh Chalobah (Huddersfield Town).
- 70'Herbie Kane (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Juninho Bacuna (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).
- 68'Attempt saved. Jackson Irvine (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 67'Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Kamil Grabara.
- 67'Attempt saved. Tom Eaves (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross.
- 66'Kamil Grabara (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
- 66'Goal! Hull City 1, Huddersfield Town 1. Ryan Tafazolli (Hull City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross following a corner.
- 66'Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.
- 65'Foul by Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town).
- 65'Eric Lichaj (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 63'Substitution, Hull City. Jackson Irvine replaces Mallik Wilks.
- 63'Substitution, Hull City. Tom Eaves replaces Robbie McKenzie.
- 63'Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Steve Mounie replaces Fraizer Campbell.
- 62'Richard Stearman (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Foul by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Hull City).
- 61'Fraizer Campbell (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 61'Foul by Reece Burke (Hull City).
- 57'Attempt missed. Herbie Kane (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 55'Offside, Huddersfield Town. Juninho Bacuna tries a through ball, but Fraizer Campbell is caught offside.
- 54'Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Ryan Tafazolli.
- 54'Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 54'Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.
- 53'Attempt saved. Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna with a cross.
- 53'Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Reece Burke.
- 51'Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Robbie McKenzie.
- 51'Attempt blocked. Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.
- 50'Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 49'Foul by Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town).
- 49'Mallik Wilks (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 47'Foul by Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town).
- 47'Robbie McKenzie (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 46'Attempt missed. Emile Smith Rowe (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
- 45'Second Half begins Hull City 0, Huddersfield Town 1.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Hull City 0, Huddersfield Town 1.
- 45+1'Attempt missed. Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Richard Stearman with a headed pass following a corner.
- 45'Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes.
- 39'Foul by Josh Magennis (Hull City).
- 39'Richard Stearman (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Attempt missed. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross following a corner.
- 35'Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Christopher Schindler.
- 35'Attempt blocked. Mallik Wilks (Hull City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes.
- 33'Offside, Hull City. Jarrod Bowen tries a through ball, but Kamil Grosicki is caught offside.
- 30'Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Christopher Schindler.
- 29'Attempt missed. Ryan Tafazolli (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a cross following a corner.
- 29'Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.
- 24'Goal! Hull City 0, Huddersfield Town 1. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna.
- 23'Attempt missed. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lewis O'Brien with a cross.
- 21'Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 21'Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Huddersfield Town).
- 19'Attempt blocked. Fraizer Campbell (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trevoh Chalobah with a cross.
- 18'Foul by Mallik Wilks (Hull City).
- 18'Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Attempt blocked. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 17'Attempt blocked. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 16'Foul by Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town).
- 16'Mallik Wilks (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 12'Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah.
- 12'Attempt blocked. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.
- 10'Foul by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Hull City).
- 10'Karlan Grant (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 7'Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Magennis.
- 6'Attempt missed. Mallik Wilks (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eric Lichaj with a cross.
- 4'Attempt missed. Emile Smith Rowe (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
- 3'Foul by Mallik Wilks (Hull City).
- 3'Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 1'Attempt blocked. Reece Burke (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Tafazolli with a cross.
- 1'Josh Magennis (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 1'Foul by Richard Stearman (Huddersfield Town).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.