Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday

Wigan Athletic v Sheffield WednesdaySky Bet Championship at DW Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 9,759REF: D Webb
Wigan Athletic
Kieffer Moore 56'
Jamal Lowe 90'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1
Sheffield Wednesday
Jacob Murphy 32'
- Match ends, Wigan Athletic 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
- 90+8'Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
- 90+7'Attempt saved. Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross.
- 90+3'Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+3'Foul by Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 90'Goal! Wigan Athletic 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Jamal Lowe (Wigan Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Garner with a headed pass.
- 89'Attempt blocked. Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross.
- 89'Foul by Jamal Lowe (Wigan Athletic).
- 89'Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 89'Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Joe Garner replaces Lee Evans.
- 87'Attempt missed. Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
- 86'Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Tom Lees.
- 85'Jamal Lowe (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 85'Foul by Moses Odubajo (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 83'Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jamal Lowe.
- 81'Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 81'Foul by Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 80'Attempt missed. Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
- 80'Foul by Cedric Kipre (Wigan Athletic).
- 80'Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 78'Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Wigan Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Evans with a cross.
- 78'Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamal Lowe.
- 75'Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Foul by Joey Pelupessy (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 75'Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
- 75'Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Attempt saved. Cedric Kipre (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Morsy.
- 73'Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Wigan Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Evans with a cross.
- 73'Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Tom Lees.
- 71'David Marshall (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71'Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 71'Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Adam Reach replaces Kadeem Harris.
- 70'Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Kal Naismith.
- 68'Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic).
- 68'Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 67'Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Williams with a cross following a corner.
- 67'Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.
- 66'Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Joe Williams replaces Kieran Dowell.
- 66'Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Michael Jacobs replaces Joe Gelhardt.
- 62'Attempt blocked. Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Morsy.
- 60'Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.
- 60'Joe Gelhardt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 60'Foul by Julian Börner (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 58'Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jordan Rhodes replaces Sam Winnall.
- 56'Goal! Wigan Athletic 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Kieffer Moore (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Morsy with a through ball.
- 55'Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Joey Pelupessy.
- 54'Attempt saved. Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
- 53'Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
- 53'Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 52'Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 52'Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 51'Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 51'Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 51'Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Tom Lees replaces Morgan Fox because of an injury.
- 49'Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
- 49'Kadeem Harris (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 47'Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 47'Foul by Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 47'Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.
- 47'Attempt blocked. Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 45'Second Half begins Wigan Athletic 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
- 45+6'First Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
- 45+5'Attempt missed. Morgan Fox (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dominic Iorfa with a headed pass following a corner.
- 45+4'Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Lee Evans.
- 45+3'Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Lee Evans.
- 40'Attempt missed. Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
- 39'Attempt saved. Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kieran Dowell.
- 39'Kieran Dowell (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 39'Foul by Morgan Fox (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 38'Attempt missed. Joe Gelhardt (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamal Lowe.
- 36'Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.
- 35'Joe Gelhardt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 35'Foul by Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 34'Attempt missed. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kadeem Harris with a cross.
- 32'Goal! Wigan Athletic 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Morgan Fox with a cross.
- 30'Attempt missed. Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joey Pelupessy.
- 25'Attempt missed. Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt.
- 23'Foul by Jamal Lowe (Wigan Athletic).
- 23'Moses Odubajo (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Jamal Lowe (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Foul by Moses Odubajo (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 12'Foul by Kieffer Moore (Wigan Athletic).
- 12'Julian Börner (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Sam Winnall.
- 12'Attempt blocked. Kieran Dowell (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
- 11'Joe Gelhardt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 11'Foul by Julian Börner (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 10'Joey Pelupessy (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 9'Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 9'Foul by Joey Pelupessy (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 9'Attempt saved. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kadeem Harris with a cross.
- 7'Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 7'Foul by Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 1'Attempt blocked. Kieran Dowell (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.