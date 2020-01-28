Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday

Sky Bet Championship at DW Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 9,759REF: D Webb

Wigan Athletic

Kieffer Moore  56'
Jamal Lowe  90'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1

Sheffield Wednesday

Jacob Murphy  32'
  • FT
    Match ends, Wigan Athletic 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
  • 90+8'
    Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
  • 90+7'
    Attempt saved. Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross.
  • 90+3'
    Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 90'
    Goal
    Goal! Wigan Athletic 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Jamal Lowe (Wigan Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Garner with a headed pass.
  • 89'
    Attempt blocked. Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross.
  • 89'
    Foul by Jamal Lowe (Wigan Athletic).
  • 89'
    Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 89'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Joe Garner replaces Lee Evans.
  • 87'
    Attempt missed. Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
  • 86'
    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Tom Lees.
  • 85'
    Jamal Lowe (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 85'
    Foul by Moses Odubajo (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 83'
    Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jamal Lowe.
  • 81'
    Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 81'
    Foul by Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 80'
    Attempt missed. Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
  • 80'
    Foul by Cedric Kipre (Wigan Athletic).
  • 80'
    Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 78'
    Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Wigan Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Evans with a cross.
  • 78'
    Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamal Lowe.
  • 75'
    Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Foul by Joey Pelupessy (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 75'
    Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
  • 75'
    Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Attempt saved. Cedric Kipre (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Morsy.
  • 73'
    Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Wigan Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Evans with a cross.
  • 73'
    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Tom Lees.
  • 71'
    David Marshall (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 71'
    Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Adam Reach replaces Kadeem Harris.
  • 70'
    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Kal Naismith.
  • 68'
    Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic).
  • 68'
    Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 67'
    Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Williams with a cross following a corner.
  • 67'
    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.
  • 66'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Joe Williams replaces Kieran Dowell.
  • 66'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Michael Jacobs replaces Joe Gelhardt.
  • 62'
    Attempt blocked. Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Morsy.
  • 60'
    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.
  • 60'
    Joe Gelhardt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 60'
    Foul by Julian Börner (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 58'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jordan Rhodes replaces Sam Winnall.
  • 56'
    Goal
    Goal! Wigan Athletic 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Kieffer Moore (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Morsy with a through ball.
  • 55'
    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Joey Pelupessy.
  • 54'
    Attempt saved. Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
  • 53'
    Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
  • 53'
    Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 52'
    Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 52'
    Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 51'
    Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 51'
    Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 51'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Tom Lees replaces Morgan Fox because of an injury.
  • 49'
    Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
  • 49'
    Kadeem Harris (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 47'
    Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 47'
    Foul by Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 47'
    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.
  • 47'
    Attempt blocked. Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Wigan Athletic 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
  • 45+6'
    HT
    First Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
  • 45+5'
    Attempt missed. Morgan Fox (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dominic Iorfa with a headed pass following a corner.
  • 45+4'
    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Lee Evans.
  • 45+3'
    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Lee Evans.
  • 40'
    Attempt missed. Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
  • 39'
    Attempt saved. Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kieran Dowell.
  • 39'
    Kieran Dowell (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 39'
    Foul by Morgan Fox (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 38'
    Attempt missed. Joe Gelhardt (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamal Lowe.
  • 36'
    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.
  • 35'
    Joe Gelhardt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 35'
    Foul by Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 34'
    Attempt missed. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kadeem Harris with a cross.
  • 32'
    Goal
    Goal! Wigan Athletic 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Morgan Fox with a cross.
  • 30'
    Attempt missed. Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joey Pelupessy.
  • 25'
    Attempt missed. Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt.
  • 23'
    Foul by Jamal Lowe (Wigan Athletic).
  • 23'
    Moses Odubajo (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Jamal Lowe (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Foul by Moses Odubajo (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 12'
    Foul by Kieffer Moore (Wigan Athletic).
  • 12'
    Julian Börner (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Sam Winnall.
  • 12'
    Attempt blocked. Kieran Dowell (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
  • 11'
    Joe Gelhardt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 11'
    Foul by Julian Börner (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 10'
    Joey Pelupessy (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 9'
    Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 9'
    Foul by Joey Pelupessy (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 9'
    Attempt saved. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kadeem Harris with a cross.
  • 7'
    Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 7'
    Foul by Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 1'
    Attempt blocked. Kieran Dowell (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.