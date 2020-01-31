Cardiff City v Reading

Sky Bet Championship at Cardiff City Stadium
31-01-2020KO:19:45REF: S Hooper

Cardiff City

0 - 1
12'

Reading

Yakou Meite  8'
  • 11'
    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
  • 10'
    Tom McIntyre (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
  • 8'
    Goal
    Goal! Cardiff City 0, Reading 1. Yakou Meite (Reading) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by John Swift with a cross.
  • 8'
    Attempt blocked. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Bennett.
  • 7'
    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Jordan Obita.
  • 6'
    Foul by Michael Morrison (Reading).
  • 6'
    Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 5'
    Foul by Sam Baldock (Reading).
  • 5'
    Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 3'
    Attempt saved. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean Morrison with a headed pass.
  • 2'
    John Swift (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 2'
    Foul by Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.