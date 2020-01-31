Cardiff City v Reading

- 11'Corner, Reading. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
- 10'Tom McIntyre (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
- 8'Goal! Cardiff City 0, Reading 1. Yakou Meite (Reading) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by John Swift with a cross.
- 8'Attempt blocked. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Bennett.
- 7'Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Jordan Obita.
- 6'Foul by Michael Morrison (Reading).
- 6'Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 5'Foul by Sam Baldock (Reading).
- 5'Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 3'Attempt saved. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean Morrison with a headed pass.
- 2'John Swift (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 2'Foul by Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.