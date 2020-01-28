Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park RangersSky Bet Championship at Ewood Park
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 11,505REF: D Bond
Blackburn Rovers
Adam Armstrong 10'
Darragh Lenihan 30'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 2-1
Queens Park Rangers
Jordan Hugill 22'
- Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.
- 90+4'Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Geoff Cameron tries a through ball, but Marc Pugh is caught offside.
- 90+2'Geoff Cameron (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+2'Geoff Cameron (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+2'Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).
- 89'Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marc Pugh.
- 87'Attempt saved. Olamide Shodipo (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lee Wallace with a cross.
- 86'Olamide Shodipo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 86'Foul by Bradley Johnson (Blackburn Rovers).
- 85'Foul by Geoff Cameron (Queens Park Rangers).
- 85'Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Amari'i Bell.
- 84'Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Elliott Bennett.
- 82'Geoff Cameron (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 82'Foul by Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers).
- 80'Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Olamide Shodipo replaces Ilias Chair.
- 80'Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Rankin-Costello replaces Lewis Holtby.
- 80'Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Bradley Johnson replaces Stewart Downing.
- 79'Attempt missed. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Armstrong with a cross.
- 77'Attempt blocked. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bright Samuel.
- 74'Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 72'Foul by Jordan Hugill (Queens Park Rangers).
- 72'Tosin Adarabioyo (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Marc Pugh replaces Luke Amos.
- 64'Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Conor Masterson.
- 62'Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 62'Foul by Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers).
- 62'Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 61'Attempt missed. Bright Samuel (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Todd Kane with a cross.
- 59'Attempt missed. Stewart Downing (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
- 58'Geoff Cameron (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 58'Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 58'Foul by Geoff Cameron (Queens Park Rangers).
- 57'Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 57'Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Foul by Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers).
- 55'Foul by Lewis Holtby (Blackburn Rovers).
- 55'Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 53'Attempt missed. Tosin Adarabioyo (Blackburn Rovers) header from the right side of the box misses to the right.
- 53'Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Liam Kelly.
- 53'Attempt saved. Tosin Adarabioyo (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 52'Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Hugill.
- 52'Amari'i Bell (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 52'Foul by Bright Samuel (Queens Park Rangers).
- 48'Attempt missed. Geoff Cameron (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
- 46'Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Conor Masterson tries a through ball, but Ilias Chair is caught offside.
- 45'Second Half begins Blackburn Rovers 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.
- 45'Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Elliott Bennett replaces Joe Rothwell.
- 45+4'First Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.
- 45+4'Lewis Holtby (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45+4'Foul by Todd Kane (Queens Park Rangers).
- 44'Foul by Lewis Holtby (Blackburn Rovers).
- 44'Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 41'Foul by Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers).
- 41'Lewis Holtby (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 40'Attempt saved. Grant Hall (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
- 39'Foul by Lewis Holtby (Blackburn Rovers).
- 39'Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 37'Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Ryan Nyambe.
- 35'Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stewart Downing.
- 35'Attempt blocked. Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Nyambe.
- 31'Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Geoff Cameron tries a through ball, but Jordan Hugill is caught offside.
- 31'Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Lee Wallace tries a through ball, but Ilias Chair is caught offside.
- 30'Goal! Blackburn Rovers 2, Queens Park Rangers 1. Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Rothwell with a cross following a corner.
- 30'Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Todd Kane.
- 29'Foul by Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers).
- 29'Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Attempt saved. Lewis Holtby (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Rothwell.
- 27'Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Todd Kane tries a through ball, but Ilias Chair is caught offside.
- 26'Attempt missed. Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Todd Kane with a cross.
- 22'Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Queens Park Rangers 1. Jordan Hugill (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ilias Chair.
- 20'Attempt saved. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Adam Armstrong.
- 18'Attempt blocked. Bright Samuel (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 15'Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Todd Kane.
- 12'Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Lee Wallace.
- 11'Attempt blocked. Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
- 10'Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Queens Park Rangers 0. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
- 9'Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Stewart Downing tries a through ball, but Darragh Lenihan is caught offside.
- 8'Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 8'Foul by Geoff Cameron (Queens Park Rangers).
- 3'Foul by Lewis Holtby (Blackburn Rovers).
- 3'Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.