Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Sky Bet Championship at Griffin Park
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 12,274REF: T Robinson

Brentford

0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1

Nottingham Forest

Joe Lolley  14'
  • FT
    Match ends, Brentford 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Brentford 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
  • 90+5'
    Foul by Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford).
  • 90+5'
    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+5'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Albert Adomah replaces Sammy Ameobi because of an injury.
  • 90+2'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Ryan Yates replaces Lewis Grabban.
  • 87'
    Foul by Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford).
  • 87'
    Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 87'
    Attempt missed. Tiago Silva (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.
  • 85'
    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Brice Samba.
  • 85'
    Attempt saved. Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 84'
    Foul by Sammy Ameobi (Nottingham Forest).
  • 84'
    Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 84'
    Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 84'
    Foul by Samba Sow (Nottingham Forest).
  • 83'
    Hand ball by Ollie Watkins (Brentford).
  • 81'
    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.
  • 80'
    Foul by Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford).
  • 80'
    Yuri Ribeiro (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 80'
    Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).
  • 80'
    Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 77'
    Attempt saved. Rico Henry (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
  • 76'
    Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 76'
    Foul by Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest).
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Adama Diakhaby replaces Joe Lolley.
  • 74'
    Attempt missed. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sammy Ameobi.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Brentford. Emiliano Marcondes replaces Mathias Jensen.
  • 72'
    Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 72'
    Foul by Ollie Watkins (Brentford).
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Jeanvier.
  • 68'
    Foul by Mathias Jensen (Brentford).
  • 68'
    Tiago Silva (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 66'
    Ollie Watkins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 66'
    Foul by Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest).
  • 65'
    Attempt missed. Sammy Ameobi (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.
  • 64'
    Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Pinnock.
  • 62'
    Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 62'
    Foul by Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest).
  • 61'
    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Christian Nørgaard.
  • 59'
    Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 57'
    Offside, Brentford. Josh Dasilva tries a through ball, but Ollie Watkins is caught offside.
  • 56'
    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Samba Sow.
  • 56'
    Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 56'
    Foul by Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest).
  • 54'
    Offside, Brentford. Christian Nørgaard tries a through ball, but Julian Jeanvier is caught offside.
  • 53'
    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Matthew Cash.
  • 52'
    Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).
  • 52'
    Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 52'
    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Yuri Ribeiro.
  • 51'
    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Sammy Ameobi.
  • 51'
    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Samba Sow.
  • 50'
    Attempt saved. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yuri Ribeiro with a headed pass.
  • 50'
    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Rico Henry.
  • 49'
    Attempt blocked. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 49'
    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Tobias Figueiredo.
  • 47'
    Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Brentford 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
  • 45+4'
    HT
    First Half ends, Brentford 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
  • 45+4'
    Attempt missed. Rico Henry (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
  • 45+2'
    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Tiago Silva.
  • 45+2'
    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Samba Sow.
  • 45+1'
    Foul by Mathias Jensen (Brentford).
  • 45+1'
    Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 45'
    Attempt missed. Sammy Ameobi (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matthew Cash.
  • 43'
    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Ben Watson.
  • 43'
    Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 42'
    Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 42'
    Foul by Tiago Silva (Nottingham Forest).
  • 39'
    Yellow Card
    Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 38'
    Foul by Saïd Benrahma (Brentford).
  • 38'
    Samba Sow (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Attempt missed. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross.
  • 35'
    Attempt blocked. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathias Jensen.
  • 35'
    Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Foul by Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest).
  • 34'
    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Josh Dasilva.
  • 31'
    Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Foul by Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest).
  • 27'
    Offside, Brentford. David Raya Martin tries a through ball, but Ollie Watkins is caught offside.
  • 27'
    Attempt saved. Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
  • 25'
    Foul by Josh Dasilva (Brentford).
  • 25'
    Sammy Ameobi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 23'
    Yellow Card
    Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
  • 23'
    Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo following a fast break.
  • 20'
    Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).
  • 20'
    Tiago Silva (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Tiago Silva.
  • 15'
    Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 15'
    Foul by Samba Sow (Nottingham Forest).
  • 14'
    Goal
    Goal! Brentford 0, Nottingham Forest 1. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a corner.
  • 13'
    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Christian Nørgaard.
  • 12'
    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.
  • 12'
    Attempt blocked. Sammy Ameobi (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tiago Silva.
  • 9'
    Attempt missed. Rico Henry (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
  • 4'
    Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 4'
    Foul by Samba Sow (Nottingham Forest).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.