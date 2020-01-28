Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Nottingham ForestSky Bet Championship at Griffin Park
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 12,274REF: T Robinson
Brentford
0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1
Nottingham Forest
Joe Lolley 14'
- Match ends, Brentford 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Brentford 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
- 90+5'Foul by Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford).
- 90+5'Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+5'Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Albert Adomah replaces Sammy Ameobi because of an injury.
- 90+2'Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Ryan Yates replaces Lewis Grabban.
- 87'Foul by Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford).
- 87'Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 87'Attempt missed. Tiago Silva (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.
- 85'Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Brice Samba.
- 85'Attempt saved. Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 84'Foul by Sammy Ameobi (Nottingham Forest).
- 84'Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 84'Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 84'Foul by Samba Sow (Nottingham Forest).
- 83'Hand ball by Ollie Watkins (Brentford).
- 81'Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.
- 80'Foul by Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford).
- 80'Yuri Ribeiro (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 80'Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).
- 80'Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Attempt saved. Rico Henry (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
- 76'Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 76'Foul by Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest).
- 76'Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Adama Diakhaby replaces Joe Lolley.
- 74'Attempt missed. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sammy Ameobi.
- 74'Substitution, Brentford. Emiliano Marcondes replaces Mathias Jensen.
- 72'Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 72'Foul by Ollie Watkins (Brentford).
- 70'Attempt missed. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Jeanvier.
- 68'Foul by Mathias Jensen (Brentford).
- 68'Tiago Silva (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Ollie Watkins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 66'Foul by Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest).
- 65'Attempt missed. Sammy Ameobi (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.
- 64'Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Pinnock.
- 62'Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 62'Foul by Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest).
- 61'Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Christian Nørgaard.
- 59'Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 57'Offside, Brentford. Josh Dasilva tries a through ball, but Ollie Watkins is caught offside.
- 56'Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Samba Sow.
- 56'Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 56'Foul by Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest).
- 54'Offside, Brentford. Christian Nørgaard tries a through ball, but Julian Jeanvier is caught offside.
- 53'Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Matthew Cash.
- 52'Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).
- 52'Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 52'Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Yuri Ribeiro.
- 51'Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Sammy Ameobi.
- 51'Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Samba Sow.
- 50'Attempt saved. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yuri Ribeiro with a headed pass.
- 50'Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Rico Henry.
- 49'Attempt blocked. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 49'Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Tobias Figueiredo.
- 47'Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo.
- 45'Second Half begins Brentford 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
- 45+4'First Half ends, Brentford 0, Nottingham Forest 1.
- 45+4'Attempt missed. Rico Henry (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
- 45+2'Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Tiago Silva.
- 45+2'Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Samba Sow.
- 45+1'Foul by Mathias Jensen (Brentford).
- 45+1'Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45'Attempt missed. Sammy Ameobi (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matthew Cash.
- 43'Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Ben Watson.
- 43'Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 42'Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 42'Foul by Tiago Silva (Nottingham Forest).
- 39'Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 38'Foul by Saïd Benrahma (Brentford).
- 38'Samba Sow (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Attempt missed. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross.
- 35'Attempt blocked. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathias Jensen.
- 35'Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Foul by Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest).
- 34'Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Josh Dasilva.
- 31'Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Foul by Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest).
- 27'Offside, Brentford. David Raya Martin tries a through ball, but Ollie Watkins is caught offside.
- 27'Attempt saved. Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
- 25'Foul by Josh Dasilva (Brentford).
- 25'Sammy Ameobi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
- 23'Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo following a fast break.
- 20'Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).
- 20'Tiago Silva (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Tiago Silva.
- 15'Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 15'Foul by Samba Sow (Nottingham Forest).
- 14'Goal! Brentford 0, Nottingham Forest 1. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a corner.
- 13'Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Christian Nørgaard.
- 12'Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.
- 12'Attempt blocked. Sammy Ameobi (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tiago Silva.
- 9'Attempt missed. Rico Henry (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
- 4'Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 4'Foul by Samba Sow (Nottingham Forest).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.