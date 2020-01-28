Port Vale v Exeter City

Port Vale v Exeter CitySky Bet League Two at Vale Park
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 3,347REF: P Marsden
Port Vale
Richard Bennett 50' pen, 70'
Leon Legge 64'
3 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1
Exeter City
Nicky Ajose 22'
- Match ends, Port Vale 3, Exeter City 1.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Port Vale 3, Exeter City 1.
- 90+2'Foul by Aaron Martin (Exeter City).
- 90+2'David Amoo (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90+2'Ryan Bowman (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+2'Foul by James Gibbons (Port Vale).
- 90+1'Attempt missed. Archie Collins (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nigel Atangana.
- 90'Attempt blocked. Randell Williams (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicky Law.
- 90'Attempt blocked. Randell Williams (Exeter City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicky Law.
- 90'Attempt saved. Nicky Law (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pierce Sweeney with a cross.
- 87'Attempt saved. Shaun Brisley (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Worrall with a cross.
- 87'Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Jon Maxted.
- 86'Attempt saved. Tom Pope (Port Vale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
- 86'Randell Williams (Exeter City) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Nicky Law following a corner.
- 85'Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Luke Joyce.
- 85'Substitution, Exeter City. Alex Fisher replaces Nicky Ajose.
- 84'Substitution, Port Vale. Tom Pope replaces Richie Bennett.
- 81'Attempt blocked. Nicky Law (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Parkes.
- 72'Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Aaron Martin.
- 71'Substitution, Exeter City. Nicky Law replaces Jake Taylor.
- 70'Goal! Port Vale 3, Exeter City 1. Richie Bennett (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Burgess with a cross.
- 66'Ryan Bowman (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Foul by Leon Legge (Port Vale).
- 65'Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Jon Maxted.
- 65'Attempt saved. David Amoo (Port Vale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Worrall with a cross.
- 64'Goal! Port Vale 2, Exeter City 1. Leon Legge (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Worrall with a cross following a corner.
- 63'Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Aaron Martin.
- 61'Attempt missed. David Amoo (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Conlon.
- 60'Offside, Exeter City. Jayden Richardson tries a through ball, but Ryan Bowman is caught offside.
- 58'Foul by Tom Parkes (Exeter City).
- 58'Scott Burgess (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Attempt missed. Scott Burgess (Port Vale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Worrall.
- 56'Hand ball by Nicky Ajose (Exeter City).
- 55'Offside, Exeter City. Archie Collins tries a through ball, but Ryan Bowman is caught offside.
- 55'Attempt saved. David Worrall (Port Vale) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richie Bennett with a headed pass.
- 54'Substitution, Exeter City. Randell Williams replaces Brennan Dickenson.
- 53'Attempt missed. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 52'Attempt missed. Richie Bennett (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Amoo with a cross.
- 50'Goal! Port Vale 1, Exeter City 1. Richie Bennett (Port Vale) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 49'Brennan Dickenson (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 49'Penalty conceded by Brennan Dickenson (Exeter City) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 49'Penalty Port Vale. David Amoo draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 49'Attempt blocked. Jayden Richardson (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 48'Attempt blocked. Archie Collins (Exeter City) header from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Brennan Dickenson with a cross.
- 47'Foul by Nigel Atangana (Exeter City).
- 47'Scott Burgess (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Second Half begins Port Vale 0, Exeter City 1.
- 45+4'First Half ends, Port Vale 0, Exeter City 1.
- 45+3'Attempt missed. David Amoo (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Luke Joyce.
- 45+2'Scott Burgess (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45+2'Foul by Nigel Atangana (Exeter City).
- 45+1'Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Cristian Montaño.
- 45'Offside, Port Vale. Shaun Brisley tries a through ball, but Richie Bennett is caught offside.
- 38'Foul by Ryan Bowman (Exeter City).
- 38'Shaun Brisley (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Leon Legge.
- 37'Tom Parkes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Foul by David Amoo (Port Vale).
- 35'Attempt missed. Brennan Dickenson (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 32'Attempt missed. Leon Legge (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Amoo following a corner.
- 31'Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Nigel Atangana.
- 31'Attempt missed. Ryan Bowman (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Brennan Dickenson with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 30'Cristian Montaño (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 29'Ryan Bowman (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 29'Foul by Cristian Montaño (Port Vale).
- 25'Attempt missed. Richie Bennett (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Worrall with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 25'Foul by Brennan Dickenson (Exeter City).
- 25'David Amoo (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 22'Goal! Port Vale 0, Exeter City 1. Nicky Ajose (Exeter City) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brennan Dickenson with a cross.
- 22'Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Richie Bennett.
- 21'Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by James Gibbons.
- 19'Attempt blocked. Brennan Dickenson (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Taylor.
- 19'Foul by Archie Collins (Exeter City).
- 19'Luke Joyce (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 16'Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Shaun Brisley.
- 15'Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Pierce Sweeney.
- 15'Attempt blocked. Tom Conlon (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Gibbons with a cross.
- 11'Attempt missed. Ryan Bowman (Exeter City) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jayden Richardson with a cross.
- 10'Offside, Port Vale. David Amoo tries a through ball, but Richie Bennett is caught offside.
- 4'Foul by Nigel Atangana (Exeter City).
- 4'Scott Burgess (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 2'Attempt blocked. Ryan Bowman (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jayden Richardson with a cross.
- 1'Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Scott Brown.
- 1'Attempt saved. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Archie Collins.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.